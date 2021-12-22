Getting the nursery ready is a fun and exciting part of baby preparation. The best nursery art can be what transforms a neutral space into a baby’s sanctuary.

Which nursery art is best?

A baby on the way is so exciting, but it certainly comes with a big learning curve and plenty of necessary preparation. Thinking about the nursery and planning out your decorations is a fun part of the process.

While there is plenty of nursery art out there, you can’t go wrong with a set of adorable animals. With six stylish prints, Sylvie “Mid Century Modern Animal Set” by Rachel Lee of My Dream Wall is the top choice for any nursery.

What to know before you buy nursery art

Choose what you like

When it comes to supplies and decor for your nursery, you have endless possibilities. No matter if you’re trying to decide on a crib or nursery storage set, the market is full of newborn- and toddler-friendly selections. This gives you the freedom to find your favorite. Nursery art is no different. You should feel free to browse your options and then select art that draws you in the most. It doesn’t have to fit any specifications or parameters, but you want to enjoy looking at it for years to come. (Spoiler: the baby won’t overly care what the art looks like until they’re much, much older).

Let them grow into it

It’s certainly tempting to go with the cutest, smallest and most baby-focused art for your nursery. While you should feel free to decorate with infant-tailored art, the best way to get the most out of your nursery art is with choices that aren’t overly newborn-ish. Choose art that suits a nursery but that will also suit a toddler’s room and even a child’s or middle-schooler’s room. This will help as you won’t need to replace the art every few years as your child grows.

Don’t overthink the process

Wanting your nursery to be perfect is normal, but don’t stress out about every little detail. Enjoy the experience. Shop for art you love. If you can’t decide on a theme, that’s fine. You can mix and match art, change pieces out over the years and simply have fun with it. Nothing is permanent and you can always change your mind later.

What to look for in quality nursery art

Eye-catching

Nursery art for newborns doesn’t need to be complicated. You should enjoy looking at it and it should add the desired appeal to the room. Babies don’t necessarily recognize objects in their first few days of life, but they may by the time they are 6 weeks old. At a few months old, you may find them staring at brightly colored artwork. If you want your baby to study the art, pick primary colors with bold patterns. Something eye-catching will help gather their attention.

Not too themed

Rather than adopting a theme and decorating the nursery strictly after that, simply pick colors and artwork that goes well together. You don’t need to purchase all your art from the same artist or have them be the same animal or colors. You can mix and match prints with compatible colors and designs. Choosing too much of the same thing can get old quickly and you may find yourself bored by the nursery decorations. Collect fun artwork and enjoy the process of decorating to make the nursery more charming.

Creativity

Try thinking outside the box with your nursery art. Consider the fact that your child is going to grow up quickly and you want the artwork you choose to be able to be repurposed. As your family grows, you may even end up swapping children’s rooms. Get imaginative and feel free to snag art that’s creative and different. You can certainly go loud and colorful or neutral and elegant. If you prefer the whimsical, natural style, then you can find art to suit your preferences. Let your creativity and imagination flow and embrace inventive art.

How much you can expect to spend on nursery art

Just like any art, nursery art comes in a variety of prices. You can find some knickknacks for under $20 but some art pieces can be as much as $500.

Nursery art FAQ

What should I put on my nursery walls?

A. Feel free to decorate your nursery walls however you want. You can use family photos or purchased prints. You can acquire original artwork. You can decorate with innovative items like wood pieces, interesting wallpaper or baskets. Let your imagination run wild.

When should I decorate my nursery?

A. A great time to decorate your newborn’s nursery is about three months before their appearance. You want to do it when you have the energy to handle the project and won’t exhaust you.

What’s the best nursery art to buy?

Top nursery art

Sylvie “Midcentury Modern Animal Set” by Rachel Lee of My Dream Wall

What you need to know: This adorable midcentury/modern animal set comes with six colorful prints that will instantly add character to your nursery.

What you’ll love: This colorful canvas animal safari set will give your newborn something to study. It will set a whimsical tone for your nursery but also serve as fun decorations as your child grows. The lightweight, polystyrene frames make them easy to hang in your desired setup.

What you should consider: The size of this set and its bright colors may overwhelm a small nursery.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top nursery art for the money

Boho Nursery Decor, Neutral Color Print Set

What you need to know: Go bohemian in your nursery design with this set of six adorable animals in calming, neutral colors.

What you’ll love: You can choose your preferred print size and layout when you go for this affordable set of six. Immediately add cuteness and charm when you hang up any of these pieces. Simply take the download to your local copy shop or print at home on quality paper.

What you should consider: This is a digital item. When you purchase, the seller sends you a download to print your art and not a framed set.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Abstract Mountain in Daytime Canvas Prints Wall Art Paintings

What you need to know: This fascinating canvas print will keep your baby mesmerized and even capture the attention of adults.

What you’ll love: Three abstract canvas prints are stretched on solid wood frames, making them durable and easy to display. Their high-quality, waterproof and UV-resistant material helps them last years. You won’t need to worry about fading or damage.

What you should consider: Some users say the quality of the print isn’t great on the larger sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Abbey Ryan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.