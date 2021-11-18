Best blue baby bottle

Blue baby bottles are important, whether you plan to only use formula or simply want to supplement breastfeeding with baby bottles from time to time.

Which blue baby bottles are best?

Blue baby bottles are important, whether you plan to only use formula or simply want to supplement breastfeeding with baby bottles from time to time. There are many different kinds of baby bottle systems, blue baby bottles and nipples on the market. The Dr. Brown’s Options+ 19-Piece Baby Bottles Gift Set in Blue is a first-class set of blue baby bottles.

What to know before you buy a blue baby bottle

Learn about different kinds of baby bottles

There are several different kinds of blue baby bottles out there, including disposable baby bottles, vented baby bottles, wide neck baby bottles, standard straight-neck baby bottles and angled baby bottles.

Understand the various materials of baby bottles

The most common materials for blue baby bottles include stainless steel, silicone, plastic and glass.

Find the right nipple design and material

Wide or flat-topped baby bottle nipples are perfect for infants transitioning from the breast to a bottle. Latex nipples resemble the natural breast more, while silicone nipples are more durable and firmer.

What to look for in a quality blue baby bottle

Bottle system

Some baby bottles are stand-alone, while other bottles come in systems with milk storage containers, sterilizers, breast pumps and diaper bags.

Ease of use and cleaning

Baby bottles should be as easy as possible to clean and use, since you won’t have any extra time as a new parent to figure out how to clean and use complicated baby bottles.

Extras

Some blue baby bottles come with extras, like nipple covers, handles and measurement lines.

How much you can expect to spend on a blue baby bottle

Blue baby bottles range in price from about $4-$15 per bottle, but they often cost less than $4 when you buy them as part of a set. Glass blue baby bottles vary in price from about $3-$15 per bottle, while silicone blue baby bottles cost about $10-$15 per bottle. Disposable blue baby bottles go for as much as $5 a bottle and $10 for a six-pack.

Blue baby bottle FAQ

Which kind of blue baby bottle should you use for your colicky baby?

A. Colic can often be caused by extra air getting into your child’s stomach and leading to gas. It can help to have a bottle with an excellent venting system that keeps air from entering the breast milk or formula. Bottom venting systems with valves work well for preventing too much air swallowing.

It can also help to check the kind of nipple you’re using. Your child can end up swallowing too much air if you have a nipple with either too little or too much flow.

How many blue baby bottles should you purchase if you plan to exclusively use formula for your baby?

A. The number of blue baby bottles you need to buy depends on how regularly you plan to wash the baby bottles. You can usually get by with at least two blue baby bottles, including one for feeding your child and one for drying while you feed your baby. But you do need to wash both the baby bottle and the nipple immediately after you use them.

Some parents and guardians like to have at least 10 blue baby bottles on hand so that they have enough bottles to use throughout the day then wash simultaneously at night. The number of baby bottles you need also depends on whether you want to use the dishwasher or hand wash the baby bottles, since most people don’t run their dishwasher multiple times per day. You will likely need enough baby bottles to feed your child all day if you want to use the dishwasher.

Keep in mind that as your baby gets older, they will need fewer bottles throughout the day, since they will begin eating solid foods and eat in bigger quantities at the same time.

Which kind of blue baby bottle should you use if you’re breastfeeding, but want to feed your baby a bottle every now and then?

A. You should find a blue baby bottle and nipple that feels like a natural breast. Wide-neck baby bottles feel more like breasts than other kinds of baby bottles. Latex nipples also feel more natural, since they are softer than silicone.

What’s the best blue baby bottle to buy?

Top blue baby bottle

Dr. Brown’s Options+ 19-Piece Baby Bottles Gift Set in Blue

What you need to know: This 19-piece blue baby bottle gift set includes 10 nipples, as well as a blue bottle brush and storage caps.

What you’ll love: This Dr. Brown’s Options+ blue baby bottle gift set is made of BPA-free plastic, and both the teether and the bottle are dishwasher- and sterilizer-safe, as long as you place them in the top rack of the dishwasher.

What you should consider: These blue baby bottles leak around the base of the nipple.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blue baby bottle for the money

Dr. Brown’s Options+ Slow Flow Bottle Set for Breastfed Baby in Blue

What you need to know: This inexpensive blue baby bottle set from Dr. Brown’s Options+ is made of BPA-free plastic.

What you’ll love: This Dr. Brown’s Options+ blue baby bottle set comes with storage caps for travel and refrigeration, as well as a fully vented design to help with digestion and to preserve the nutrients.

What you should consider: These blue baby bottles sometimes lead to gas and stomach pain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle with Natural Response Nipple in Blue

What you need to know: This blue baby bottle from Philips Avent comes with a no-drip nipple design and an anti-colic valve.

What you’ll love: This Philips Avent blue baby bottle features an anti-colic valve meant to reduce discomfort and colic, as well as a no-drip nipple design to prevent losing milk from the top of the bottle.

What you should consider: Some consumers have trouble getting any milk to come out of these bottles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

