If you opt for an inflatable bed rail, be sure to check it each night to make sure it’s fully inflated and that there are no leaks.

Which kids’ bed rails are best?

While milestones are an exciting time in a child’s life, they can also be a little intimidating and add a few new concerns to an already endless list. However, using a bed rail can alleviate a few worries and give parents peace of mind while sleeping.

Each family is different, so picking the best kids’ bed rail is not one size fits all. But if you’re looking for a double-sided bed rail that makes it easy to get in and out of bed, the Regalo Swing Down Double Sided Bed Rail is an ideal choice.

What to know before you buy a kids’ bed rail

Why do I need a kids’ bed rail?

Safety is the main reason to put a rail on your kid’s bed. When they first move from a crib to a bed, they’re still used to rolling anywhere they want without falling out of bed. Using a bed rail keeps them from falling out of bed and helps them learn how to stay in bed all night.

A bed rail could also be a comfort for some children who are apprehensive about moving from a crib to a big bed. It might make them feel more secure. Here are a few things to consider before buying a kids’ bed rail.

Types of kids’ bed rails

Fixed bed rail . A fixed bed rail is secured to the bed frame and never gets taken off. These aren’t very common with children because they will soon outgrow their need for a bed rail.

. A fixed bed rail is secured to the bed frame and never gets taken off. These aren’t very common with children because they will soon outgrow their need for a bed rail. Anchor bed rail . Most kids’ bed rails use an anchor or strap to secure the bed rail under the mattress. Some fold down or hide away, while others stay where you put them.

. Most kids’ bed rails use an anchor or strap to secure the bed rail under the mattress. Some fold down or hide away, while others stay where you put them. Foam or inflatable bed rail. Foam or inflatable bed rails sit on top of the mattress but usually underneath the sheets. These are ideal for taking on the go or if you don’t have an average-sized mattress.

What to look for in a quality kids’ bed rail

Height

The height of both your mattress and the bed rail are essential features. Most bed rails will be the ideal height if you have a standard twin-size mattress with no additional padding. However, if you have a pillow-top mattress or an extra-deep mattress, you might need to look for an extra tall bed rail or opt for a foam bed bumper that sits on top of the mattress.

Length

The length of an average-sized bed rail is about 30-45 inches long, while a twin mattress is 75 inches long. If you have an active sleeper or want to ensure your child won’t accidentally roll through the leftover space, you can opt for an extra-long bed rail.

Changing sheets

Bed rails can be a bit tedious when changing sheets. So here are a few things that will make your bed rail easier to use.

Swing down bed rails are great when getting in and out of bed or changing sheets.

Hideaway bed rails can lay flat and get pushed underneath the mattress for a tidier look and make it easier to change sheets.

Foam bed bumpers sit on top of the mattress, which theoretically should make it easier to change sheets. However, it’s important to note that they may not fit under an average-sized sheet.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids’ bed rail

Depending on size and features, you can expect to spend between $15 and $50 on a kids’ bed rail.

Kids’ bed rail FAQ

Can I use a bed rail with a toddler bed?

A. Most toddler beds are lower to the ground and feature a built-in rail or bar that keeps toddlers from falling out of bed. If your toddler bed does not have a built-in guard, you could add your own bed rail. However, most bed rails are made for use with twin or queen beds, so be sure a bed rail is safe to use with toddler beds before buying.

When should I move my toddler from a crib to a bed?

A. While most parents switch their child from a crib to a toddler bed between one and three years old, there is no specific age that works best for every family. For safety reasons, it’s best to transition your child out of a crib if they start climbing out independently. Otherwise, just pay attention to developmental clues to decide when your child is ready to leave their crib.

What are the best kids’ bed rails to buy?

Top kids’ bed rail

Regalo Swing Down Double Sided Bed Rail

What you need to know: Since it’s double-sided, this bed rail is ideal for freestanding beds that aren’t against a wall.

What you’ll love: Getting out of bed and changing sheets is easy with this bed rail since it swings down. It also features an anchoring strap that secures the bed rail to the bed so it doesn’t budge.

What you should consider: Because it’s designed to be used with twin beds and larger, it may not fit toddler beds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ bed rail for the money

Regalo Hideaway 54 Inch Extra Long Bed Rail

What you need to know: Active sleepers will feel more comfortable with this extra long bed rail that guards almost the entire mattress length.

What you’ll love: A unique hideaway feature allows this bed rail to swing down and be stored underneath the mattress when not in use. This bed rail also has an anchor strap to secure the bed rail to the bed.

What you should consider: This bed rail is 20 inches tall, which may not leave much height on thick mattresses or pillow-top mattresses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hiccapop Foam Bed Bumpers

What you need to know: This foam bed bumper is comfortable when bumped up against and isn’t an eyesore like some bed rails.

What you’ll love: Some kids may feel more comfortable with bumpers that allow them to get in and out independently and aren’t as intimidating. They are also easy to install and make it a breeze to change sheets.

What you should consider: These foam bed bumpers may not be enough to keep active sleepers from falling out of bed. Also, they may not fit under traditional sheets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

