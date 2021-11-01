Many toddler shoes are unisex because boys’ and girls’ feet develop at the same rate during the early stages of life.

Which dress shoes for girls are best?

Many events require you to put away your comfy, casual tennis shoes in exchange for dress shoes. For fancier events, there are a number of girls’ dress shoe styles perfect for the occasion. Most girls’ dress shoes are smaller versions of womens’ dress shoes. When looking for the best pair, keep in mind where they will be worn, as this dictates the style, color and type of sole you’ll need. Most of all, the best dress shoes for girls will fit well, helping ensure they are comfortable for wear throughout the entire event.

What to look for when purchasing dress shoes for girls

Style

There are a variety of shoe styles for girls. The most common styles are heels, flats and doll shoes. Girls’ shoes typically feature a low heel of only a .5-inch or less and are for fancier events. Other styles, such as flat shoes and doll shoes, provide more stability. A doll shoe is similar to a flat, but has a closed toe and a strap across the midfoot. Doll shoes can be worn with socks, depending on the season.

Comfort

Comfort is key when purchasing the best dress shoes for girls. A comfortable dress shoe will feature padded insoles and good quality outsoles. A thick rubber outsole that helps prevent slipping is the safest and most practical option for a girl’s dress shoe. Many dress shoes do not feature tie closures, but use buckles or hook-and-loop straps to secure it. Users should make sure that the strap on the heel or flat is adjustable enough to accommodate the child’s foot size without causing pain or slipping off.

Dress shoes for girls should be purchased with the season in mind. If you are buying dress shoes for colder months, consider a pair made with faux leather or thermal properties. Mary Jane or doll shoes work best for summer, as they help ventilate the feet during warmer months.

Color

Girls’ dress shoes often come in a variety of colors to coordinate with multiple outfits and occasions. Some events may require wearing a specific dress or color, so having a good selection available is convenient. It is also great for girls who stick to wearing their favorite colors regardless of the occasion.

Price of dress shoes for girls

The best dress shoes for girls will cost anywhere from $13-$60, depending on the construction materials, brand and style. Shoes from popular brands that feature high-quality materials are typically priced the highest.

Dress shoes for girls FAQ

How do I know if the shoe fits properly?

A. To make sure a girl’s dress shoe fits properly, make sure there is room inside between the big toe and the tip of the shoe, as well as between the heel and the back of the shoe. A common way to measure this is to use the width of an adult’s finger in both spots. Using this method is simple and will help ensure the child has room to grow into the shoe.

What style of shoes do I need to wear socks with?

A. Those looking to purchase dress shoes that can be easily paired with socks should look for dress boots, doll shoes or Mary Jane-style flats. Dress boots usually hide the sock, while other styles feature them. Heels are not typically worn with socks, but can be worn with tights. There are also frill and no-show socks that complement the shoes and are perfect for a variety of shoe styles and occasions.

Best dress shoes for girls

Rachel Shoes Lil Brittany Toddler Girls’ High Heel Dress Sandals

These shoes are sold in three different sizes and come in two colors. They feature a flower detail on the front of the shoe and a strap with an adjustable buckle closure around the ankle. It also has a low block heel.

Sold by Kohl’s

SO Sheryll Girls Ballet Flats

These slip-on ballet flats with rounded toes are dressy and come in several colors, including one with sparkles. They come in a wide variety of sizes and feature memory foam insoles for added comfort.

Sold by Kohl’s

Dream Paris Kids’ Sweety Low Heel Dress Pump Sandals

These fancy-dress shoes for toddlers and young girls feature a small heel and a zip-back closure. They come in many colors and sizes and feature rhinestone details. They are designed with an open toe for breathability and are made with suede. The sole features a unique flower design.

Sold by Amazon

Rachel Shoes Lil Millie Toddler Girls Mary Jane Shoes

These girls’ dress shoes come in three different colors and feature a diamond flower buckle closure. The strap is adjustable for perfect sizing and comfort, and the sole is made with non-slip material for better traction. The insole is padded for comfort, making the shoes great for prolonged wear.

Sold by Kohl’s

Stelle Girls Mary Jane Glitter Shoes

These glittery shoes come in a variety of styles, colors and sizes. They feature a low heel, rounded toe and are designed to be slip-resistant. The memory foam insole gives the shoe added support and comfort for prolonged wear.

Sold by Amazon

SO Alexaa Girls Ankle Boots

These dress ankle boots come in neutral colors and have a decorative bow on the side. They are made with soft faux suede and a zipper closure. The boot features a low block heel and foam insole for added comfort.

Sold by Kohl’s

