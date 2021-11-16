Best burp cloth

Burp cloths offer a necessary barrier between your clothing and the milky mess babies make when you are burping them after feedings.

Which burp cloth is best?

Burp cloths are a necessity when you have a little one, along with rash creams, wet wipes and diapers. Burp cloths provide a =barrier between your clothing and the milky mess babies make when you are burping them after feedings. When you have plenty of baby burp cloths on hand, you don’t need to worry about smelling like your baby’s last feeding or changing your clothing every couple of hours. The Trend Lab Wild Bunch Burp Cloth Set is a fantastic set of burp cloths for your child.

What to know before you buy a burp cloth

Material

Baby burp cloths usually come in cotton or bamboo, since these materials are plush and absorbent. They tend to be hypoallergenic, which helps protect your own skin from rashes and breakouts.

Absorbency

Burp cloths need to be thick enough to get the job done and protect your clothing while absorbing your child’s spit-up.

Size

Larger burp cloths need more storage space and can take longer to dry if they are not dryer-friendly, but compact burp cloths often don’t adequately cover your chest, back and shoulder. That said, compact baby burp cloths are easier to wash, dry and handle, while larger burp cloths are more versatile, since they also work as a sanitary surface.

What to look for in a quality burp cloth

Cleaning ease

You will need to use a baby burp cloth several times per day, so the burp cloths should be as simple to clean as possible. Choose burp cloths that are both machine-washable and dryer-friendly.

Shape

Traditional burp cloths are rectangular or square in shape. Other burp cloths are contoured for an ergonomic fit over your shoulder. Some burp cloths wrap around your neck to cover both your back and shoulders. It can help to test out a few styles of burp cloths to decide which shape you prefer.

How much you can expect to spend on a burp cloth

Baby burp cloths range in price from about $5-$25, depending on the quality and size of the burp cloth. The most budget-friendly baby burp cloths cost about $5-$10, while midrange baby burp cloths go for $9-$15 and high-end baby burp cloths vary in price from about $15-$25.

Burp cloth FAQ

How many burp cloths do you need?

A. Not every baby spits up at every single feeding, so the exact number of baby burp cloths you need can vary. That said, it’s recommended to keep at least three or four clean baby burp cloths on hand on a daily basis. If you wash burp cloths after every single use, you probably don’t need more than four burp cloths.

Most new parents don’t have any time to spare, so you might not be able to wash each baby burp cloth right after it’s used. That’s why it’s best to have at least 12 baby burp cloths on hand, so you can rotate the burp cloths on a daily basis.

Is it worth the additional cost to purchase organic baby burp cloths?

A. It depends on your personal preference. It can help to pay a little extra for organic burp cloths if you are worried about pesticides and other chemicals used during the manufacturing process.

Most babies are okay with non-organic =burp cloths, so if you are not able to afford the additional cost of organic baby burp cloths, you shouldn’t worry about using standard =burp cloths.

What is the best size for a baby burp cloth?

A. The best size for a baby burp cloth depends on your comfort level. Larger burp cloths offer excellent coverage as well as some user versatility. Most parents and guardians find that baby burp cloths measuring 14 inches wide by 20 inches long provide the proper amount of coverage without being too big.

What’s the best burp cloth to buy?

Top burp cloth

Trend Lab Wild Bunch Burp Cloth Set

What you need to know: These functional and cute baby burp cloths from Trend Lab come in a set of four burp cloths at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: These burp cloths are affordable, machine washable and dryer-friendly. They are forest-themed and composed of flannel cotton for extreme softness.

What you should consider: These burp cloths are on the smaller side and not quite as large as competitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Top burp cloth for the money

BabyVision Luvable Friends Layered Flannel Burp Cloths

What you need to know: These gray burp cloths from BabyVision have a large surface area and are affordably priced.

What you’ll love: They feature three prints as well as one solid white baby burp cloth. Each of the burp cloths measure 14-by-20 inches and quickly absorb spills and spit-up.

What you should consider: The seams on these baby burp cloths lift slightly and can sometimes get in the way.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Hudson Baby Rose Flannel Burp Cloths

What you need to know: These rose-themed burp cloths are extremely soft.

What you’ll love: This set of seven baby burp cloths is extremely absorbent and comes out clean when you run it through the washing machine.

What you should consider: This burp cloth is very small.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

