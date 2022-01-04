Best toddler pillow

Wait until at least 18 months to introduce a pillow to your toddler, and make sure it’s toddler-sized, not adult-sized.

Which toddler pillows are best?

Great sleep should be a priority for everyone, but it’s especially important that little tots sleep well so they can grow healthily. And if your toddler gets a good night’s rest, the chances are you will, too. Once you’ve found a safe mattress and bedframe, choosing the right pillow — one that meets safety standards and is comfortable — should be a priority.

A pillow with quality filling and support like the KeaBabies Toddler Pillow with Pillowcase will suit your toddler well.

What to know before you buy a toddler pillow

Safety

The safest time to introduce your tot to a pillow is some time after they turn 18 months, and it may be good to wait a while after that. If they’re still sleeping in a crib rather than a bed, a pillow can get stuck in its slats and restrict their movement or airway.

Look for the pillow’s certifications rather than just its safety and quality-control claims to determine if it’s right for your little one.

Types

Once you move your tot to a bed and their own pillow, don’t just give them an extra pillow from your bed. The ideal toddler pillow is small, thin and fairly firm. Several manufacturers produce toddler-specific pillows that follow safety guidelines for still-developing necks and spines.

Material

Fiber-filled toddler pillows should retain their shape even when pressed down on often. Avoid any crafted with tiny pellets or other packing material, since they pose a serious choking risk if any filling gets loose. Hypoallergenic pillows made with natural textiles are best, since they won’t make your child’s allergies flare up. You can always throw the pillow into your washing machine to rinse out allergens as well.

What to look for in quality toddler pillows

Size

Toddler pillows measure at 13 by 18 inches, so be careful not to purchase one that’s bigger — it can overwhelm your tot, causing them to get stuck. The more compact the pillow, the easier it is to take on trips, to preschool or daycare, and on planes.

Filling

Look for a filling firm enough to give the best support for your toddler’s head and neck. Ensure that your kid’s neck and head are at the right angle to encourage proper spinal development. Memory foam retains its shape without becoming flat.

Fillings range from natural materials such as cotton to synthetic materials such as foam and polyester. Your choice will determine whether the pillow can be washed.

Maintenance

Unless you prefer to spot clean your toddler’s pillow often, look for ones that are machine washable and don’t have special cleaning instructions. Memory foam pillows should have a zipper-closure case that can be removed and easily cleaned in the washing machine.

Always follow the tag’s washing guidelines to ensure the pillow’s quality is maintained. Unless the instructions specify otherwise, it’s best to wash on a gentle cycle with cold water and line dry.

How much you can expect to spend on a toddler pillow

Toddler pillows cost between $15-$50, reflecting the type of materials used. Cotton and polyester fill pillows are more affordable, while those constructed with memory foam or wool are more expensive.

Toddler pillow FAQ

When is it best to get your toddler a pillow?

A. The best time to introduce a pillow is after 18 months, preferably around age 3. It should never be a large adult-size one, but one made for small children.

What kind of toddler pillow is best to use?

A. The ideal size for a tot’s first pillow is 13 by 18 inches. You don’t want a soft pillow that will let their head sink into the material — soft, yet firm is the best idea. The best two options for material are fiber-filled, such as cotton, and polyester with memory foam. Organic toddler pillows are super trendy since they provide a nontoxic sleep surface typically made with hypoallergenic materials.

How can your toddler’s transition from crib to bed be made easier?

A. Place a comfort item from their crib, such as a security blanket, in their new bed to make the move less scary. If your kid doesn’t adjust to using a pillow immediately, don’t worry — readiness will vary depending on the child’s personality. Although some parents start transitioning their tot after 18 months, some wait until they are 2½ to 3 years old.

What are the best toddler pillows to buy?

Top toddler pillow

KeaBabies Toddler Pillow with Pillowcase

What you need to know: Sized at 13 by 18 inches, this pillow offers the best spinal support for toddlers without compromising comfort.

What you’ll love: You don’t have to worry if your kids are prone to messes — this pillow is easy to spot clean and can be thrown into the wash without getting warped. The ultra-soft cotton is safe and breathable, regardless of season.

What you should consider: Some parents complained that the pillow was too fluffy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toddler pillow for the money

Utopia Bedding 2 Pack Toddler Pillow

What you need to know: This cotton blended pack of two toddler pillows comes with a high thread count and is made from durable material.

What you’ll love: Measuring 13 by 18 inches, this set is crafted with a 250-thread count for a good night of sleep. It comes vacuum sealed, so it isn’t subjected to outside elements during delivery.

What you should consider: It’s not recommended to put the pillows in the washing machine, so you will have to hand wash or spot clean any messes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dreamtown Kids Toddler Pillow with Pillowcase

What you need to know: Chiropractors and pediatricians highly recommend this as a tot’s first real pillow, neither too small or too big.

What you’ll love: It comes with a fitted pillowcase that makes cleaning easier and is hypoallergenic, made from a soft polyester-cotton blend that can be washed and dried without issue.

What you should consider: Parents mention that after multiple uses and washes the pillow can lose its plumpness.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

