Which kids’ electric toothbrushes are best?

Brushing teeth remains one of the most important daily acts of hygiene for people of all ages. Preventing cavities and killing bad breath germs is important, and there’s no better way to achieve all of this than with an electric toothbrush.

This is true for kids as well, though many electric toothbrushes are not designed with kids in mind. Finding the right kids’ electric toothbrush can be difficult because some of the best electric toothbrushes are not designed for kids, and others may be colorful and fun, but low-quality otherwise.

What to know before you buy a kids’ electric toothbrush

Sonic vs. oscillating toothbrush

The two basic types of electric toothbrushes are oscillating and sonic. Sonic toothbrushes work through intense vibrations that kill bacteria, loosen plaque and clean gumlines at an astonishing pace.

Oscillating toothbrushes do the same through a rotating brush head, though at a slightly slower pace and with slightly less effectiveness. Oscillating toothbrushes are also more affordable. Both types of electric toothbrushes are far more effective than regular toothbrushes.

Electric toothbrush battery life

Another major factor to think about is the toothbrush’s battery life. Some electric toothbrushes run using AA or AAA batteries, while others are rechargeable. Regardless of the type of battery, many electric toothbrushes have enough battery life to last for several weeks of regular use, while others can only maintain a few brushes before needing to be recharged.

Designs and colors

While not essential, having a toothbrush with fun designs and colors can help incentivize a kid to brush their teeth. Additionally, features such as extra grip handles or multiple brush head types can be beneficial. For kids, in particular, finding a braces-friendly toothbrush may also be a major bonus.

Electric toothbrush heads

Alongside the type of electric toothbrush, the compatibility with different brush heads can be one of the most important aspects of actually cleaning the teeth. Some electric toothbrushes can be equipped with specialty toothbrush heads designed for specific purposes like sensitive teeth, gum protection and extra plaque removal. The compatibility of the electric toothbrush to different heads gives a significant boost of versatility.

Additional features

Electric toothbrushes come with a variety of different features. Some toothbrushes have sensors to make sure the user isn’t brushing too hard, or 30-second quadrant timers to ensure each area of the mouth gets the same amount of brushing. Other smaller features include different brush modes and connectivity to an app that tracks your brushing.

What’s the best kids’ electric toothbrush to buy?

Top kids’ electric toothbrush

Oral-B Kids’ Electric Toothbrush

What you need to know: A well-rounded electric toothbrush with a wide, rubber-gripped handle for easy holding and great battery life.

What you’ll love: This electric toothbrush is compatible with up to six different brush heads to specialize cleaning to the needs of kids. Equipped with a 2-minute timer in the handle to alert users to when it’s time to stop brushing.

What you should consider: The inside of the toothbrush can get moldy without proper cleaning. Can be too loud for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ electric toothbrush for the money

Arm & Hammer Kids’ Spinbrush Soft Electric Toothbrush

What you need to know: A battery-powered electric toothbrush with several different kid-friendly designs available.

What you’ll love: This electric toothbrush is ergonomically designed to be easier for kids to hold. The device also has a strong battery life with an easy-to-replace design for AA batteries.

What you should consider: Multiple users report issues with the design not being waterproof enough and causing spots of mold on the inside of the brush.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Philips Sonicare Kids’ Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

What you need to know: A high-quality electric toothbrush with a built-in 2-minute timer to help kids keep track of how long they’re brushing.

What you’ll love: Equipped with a connected app that educates kids on brushing and gives rewards for brushing properly. Also has specific settings for sensitive teeth.

What you should consider: More expensive than other options on the list at $50. Also has shorter battery life.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Quip Kids’ Electric Toothbrush

What you need to know: A stylish and slender electric toothbrush with sonic vibrations for a powerful brush that cleans teeth better.

What you’ll love: Equipped with 3-month battery life for solid longevity and a non-slip rubber grip handle for easy holding by kids. Comes with a multi-use cover for travel and a stand.

What you should consider: Some users report issues with the power button, such as it getting stuck, making it difficult to turn off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Oral-B Kids’ Sparkle & Shine Electric Toothbrush

What you need to know: A great kids’ toothbrush with two refill brush heads and a rechargeable handle.

What you’ll love: Comes with a pressure sensor so kids don’t push too hard on their teeth when brushing. Also connects to a Disney-powered app to encourage longer brushing time.

What you should consider: The toothbrush can be too powerful and vibrate too loudly for some kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Brusheez Kids’ Electric Toothbrush Set

What you need to know: A full toothbrush set with fun kid-friendly designs that comes with a rinse cup, extra brush, cover and a timer.

What you’ll love: Comes in nine different animal design covers. Also has a 5-year warranty so any damages can be replaced.

What you should consider: The glass in the timer is very thin and can break easily, which may be dangerous for young kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Dada-Tech Baby Electric Toothbrush

What you need to know: A waterproof electric toothbrush with sonic brush technology built specifically for younger children.

What you’ll love: Equipped with an LED light reminder for each 30-second interval. Has gentle brushes for sensitive teeth and gums on younger kids.

What you should consider: Some users complain that the brush heads are too small for kids as they grow larger.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

