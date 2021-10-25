Best bassinet sheet

Because loose, soft bedding is the leading cause of infant sleep-related suffocation, it’s recommended that parents only use a fitted bassinet sheet, rather than pillows, blankets or soft toys.

Which bassinet sheet is best?

Babies may not be known for their great sleeping habits, but the right bassinet sheet can make a huge difference. With a properly fitted bassinet sheet made of soft, breathable material, your baby has the best chance of sleeping soundly.

While there are many options on the market, for the best bassinet sheets, turn to Ely & Co.’s Waterproof Bassinet Sheet. It combines waterproof protection and ultra-soft material, giving your baby the ideal foundation for sleep.

What to know before you buy a bassinet sheet

For many parents, sleep-related suffocation is a big concern after they bring their baby home. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the leading cause of infant suffocation during sleeping hours is soft bedding. This includes things like loose blankets, pillows and stuffed animals.

Using data from 2011-2014, the CDC reported statistics on 1812 infant deaths. Of those, 69% involved soft bedding. An additional 19% were caused by “overlay,” or when a person is against or on top of the baby while they sleep, and 12% were due to “wedging,” when the baby was stuck between objections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that blankets were the most common soft object involved in these sleep-related deaths, followed by adult mattresses and pillows.

More recently, the CDC released the current number of annual sleep-related deaths: 3,500 every year. While updates since the 1990s to the sleep recommendations for infants have helped reduce the number of deaths, 39% of mothers continue to use soft bedding.

The current guidelines recommend first eliminating hazards, including all soft bedding. Any blankets, pillows and toys should be saved for when your baby is older. Even soft bumper pads should be used with caution.

Additionally, it is recommended that parents room share (keep the baby in their room at night) for at least the first six months. However, parents are cautioned against bed-sharing or co-sleeping. Instead, they should lay their baby on its back in a crib or bassinet outfitted with an infant-specific mattress and a tightly fitted sheet.

What to consider about bassinet sheets

Fit

Although most bassinet sheets will fit most bassinets, it’s a good idea to measure your bassinet first. As you shop for your bassinet sheets, you can double-check they will fit tightly, ensuring a safe sleeping environment for your child. There should be absolutely no bunching or loose fabric.

Material

Just like you wouldn’t want to sleep on scratchy, rough sheets, your baby doesn’t want to either. A soft, breathable fabric is essential in making your baby’s bassinet a cozy place for them to rest. The best options are woven cotton, cotton blends and lightweight flannel.

Organic vs. non-organic

Today, parents have the option of purchasing bassinet sheets made from organic materials. While there are some benefits to organic bassinet sheets, it does mean spending a little more. However, buying organic bassinet sheets often gives you the peace of mind knowing they are unbleached, non-dyed and chemical-free.

What to look for in quality bassinet sheets

Waterproof fabric

If you have the option, opt for a waterproof or water-resistant fabric. With ordinary sheets, you should add a protective liner underneath the bassinet sheets to protect the mattress. But with waterproof fabric, you can forego that protective sheet, reducing the risk of bunching fabric and making the sleeping surface more comfortable.

Reinforced elastic bands

You will likely be surprised how frequently you have to wash your baby’s sheets. From middle-of-the-night diaper issues to spilled milk, you’ll find yourself pulling the bassinet sheets on and off many times. A reinforced elastic band will ensure they stay secure, even after dozens of changes.

Machine-washable and dryable

Most bassinet sheets are machine washable but it’s important to know whether you can dry the sheets in the dryer and on which setting. If you have to air dry your bassinet sheets, you may find yourself avoiding washing them.

How much you can expect to spend on bassinet sheets

Generally speaking, you should expect to pay about $20 for a set of bassinet sheets. Any that are made from organic materials will cost more.

Bassinet sheets FAQ

How many fitted sheets do I need for a bassinet?

A. Have a few sets of sheets. Starting out with three sheets should allow you to switch them out as frequently as you need, even if you already have one in the washing machine.

Are sheets safe in a bassinet?

A. Sheets are safe in a bassinet as long as they are fitted. You should not use a loose sheet or a blanket in the bassinet as these are the leading cause of sleep-related suffocation in infants.

What kind of bedding goes in a bassinet?

A. To outfit your bassinet, you should plan on only using a fitted sheet. There shouldn’t be any soft bedding, pillows or soft toys. If you have a regular fitted sheet, you should consider adding a protective liner underneath it to save your mattress. If you choose a bassinet sheet with waterproof or water-resistant fabric, you can opt-out of the protective liner.

What’s the best bassinet sheet to buy?

Top Bassinet Sheets

Ely & Co. Waterproof Bassinet Sheets

What you need to know: With tons of patterns, all made of durable and breathable materials, these bassinet sheets should be staples for all new parents.

What you’ll love: The most significant feature is the waterproof fabric. This will protect your mattress without having to use a liner underneath. Along with that, their 100% jersey-knit cotton is eco-friendly, so you can feel good about your purchase.

What you should consider: These have to hang dry, which means you might want to stock up on a few in case you have to change them frequently.

Top bassinet sheets for the money

Top bassinet sheets for the money

TILLYOU Jersey Knit Soft Bassinet Sheets

What you need to know: These soft bassinet sheets are designed to fit just about any bassinet on the market and feature a strong covered elastic band for added safety.

What you’ll love: The 100% jersey-knit cotton in the TILLYOU Jersey Knit Soft Bassinet Sheets is so soft, it’ll be a dream for your baby to sleep on. They are also incredibly easy to care for: just throw them in the washer and feel free to use the dryer.

What you should consider: This fabric is not waterproof so you’ll want to get a liner, but customers have reported that spit ups and spills come out easily.

Worth checking out

Worth checking out

Delta Children Fitted Bassinet Sheet

What you need to know: The Delta Children Fitted Bassinet Sheet is the basic bassinet sheet of your dreams, made of lightweight, breathable fabric.

What you’ll love: The best feature of these bassinet sheets is how easy they are to take care of. Anytime you need to launder them, simply throw them in the washing machine and then the dryer. Make sure to tumble dry on low to avoid damaging them or wearing them out too fast.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported issues with it fitting their bassinet. Check first to see if it will fit your bassinet before buying.



