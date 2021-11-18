Best baby soap

If your baby’s skin is prone to eczema or irritation, avoid soaps with any fragrances or known allergens as they can worsen the condition.

Which baby soap is best?

Babies’ skin is fragile and sensitive, so selecting the right baby soap involves a lot of factors. These include the ingredients, fragrance, formula and application. If you are looking for a high-quality and reasonably priced baby soap, Baby Dove Derma Care Soothing Wash is a top choice. The formula is free of parabens, sulfates, dyes and fragrances and is enriched with oatmeal to help the skin retain its natural moisture.

What to know before you buy a baby soap

There are a variety of different baby soaps available, and with your child’s delicate skin in mind, the choice can be overwhelming. Shopping for a soap to use on your baby can be quite different from buying a soap for adults, so these are the things to consider.

Ingredients

Your baby’s skin is delicate, so it is important to choose a soap that won’t have you worrying about irritation. You should avoid baby soaps that include sulfates and preservatives, including parabens, salicylic acid and formaldehyde, as they can cause itching or skin rashes. Other ingredients to avoid include ceramides, niacinamide, glycerin and alcohol.

Formula

Baby soap is available in liquid wash or solid bar form. If you prefer a wash that can be easily squeezed into a rag or sponge to bathe your baby, then you should choose a soap in liquid form. If you prefer to be able to grasp a soap bar, then that’s the way to go. The choice between liquid wash or solid soap bar is essentially just down to your personal preference.

PH balance

You should ensure that your baby’s soap is pH balanced at 5.5, meaning that it is not acidic or alkaline. Neutral soaps are the best way to ensure that they match your baby’s delicate skin and will not cause any form of irritation.

Fragrance

Your baby soap should not contain any unnatural or synthetic fragrances. This is because fragrances and scents are known allergens that can easily cause irritation to a baby’s sensitive skin. They can also worsen eczema and dry skin conditions, so they should be avoided.

What to look for in a quality baby soap

Combinations

A lot of liquid baby soaps come as a combination wash and shampoo. Baby shampoo doesn’t need to be volumizing or scented in the way that adult shampoos do, so combining it with baby soap is a popular option. If you’re looking for the convenience of a two-in-one option or want to save money buying just one product, a combination of baby soap and shampoo is a great choice.

Tear-free

A lot of baby soaps are made with formulas that are tear-free, which means that if the soap accidentally splashes into your baby’s eyes, it won’t sting or cause irritation. Babies do not yet have a fully developed blink reflex, so will not automatically close their eyes in the bath when water is near their face. This means that it is very easy to accidentally get a little bit of baby soap into your child’s eyes, making a tear-free option a great choice.

How much you can expect to spend on baby soap

While the cost of baby soap can vary depending on brand and the quality of the ingredients, you can typically expect to pay around $4-$20 per bottle or bar.

Baby soap FAQ

How is baby soap different from regular soap?

A. Soap made specifically for babies will have much gentler ingredients and be less likely to irritate the skin than those made for adults. Babies do not need the deep lathering or deodorizing effects of adult soap, and the chemicals in those products should not be put on their delicate skin.

What should I do if my baby develops skin irritation after using soap?

A. Babies have extremely sensitive skin, making them far more likely to develop a rash or skin irritation. If your baby develops any form of rash or irritation after using soap, stop using the product immediately. While minor rashes are likely to go away within a few hours, if the irritation appears to be causing any discomfort or is spreading or worsening, it is important to consult a doctor or medical professional.

What age should I stop using baby soap?

A. There is no specific age to stop using baby soap. If your child has sensitive skin or is prone to eczema, the moisturizing and gentle qualities of baby soap make them a good choice all the way up until puberty.

What’s the best baby soap to buy?

Top baby soap

Baby Dove Derma Care Soothing Wash

What you need to know: The formula is enriched with oatmeal to help the skin retain its natural moisture. It is free of parabens, sulfates, dyes and fragrances and has the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance for use on eczema-prone skin.

What you’ll love: It is formulated to soothe diaper rash or skin irritation, and it includes prebiotic moisturizers to prevent dryness.

What you should consider: Is not intended for combined use as a shampoo.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby soap for the money

CeraVe Baby Wash & Shampoo

What you need to know: CeraVe’s formula is free of fragrances, parabens and sulfates. It is designed to be tear-free and non-irritating and has the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance for use on eczema-prone skin.

What you’ll love: It includes Vitamin E and essential ceramides to hydrate and maintain your baby’s skin.

What you should consider: Some users stated that they did not like the smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Johnson’s Baby Body Soap Bar

What you need to know: This baby soap bar is hypoallergenic and free from parabens, phthalates and dyes. The bar is form-fitting and graspable to make bath time easy.

What you’ll love: The formula is enriched with moisturizer to hydrate and soothe your baby’s skin as it washes.

What you should consider: This baby soap is lightly scented.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

