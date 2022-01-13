Best glass baby bottle

Microplastics and nanoplastics are a major reason many parents are switching to glass bottles. Recent research shows non-biodegradable microplastics in human organs and tissues. Some estimates say babies can ingest millions of microplastics every day simply from the high temperatures of sterilizing and heating plastic baby bottles.

Which glass baby bottles are best?

Choosing the right bottle for your baby can lead you down a rabbit hole of options. But glass baby bottles continue to lead the pack. And why not? They’re chemical-free, easy to clean, and don’t carry a residual taste. And unlike plastic bottles, they don’t crack or break from normal wear and tear, especially when paired with a silicone sleeve.

What to know before you buy glass baby bottles

While glass baby bottles have tons of benefits, there are some things to keep in mind. Glass baby bottles are more expensive per bottle, but they will last longer making them more of an investment.

Glass baby bottles can also be harder to find. You may need to order yours online or find a specialty store. The weight of a glass bottle could also be too much for younger babies.

What to look for in quality glass baby bottles

Tempered glass

The most durable glass baby bottles are made of tempered glass. These give the bottle more strength and will stand up better against bumps and drops, a common occurrence for anything your baby handles.

Thermal-shock resistant

Your baby bottle will be exposed to high and low temperatures, whether you’re heating up milk, freezing milk or sterilizing your bottle. A thermal-shock resistant bottle can vacillate between high and low temperatures without breakage.

Silicone sleeve

Many brands producing glass baby bottles are starting to include silicone sleeves that envelop the bottle. These will protect it from breaking if dropped or bumped. They also make the bottle a little easier for your baby to hold by adding some grip.

Anti-colic system

No parent enjoys a sleepless night with a baby suffering from colic. This mysterious stomach and digestive issue can be reduced or avoided if you go with a glass bottle with an anti-colic system that lets air enter the bottle as your baby feeds. These may not completely eliminate colic, but they can improve the situation.

Venting system

Along with an anti-colic system, you should see a venting system within your glass baby bottle. This is meant to reduce the number of air bubbles your baby drinks. Fewer air bubbles means less air in your baby’s belly, and therefore less discomfort and burping.

How much you can expect to spend on glass baby bottles

To invest in a set of glass baby bottles, plan on spending around $15-$60. The price greatly depends on the brand and the number of bottles in the set. The average per bottle ranges from $3-$28.

What are the best glass baby bottles to buy?

Top glass baby bottle

Philips Avent Natural Glass Bottle

What you need to know: One of the standout sets you can invest in, this is a great option with tons of features.

What you’ll love: This set has bottle options from 4-8 ounces, giving you more control over your baby’s intake. There are sleeves that protect the bottles and help your baby grip them. It also has an integrated anti-colic system right in the nipple.

What you should consider: Some users find the nipple flow to be too fast.

Sold by: Buy Buy Baby

Top glass baby bottle for money

Evenflo Feeding Glass ProFlo Vented Plus Bottle

What you need to know: If you want a full set of glass baby bottles without breaking the bank, this is the set to choose.

What you’ll love: The characteristic twist design of the bottles makes them easy for babies to hold. Only three pieces, they are a breeze to clean. You can also pump directly into these bottles, reducing your mess and cleaning up time.

What you should consider: Watch out for chipping, especially with frequent sterilization.

Sold by: Amazon

Baby bottles with anti-colic systems worth considering

Dr. Brown’s Options+ Wide Neck Baby Bottle

What you need to know: With this trusted name for bottles, you get the anti-colic benefits of Dr. Brown’s with a strong glass design.

What you’ll love: Made of thermal-shock resistant borosilicate glass, these are safe for freezing and heating. The natural nipple is engineered to have a more consistent flow so your baby can eat easily.

What you should consider: Because it has several pieces, it can be harder to clean.

Sold by: Buy Buy Baby

Nuk Simply Natural Glass Bottle

What you need to know: You’ll get the classic benefits of a natural Nuk nipple plus a glass bottle with this set.

What you’ll love: The Nuk nipple is designed to make the transition to a bottle easy for your baby with multiple nipple holes for a more natural feel. And with the anti-colic system, your baby’s belly will be happy, too.

What you should consider: Inspect new bottles carefully for hairline cracks.

Sold by: Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Chicco Natural Fit Glass Baby Bottle

What you need to know: These bottles adapt to your growing baby with the interchangeable nipples.

What you’ll love: Your baby’s needs and mouth will develop quickly and the nipples for these glass baby bottles keep up with designs specifically for your baby’s changing body. It also features an anti-colic valve to reduce colic and discomfort.

What you should consider: Silicone sleeves are sold separately.

Sold by: Amazon

Hevea Baby Glass Bottle

What you need to know: These classically designed bottles are a great fit for most babies.

What you’ll love: Buy using highly durable thermal-shock resistant borosilicate, these glass bottles are safe to freeze and heat repeatedly. The nipple is natural rubber and has an integrated anti-colic valve to keep your baby feeling their best.

What you should consider: There are reports of these being more delicate than other brands.

Sold by Amazon

Baby bottles with silicone sleeves worth considering

Lifefactory Glass Baby Bottle

What you need to know: Complete with silicone sleeves, this is a great starter set for your glass baby bottles.

What you’ll love: Because this set comes with two 4-ounce and two 8-ounce bottles, you’ll have a couple of options for feeding your baby right from the get-go. They’re made of thermal-shock resistant glass, so you can freeze and heat without worry.

What you should consider: These tend to be heavy and may not be suitable for newborns.

Sold by: Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Joovy Boob Diamond Glass Bottle

What you need to know: Even less breakable than their original design, these make a great easy-to-hold option for your baby.

What you’ll love: You can freeze or heat these bottles thanks to the thermal-shock resistant glass. The contoured design makes it easy for little hands to hold. And the silicone sleeve adds some grip and protection to the bottle.

What you should consider: If you don’t place the ring carefully, it can leak.

Sold by: Amazon

