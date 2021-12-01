Best BIBS pacifier

While it’s true pacifiers are great for soothing fussy babies, they can do even more. The American Academy of Pediatrics says offering your baby a pacifier during nap or bedtime can reduce the risk of SIDS.

Which BIBS pacifier is best?

For many parents, a pacifier can be a great way to soothe their baby. The Mayo Clinic explains babies have a strong reflex for sucking, which can have a calming effect. When choosing the right pacifier for your baby, you want something with quality materials and design.

For those looking to introduce a BIBS pacifier, a great first option is the BIBS Colour. The round shield and nipple offer a natural feel, and it features options such as natural latex and a glow-in-the-dark handle.

What to know before you buy a BIBS pacifier

Babies have a natural instinct to suck. A pacifier is an excellent way to satiate their need, helping them learn to self soothe. Aside from that, pacifiers offer additional benefits. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) explains pacifiers can also reduce the risk of SIDS when offered during nap time or bedtime.

When introducing your baby to a pacifier, remember to not force it. A pacifier should be a tool to calm your baby rather than to frustrate them. Avoid giving them a pacifier when they are hungry, as this could disrupt their hunger cues. Never tie a pacifier to the crib, the baby’s neck or their hand, as this presents a choking hazard.

There are dozens of pacifier brands on the market, but BIBS continues to stand out. Established in 1978, this Danish brand has focused on pacifiers for over 40 years. During that time, they refined their initial designs over and over to keep up with current trends and medical recommendations, as well as to ensure they use the best materials on the market.

BIBS pacifiers are an environmentally-friendly option. The company continues to focus on manufacturing in a way that minimizes their impact on the environment. Their pacifiers are ethically produced using sustainable products, so you can feel good about your purchase.

What you should consider before buying a BIBS pacifier

Size

Pacifiers come in sizes that correspond with your child’s age. The AAP recommends a pacifier be 11/2 inches across your baby’s mouth to be sure they can’t fit the whole thing in their mouth. BIBS pacifiers come in Sizes 1-3 and Onesize. Size 1 is meant for babies as young as 0 months. Size 2 is for babies 6 months and older. Size 3 is for children 18 months and up.

Natural rubber latex vs silicone

BIBS pacifiers are available with nipples made of natural rubber latex or silicone. Natural latex is made naturally from the fluid extracted from the Hevea tree, which is then refined into a rubber. It creates a super soft nipple that has elastic properties, allowing it to change shape and size as your baby sucks on it. It does have a natural aging process which can be affected by UV light, air, saliva and heat. You should replace these every 4-6 weeks.

The other option is food-grade silicone. This industrially-manufactured material is hypoallergenic, odorless and tasteless. Although it’s a man-made material, it’s completely free of BPA, PVC and phthalates. The result is a smooth, transparent nipple that’s as soft as latex but still maintains its shape. It won’t age and can withstand higher temperatures, making it easier to clean.

Model

You have several models of BIBS pacifiers to choose from. The BIBS Colour has a round shield and round nipple that mimic the natural shape of the breast. The BIBS De Lux comes in either latex or silicone and has a glow-in-the-dark option. The BIBS Supreme also comes in either latex or silicone and has a symmetrical nipple with a shield that encourages more air flow. Finally, The BIBS Couture features an anatomically-shaped nipple that puts less pressure on the jaw, gums and teeth.

What to look for in a quality BIBS pacifier

Glow-in-the-dark

A new option BIBS is offering is the glow-in-the-dark feature. This makes it easier for you and your baby to find their pacifier in the middle of the night.

Symmetrical nipple

The BIBS Couture model features a symmetrical nipple. This is also known as an orthodontic nipple because it’s designed to be better for jaw development by not putting as much pressure on the teeth. If your child is older and developing their set of baby teeth, this is something to consider.

Safe materials

All BIBS pacifiers are made with the highest-quality materials on the market. Whether you choose natural latex or silicone for the nipple, it will be free of BPA, PVA and phthalates. These are also sustainably sourced, so it’s an eco-friendly pacifier, too.

Integrated nipple pattern

On the nipple itself, BIBS has an integrated nipple pattern. This reinforces the material so it can better stand up to baby teeth. As your baby’s teeth come in, they will begin chewing on their pacifier. With BIBS’ integrated nipple pattern, you’ll have to replace pacifiers less frequently, saving you money.

How much you can expect to spend on a BIBS pacifier

Regardless of the BIBS pacifier model you choose, you’ll pay the same price: $8 for one or $16 for two. The one exception is the Try-It Collection, which costs $28.

BIBS pacifier FAQ

What’s the difference between natural latex and silicone?

A. The natural latex and silicone BIBS use in their pacifiers are high-quality materials that are safe for your baby. Both create a soft, pliable nipple designed to mimic the natural breast so your baby feels soothed. The big difference is longevity. Natural latex follows an aging process, and it’s recommended to replace them every 4-6 weeks. Silicone, however, is more long-lasting and can withstand higher temperatures, making it easier to clean and sanitize.

How do I choose the right size of a pacifier?

A. Pacifier sizes are based on your baby’s age. For BIBS pacifiers, use a Size 1 for newborns, Size 2 for babies 6 months and older and a Size 3 for toddlers 18 months and up.

When should you replace a BIBS pacifier?

A. A good rule of thumb for replacing pacifiers is every 4-6 weeks if your baby is a frequent user of one single pacifier. This is a good way to maintain safety and hygiene. In general, you should also carefully inspect your baby’s pacifier before you give it to them and throw it out at the first sign of damage or weakness.

What’s the best BIBS pacifier to buy?

Top BIBS pacifier

BIBS Colour

What you need to know: This is the classic BIBS pacifier featuring a round nipple and round shield.

What you’ll love: This is BIBS’ original design, perfected over 40 years. Three vent holes will maintain good air flow to your baby’s mouth and the easy-to-grab handle will fit your baby’s hand perfectly.

What you should consider: Be careful about sanitizing as water may get trapped under the area where the nipple meets the shield.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Etsy

Top BIBS pacifier for the money

BIBS Try-It Collection

What you need to know: Complete with four pacifiers, all different models, you can find the perfect fit for your baby.

What you’ll love: Rather than guessing on which pacifier your baby will like, this option gives you four BIBS models to try. It also gives you a chance to try both natural latex and silicone nipples to see which works best for your baby.

What you should consider: These only come in Size 1, so they aren’t suitable for older babies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BIBS Couture

What you need to know: Beautifully designed, this is the newest model to the BIBS line.

What you’ll love: The best part about this model is the anatomically designed nipple designed to reduce pressure on your baby’s developing mouth and teeth. The shield also has larger vents for maximum air flow.

What you should consider: It only comes with the butterfly-shaped shield.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Etsy

