Best nursing pad

Nursing pads are discreet inserts that slip into your tank top or bra to absorb any breast milk that’s leaking and threatening to soak through your bra or clothing.

Which nursing pads are best?

Breastfeeding can be a wonderful experience for a new parent, but it can also come with its own issues like leaking. Nursing pads are discreet inserts that slip into your tank top or bra to absorb any breast milk that’s leaking and threatening to soak through your bra or clothing. The Bamboobies Washable Reusable Nursing Pads are first-class nursing pads for your nursing needs.

What to know before you buy a nursing pad

Understand why leakage occurs

Leaking breast milk is fairly common for new breastfeeding parents, particularly when your milk supply initially comes in and has not been regulated yet. Some breastfeeding parents stop experiencing any leakage after the first few weeks of breastfeeding.

Leaking can often happen during stretches when you are not breastfeeding, like during the early hours of the morning when your child is sleeping longer. Leakage can also happen when you have an oversupply of breast milk or for no real reason between feedings.

Learn about the different kinds of nursing pads

There are three primary kinds of nursing pads, including silicone nursing pads, reusable nursing pads and disposable nursing pads.

Consider the material of the nursing pad

Disposable nursing pads usually have a plastic lining and are made of synthetic materials. Reusable nursing pads typically come in fabric materials like polyester blends, bamboo and cotton. Silicone nursing pads come in either food-grade silicone or medical-grade silicone.

What to look for in a quality nursing pad

Shape

Nursing pads tend to be round in shape, but some nursing pads are shaped like flowers or hearts. These pads are also either contoured or flat.

Adhesive backing

Silicone and disposable nursing pads have an adhesive backing, so the nursing pads stick to your skin and remain in place throughout the day or night.

Carrying pouch

Many reusable nursing pads come with a carrying pouch. Some nursing pads also come with mesh bags for machine washing. Carrying pouches can be helpful if you need to change your pads on the go.

How much you can expect to spend on a nursing pad

Nursing pads vary in price from about 20 cents to $20 per pair. The most basic and budget-friendly nursing pads cost about 20-30 cents per pair, while midrange nursing pads go for $1.50-$3 per pair and high-end nursing pads are about $9-$20 per pair.

Nursing pad FAQ

How regularly should you switch out your nursing pads?

A. Every breastfeeding parent is different when it comes to leakage and the amount of time it takes for their nursing pads to soak through. Some breastfeeding parents leak every few hours, while others leak every few minutes.

If you only leak a little, you can probably get by with only changing your nursing pads two times per day. That being said, it’s best to change your nursing pads immediately once they get wet to keep your nipples as dry as possible. If you leave the soaked nursing pads on for too long, your entire body might smell like spoiled milk.

How do you wash reusable nursing pads?

A. You should buy reusable nursing pads that are dryer-safe and machine-washable. And make sure to rinse any nursing pads that have been soaked through with milk before placing them in the washing machine.

You should use a mesh laundry bag for your nursing pads when washing them in a mixed load of laundry. You should also use a fairly mild detergent and tumble dry the laundry on a fairly low heat setting.

How do fabric nursing pads work to keep leaks from escaping?

A. Most reusable nursing pads are made of synthetic material, like thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) or polyurethane (PU), that laminates or lines the external layer of the nursing pad. The rubbery material provides breathability and keeps the wetness from soaking your bras or clothing.

The interior layer of the nursing pads is usually made of absorbent material like microfiber, while the layer that comes in contact with your skin is a soft bamboo or cotton fabric that will be sensitive on your nipples.

What are the best nursing pads to buy?

Top nursing pads

Bamboobies Washable Reusable Nursing Pads

What you need to know: These soft and heart-shaped nursing pads from Bamboobies are comfortable and perfect for daily use.

What you’ll love: These Bamboobies nursing pads are machine washable and absorbent. The pack comes with six pairs of nursing pads, including thick pads for nighttime and thin pads for daytime. The wick moisture of the nursing pads is better than other nursing pads.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to get these nursing pads to lie flat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top nursing pads for the money

Lansinoh Nursing Pads, Pack of 36

What you need to know: These disposable nursing pads from Lansinoh are a great and reliable option for keeping dry.

What you’ll love: These inexpensive Lansinoh nursing pads are disposable, individually wrapped, absorbent, unscented and simple to carry with you on the go. The adhesive strips on these nursing pads help keep them in place, even throughout the night.

What you should consider: These nursing pads can sometimes be seen through your clothing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

M&Y Organic Bamboo Nursing Pads

What you need to know: These nursing pads from M&Y are made of organic bamboo, which makes them soft and comfortable.

What you’ll love: These M&Y nursing pads work well for overnight coverage and come in a pack of 14 pads with a laundry bag for washing. The contoured shape of the nursing pads makes them more comfortable and smoother under your shirt.

What you should consider: These nursing pads can sometimes leave your breasts moist, according to reports.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.