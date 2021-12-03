Newborn babies can sleep anywhere between 14 to 17 hours a day, compared to adults who only need a recommended seven hours of sleep a day.

Which high-end baby cribs are best?

As a new parent, you want to provide your baby with the best food, products and furnishings possible. Newborns can spend up to 17 hours a day sleeping and the quality of their sleep can impact their growth and development in those critical first months of life.

Oeuf Sparrow Crib is the best high-end baby crib because it combines safety with high-quality materials and accessories that will fit the bill.

What to know before you buy a high-end baby crib

Safety

Keeping your baby or toddler safe should be the most important consideration of a high-end baby crib. Getting a crib made with solid wooden bars that won’t fall apart over time will help keep your child right where they are supposed to be inside their comfy crib. Look for solid constriction made with non-toxic materials to keep safety on the top of your list.

Accessories

Some high-end baby cribs come with a lot of useful features and extras. When your crib comes with a built-in changing table or drawers for all your child’s essentials, it saves you time, space and money. These accessories should be the same great quality as your high-end baby crib, so finding a set that matches will really make your room shine.

What to look for in a quality high-end baby crib

Color options

The color of your high-end baby crib usually depends on the wood. A mahogany baby crib will be a beautiful rich, dark red, while a birch crib should be a bright tan that is sure to fit into any room’s aesthetic. You can always sand down and paint your new high-end baby crib any color you want, but you’ll probably save time and money just choosing one that is already the color you want.

Adaptability

Many high-end baby cribs will have you not only prepared for your newborn, but also the years beyond. Getting a crib that converts to a toddler bed, or even a full-size bed, will ensure you only need to make one wise purchase for all of childhood. Some of these options for transforming your bed will need conversion kits that could come included or sold separately. Check in the description of your chosen product to see if you’ll need to purchase the conversion kit separately.

Mattress inclusion

Many high-end baby cribs come with mattresses for your little one included. Some cribs do have odd dimensions, so finding a perfect mattress for it can be frustrating. Look to see in the description of your chosen product if a mattress is included, or if you will have to find a place to purchase it separately.

How much can you expect to spend on a high-end baby crib?

A well-built high-end crib will run $300-$1,000. Feature-heavy cribs are usually middle pricepoint and high-priced cribs will be those with a timeless look and quality construction.

High-end baby crib FAQ

Can you attach the changing table on either side of the crib?

A. Most cribs sold with changing tables included are only suitable to be attached on one side. If you need to switch the table around from what is shown in the pictures, you probably should get a different crib.

What size mattress fits in a baby crib?

A. A standard toddler crib size mattress should fit, but double-check your crib dimensions to know for sure.

What’s the best high-end baby crib to buy?

Top high-end baby crib

Oeuf Sparrow Crib

What you need to know: This crib is produced in Europe from high-quality materials in a safe facility. It’s the perfect option if you are looking for an item to pass down from child to child through your family, or a safe crib that can convert to your toddler as well.

What you’ll love: The solid birch frame is easy to put together, light to pick up and strong where it needs to be. This crib also has a timeless look that will fit any room.

What you should consider: To create this classy look, you have to give up some of the convenience features that other cribs in this price range have. You won’t be able to attach any drawers or shelves to help hold some of your baby essentials.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end baby crib for the money

Graco Asheville 4-in-1 Convertible Crib with Drawer

What you need to know: This is a fantastic high-end crib for those looking to get a safe place for their child to sleep, without breaking the bank. It works from the newborn stage to toddler age.

What you’ll love: The built-in drawer at the bottom of this crib provides a spot for diapers, toys, or anything you’ll need to keep handy for your child.

What you should consider: The construction, while utilitarian, isn’t as high-quality as some of the other cribs on our list.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dream On Me 5-in-1 Brody Convertible Crib with Changer in White

What you need to know: When you are looking to have it all, changing tables included, this is the crib for you. This one-piece will be everything you’ll need for the baby and toddler stages, and can even be converted to a full-size bed for your kid when they are older.

What you’ll love: The solid pin construction makes this crib feel great to the touch, and all the features make this a one-stop shop for your childcare needs.

What you should consider: Since there are so many features, this crib takes up more space than other models. You’ll need space, and won’t be able to separate the changing table and drawers either.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Daisy Kelly writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.