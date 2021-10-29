Best baby walker

Baby walkers are fairly popular and a great way to keep your children happy and occupied for a few minutes.

Which baby walker is best?

Baby walkers are fairly popular but somewhat controversial. Some say that baby walkers can be harmful to your baby’s natural development, while others say they are a great way to keep your children happy and occupied for a few minutes. There are many excellent baby walker products out there if you do want to purchase a baby walker for your child. The Joovy Spoon Walker is a great option if you are looking for one of the best baby walkers on the market.

What to know before you buy a baby walker

Safety

Baby walkers are fairly safe for your baby, as long as you adhere to safety tips. For example, always supervise your child while they are using the baby walker, and never use it near stairs or steps unless the stairs have a very secure baby gate on them.

The floor should be clear of any objects that could trip your child. You should stop using the baby walker when your child exceeds the maximum weight limit.

Benefits

Baby walkers have a number of benefits for young children. For example, seated baby walkers give parents and guardians a safe spot to place their baby for a few minutes while they perform important tasks or chores.

Babies like exploring in baby walkers, especially more active babies who are frustrated by their lack of mobility. Baby walkers also feature a range of toys that offer stimulation and entertainment for your child.

Seated baby walkers vs. push-along baby walkers

There are a couple of different kinds of baby walkers: seated baby walkers and push-along baby walkers.

Seated baby walkers include a sling-like fabric seat in the center of a frame on wheels. The seat supports your child so they can use their legs to move around.

include a sling-like fabric seat in the center of a frame on wheels. The seat supports your child so they can use their legs to move around. Push-along baby walkers include a handle and four wheels, and typically take on the form of a plastic activity center on wheels, a brick-filled cart or a push-along stuffed animal. This kind of baby walker can help your child get their balance while walking.

What to look for in a quality baby walker

Brakes and speed settings

Brakes and speed settings can help keep your baby safe. Baby walker brakes can be used for walking or when stationary. Speed settings can be helpful in keeping your baby from going too quickly in their baby walker.

Toys and attachments

Most baby walkers have attachments or toys to keep your child entertained, including musical instruments, spinning parts, toy telephones and buttons that produce sounds or lights when pressed.

Color and design

Choose a color or design you think your child will enjoy. You can find baby walkers in bright colors or more muted tones, as well as themed designs such as underwater, race car or jungle.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby walker

Baby walker prices vary depending on the kind of baby walker you buy. Seated baby walkers cost about $40-$80, while push-along baby walkers range in price from $20-$50.

Baby walker FAQ

Are baby walkers simple to clean?

A. Most baby walkers are very easy to keep clean, which is great if your child makes a lot of messes. Baby walkers usually come with plastic trays and main bodies as well as plastic-coated seats. You simply need to wipe down the baby walker whenever it gets dirty to keep it clean.

Is there a maximum amount of time your baby should spend in a baby walker?

A. You shouldn’t keep your baby in a seated baby walker for more than 30 minutes at a time, but there is no maximum amount of time for push-along baby walkers.

Do you need a baby walker to help teach your child to walk?

A. You don’t need a baby walker to teach your baby how to walk, since walking should come naturally to your child, as long as they are able-bodied. There is no evidence that baby walkers help babies walk any faster, and babies tend to reach the walking milestone at their own pace.

On the flip side, if your child is regularly using a baby walker, they might not be practicing cruising or standing unsupported as often as children who don’t use baby walkers. Practicing cruising and standing unsupported are important steps on the journey toward walking, so make sure they practice these steps as well.

What’s the best baby walker to buy?

Top baby walker

Joovy Spoon Walker

What you need to know: This attractive baby walker from Joovy is the best of the best with its durability and impressive construction.

What you’ll love: This baby walker provides a number of adjustable height positions, a stress-free cleanup and one of the biggest trays, which makes it better for eating. The plastic is phthalate-free, PVC-free and BPA-free.

What you should consider: The adjustment instructions for this baby walker are not very clear.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Top baby walker for the money

Baby Einstein Caterpillar & Friends Discovery Walker, Ages 6 months +

What you need to know: This affordable baby walker from Baby Einstein comes with plenty of bright colors and interactive features.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly baby walker has three height positions and high seat back for more support. It is easy to assemble and clean. The seat pad is machine-washable.

What you should consider: Some customers say that the back wheels do not swivel, which can make it hard for the baby to change directions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vtech Sit-to-Stand Baby Walker

What you need to know: This travel-friendly baby walker from Vtech will keep your child busy for hours.

What you’ll love: This well-rounded Vtech baby walker features an easel design that easily folds up for storage, as well as a diverse range of activities, such as light-up buttons, shape sorters and spinning rollers. It’s perfect for babies who are just learning how to stand.

What you should consider: This baby walker can move a little too fast for beginners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

