Best portable potty

Which portable potty is best?

There’s no perfect solution or formula for potty-training success, but portable potties definitely make the process simpler. Portable potty training seats transform regular toilets into seats that are easier for your toddler to sit on. There are a number of different portable potties out there with different sizes, features and types. The BabyBjorn Toilet Trainer is a first-class portable potty for your little one to use during the potty-training process.

What to know before you buy a portable potty

Benefits

There are a number of different benefits to using portable potty training seats. For example, these seats reduce and eliminate the need to clean a separate toilet bowl since you just need to wipe and flush. Many toddlers like the idea of using a regular-sized toilet like their parents, and they’re much simpler to store than full-sized potty chairs.

Types of portable potties

There are multiple different kinds of portable potties out there, including traditional potty-training seats, padded potty-training seats, travel fold-up or convertible potty-training seats and hinged potty-training seats.

Find the right fit of portable potty

Toilet bowls come in a wide range of sizes, so it’s important to select a potty-training seat that matches your own toilet’s dimensions. There are also a number of portable potty-training seats out there that provide an adjustable fit for various toilet sizes.

What to look for in a quality portable potty

Splash guard

A splash guard is a necessary feature for many children. Splash guards are positioned in the front center of the portable potty and work to keep splashes of urine from going on you or your bathroom floor. Some splash guards are permanent, while others are removable for customizable comfort and cleaning convenience.

Handles

Side handles are helpful for children who need some additional security. Having side handles to hold onto can offer little kids a sense of stability and give them something to grip and bear down on when needed.

Colors and prints

Buying a portable potty with a friendly print or bright color can spark some interest in potty training for your toddler. You can choose a portable potty in your child’s favorite color or select one with their favorite cartoon characters.

How much you can expect to spend on a portable potty

Portable potties range in price from about $10-$50, based on the features, the quality and the style of the portable potty. The most basic and budget-friendly portable potties cost about $10-$15, while midrange portable potties go for $15-$25 and high-end portable potties vary in price from about $25-$50.

Portable potty FAQ

Can you use a portable potty training seat right away, or do you need to start the potty-training process for your child with a potty-training chair?

A. It’s definitely not required to start the potty-training process for your child with a potty-training chair, but many parents and guardians prefer starting out with one. If your toddler doesn’t mind the noise and size of the toilet and wants to try using a portable potty-training seat immediately, you can certainly try it.

Getting your child used to using the real toilet from the beginning will save you from needing to do so in the future. It will also make it a lot easier for you when you’re visiting family and friends.

How do you clean a padded portable potty-training seat?

A. How you clean the seat is based on the kind of padding. Many non-removable padded portable potty training seats are very hard to clean since liquid can go into the tiny crevices and cracks. But if you have a seat with removable padding, you can just disassemble it and wipe the seat and the padding down.

Is it worth the extra expense to purchase a two-in-one portable potty-training seat with a built-in step stool?

A. The ladder-like design of the two-in-one potty-training seat is irresistible for many toddlers. And the two-in-one seat eliminates the need to purchase a step stool separately if you don’t already have one.

What’s the best portable potty to buy?

Top portable potty

BabyBjorn Toilet Trainer

What you need to know: This ergonomically designed portable potty from BabyBjorn comfortably fits and accommodates all children.

What you’ll love: This BabyBjorn portable potty offers a built-in handle for simple handling and storage, as well as an in-built splash guard to help reduce and prevent spills. The gentle contours of the portable potty promote proper positioning and boost comfort.

What you should consider: This portable potty doesn’t come with any side handles for your child to hold onto.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top portable potty for the money

Munchkin Sturdy Potty Training Seat

What you need to know: This portable potty from Munchkin offers plenty of features and functionality at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive Munchkin portable potty features side grips for extra security and hygienic handling, as well as a non-skid edge to help keep the portable potty in place on most modern toilet seats.

What you should consider: This portable potty might be slightly too large for smaller or older toilet seats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OXO Two-in-One Go Potty for Travel

What you need to know: This portable potty from OXO is perfect for travel and can be used either as a stand-alone potty or on a regular toilet.

What you’ll love: This OXO portable potty is simple to clean and comes with three bonus disposable bags and a drawstring carrier bag for easy portability. The potty also unfolds and folds with a simple press of the button.

What you should consider: This portable potty might slightly tilt when your child leans forward on it while it’s attached to the toilet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

