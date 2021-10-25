One of the reasons to avoid BPA is the possible impact it can have on hormone regulation in the body. A good place to start is by looking at the recycling number.

Which cheap baby bottle is best?

Keeping your baby well-fed is a crucial part of parenting. Inevitably, most caregivers will resort to bottle feeding. When amassing a collection of bottles, your budget can easily balloon out of control. That’s why knowing the best cheap baby bottle options is so important.

There are a ton of baby bottles on the market. You want something safe for your baby that will still be friendly to your wallet. Your best bet is the Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle. It’s designed to prevent colic and is made of durable, safe materials you can trust.

What to know before you buy a cheap baby bottle

Although you want to watch your budget when collecting baby bottles, above all, you want your baby to have a safe, durable bottle that will help you to keep them fed. One of the biggest concerns with less expensive baby bottles is the presence of BPA.

Bisphenol A, more commonly known as BPA, is a chemical that makes clear plastic hard and can also prevent bacterial contamination and keep cans from rusting. As important as that is, BPA has been linked to some harmful effects.

In animal studies, BPA has been shown to have an impact on the endocrine system, which is responsible for hormonal regulation throughout the body. Scientists believe the same effects on the endocrine system we see in animal studies can happen in humans.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has provided some recommendations so parents can avoid BPA in their baby bottles. First, stay clear of any clear plastic bottle that has the recycling number 7 or the letters “PC” labeled. You can also opt for certified BPA-free bottles, which have a clear assurance you’ve avoided BPA.

Additionally, choose baby bottles made with opaque plastic and those that have the recycling numbers 2 or 5. Your final option is glass bottles, though these tend to be heavier and can be a little tricky for little hands to hold.

For an overview of the best baby bottles on the market, check out the best baby bottle buying guide from BestReviews. Along with that, keep these factors in mind when purchasing a cheap baby bottle.

Size

Most brands offer a smaller bottle and a larger bottle, typically 4 ounces and 8 ounces. While you want your baby to be able to hold the bottle themselves, you also don’t want to buy too many small bottles and have to completely restock your collection with the larger ones.

Material

There are three primary materials you’ll see with baby bottles: plastic, silicone and glass. Each has its pros and cons. With plastic, you’ll see a variety of options in many shapes and sizes, but you run the risk of BPA unless you’re careful. Silicone is great for reducing colic, though can be more difficult to clean and requires frequent, thorough sanitation. Glass is a sure bet you’re avoiding BPA, but it’s heavier which can be difficult for babies to hold.

Venting

As you search for a cheap baby bottle, don’t forego the venting features. Make sure you pay attention to how a bottle vents. This will determine how often your baby has colic, which determines how many sleepless nights you have.

What to look for in a quality cheap baby bottle

Reduce air bubbles

Colic will keep everyone in your household up at night. Double-check whichever cheap baby bottle you’re thinking of has a venting feature or some way to reduce the air bubbles. The less your baby is sucking down air bubbles, the less likely they are to experience the pain of colic.

Some of the best options have an anti-colic design or an angled top. Others have drop-in inserts, which work to reduce air bubbles through suction. Soft silicone bottles are a great option as they are BPA-free and reusable while still reducing air bubbles.

Pump compatible

If you’re feeding your baby breast milk, you likely spend hours with your breast pump. A feature to look for in a cheap baby bottle is that it’s compatible with your breast pump. This will reduce the mess and make it easy to store your breast milk.

Baby preference

Just like we have a preference for a certain cup over another, your baby will have a preference in which bottle they use. It’s a good practice to buy several different brands of bottles to give your baby some options. Pay attention to which bottle they favor and which they reject.

Nipple construction

Babies have a natural affinity for certain constructions of bottle nipples. Whether you have breastfed your baby or not, most babies prefer a bottle nipple that mimics that anatomical nipple. Look for one that is wide, soft and shaped as closely to the natural nipple as possible. You should also opt for a low-flow nipple at first to avoid your baby choking on their milk.

How much you can expect to spend on cheap baby bottles

Most cheap baby bottle sets range from $10-$20 for two or four bottles. Individually, this means a cheap baby bottle averages about $3-$5 each.

Cheap baby bottle FAQ

What is the best bottle for breastfed babies?

A. The ideal baby bottle is one that most closely resembles the breast because that is what babies tend to gravitate towards. Look for a baby bottle with a wide neck and a wide, soft nipple.

Can you breast and bottle feed?

A. You can absolutely breastfeed and bottle feed your baby. In fact, including the occasional bottle feeding, even when you’re breastfeeding, is a great opportunity for you to get some much-needed rest and to involve your partner in the caregiving.

Are cheap baby bottles safe?

A. Generally speaking, yes, cheap baby bottles are safe. However, there are some things to look for to ensure you’ve found a safe one. First, look at the recycling number. A “7” indicates there could be BPA in the plastic, while a “2” or “5” means you’re safe. Also, look for bottles that are opaque plastic or certified BPA-free.

What’s the best cheap baby bottle to buy?

Top cheap baby bottle

Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle

What you need to know: With a natural nipple shape and two size options, the Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle set is a great option, especially for those babies who are breast and bottle feeding.

What you’ll love: The nipple of this bottle is constructed with the Airflex Valve which vents the air away so your baby won’t wind up with colic. The Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle also has several nipple flow options for you to choose from.

What you should consider: The set comes with newborn-flow nipples. If your baby needs a low- or medium-flow nipple, you’ll have to buy them separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

Top cheap baby bottle for the money

Playtex Ventaire

What you need to know: With a unique design, the Playtex Ventaire is perfect for babies who experience colic thanks to the anti-colic construction.

What you’ll love: Along with reducing colic, the angled design of the bottle is ergonomically friendly, something you and your baby will appreciate. The air-free design can also reduce spitting up so your baby gets more nutrition and less stress.

What you should consider: While you can microwave this bottle for sterilization, it could reduce the integrity of the bottle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Dr. Brown’s Original Wide-Neck Bottles

What you need to know: A trusted name in the baby product world, these baby bottles are meant to reduce colic and come in a set of three.

What you’ll love: The way these reduce colic is through an internal venting system. It works hand in hand with the silicone nipple to keep your baby’s tummy happy. They are also fully vented to keep them as similar to breastfeeding as possible.

What you should consider: These are only compatible with the stock nipple so if your baby doesn’t like it, you’ll have to find a different bottle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

