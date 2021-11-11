Best Chicco stroller

If you ever have an issue or something on your stroller unexpectedly breaks, Chicco sells replacement parts so you don’t have to purchase a new unit.

Which Chicco stroller is best?

A stroller is one of the biggest purchases any new parent or guardian has to make, so you want to make sure that you find one that is safe, comfortable, convenient and fits your needs.

Chicco has been making quality baby products for over 60 years and offers a versatile and reliable line of strollers that can fit any lifestyle. Our top pick is the Chicco Corso LE Modular Quick-Fold Stroller.

What to know before you buy a Chicco stroller

Types of Chicco strollers

Chicco offers multiple stroller types that include full-size, lightweight, jogging, double and frame strollers.

Full-size strollers : Reliable and stylish, these full-size strollers were made for extended outings and come with everything you need to keep you and your baby comfortable.

: Reliable and stylish, these full-size strollers were made for extended outings and come with everything you need to keep you and your baby comfortable. Lightweight strollers : If convenience and the ability to quickly pack up and transport your stroller is what’s most important, consider a lightweight stroller.

: If convenience and the ability to quickly pack up and transport your stroller is what’s most important, consider a lightweight stroller. Jogging strollers : If you’re on the go, and want to exercise while out with your baby, Chicco offers a line of jogging strollers that will allow you to do this safely.

: If you’re on the go, and want to exercise while out with your baby, Chicco offers a line of jogging strollers that will allow you to do this safely. Double strollers : When you have more than one child, a double stroller can be a lifesaver and Chicco offers great, quality options with the same convenient features.

: When you have more than one child, a double stroller can be a lifesaver and Chicco offers great, quality options with the same convenient features. Frame strollers: Chicco offers a basic frame stroller that is easily compatible with one of its car seats, and it clicks right into place for a convenient transition from car to stroller without any of the unnecessary bulk or weight of full-size travel system strollers.

Safety

Safety is the number one concern of most parents when purchasing a stroller for their baby. The features you want to look out for are easy-to-use foot brakes that can lock into place when the stroller is not being used and a safety harness to keep your child secure in the seat, with a five-point harness being the most secure.

What to look for in a quality Chicco stroller

Adjustability

You want your baby to be comfortable, and that’s why you want a seat that can recline to multiple positions and a footrest that can adjust to fit your child’s needs.

Since Chicco strollers are made to be compatible with their car seats, that allows most of the full-size strollers to have both forward-facing and parent-facing options.

Storage

When you’re out and about, you need to bring supplies. The bigger the stroller, the more the storage capacity. Chicco’s full-size and lightweight models provide extra storage, while still being versatile enough to fold and transport.

Canopy

When you’re outside, you need to protect your baby from the sun and elements, which is why an adjustable canopy is so valuable. It also allows your baby some shade if they need to take a nap.

How much you can expect to spend on a Chicco stroller

The lightweight and frame strollers can be found for as little as $100. The full-size strollers are in the $200-$300 range, while the jogging strollers, travel systems and double strollers can cost $300-$600, depending on the model and features included.

Chicco stroller FAQ

When is it safe for your child to start using a Chicco stroller?

A. Typically, when your baby can sit up on their own and support the weight of their own head, it’s safe for them to ride in the stroller. It can differ per child, but this usually occurs around 3 months.

What’s the difference between a stroller and a travel system?

A. A travel system is a combination of stroller and car seat that are compatible and sold together to prevent you from having to purchase two separate pieces of equipment. It also makes it easier for you to transition your child from the stroller to the car. They are a little more expensive but can save you in the long run, and Chicco does sell travel systems.

What’s the best Chicco stroller to buy?

Top Chicco stroller

Chicco Corso LE Modular Quick-Fold Stroller

What you need to know: This lightweight stroller comes with the infant insert and is compatible with all Chicco car seats, so it’s an excellent convenient option if you have a newborn.

What you’ll love: This model offers both parent-facing and forward-facing options. It can be folded with one hand and made compact for easy storage and transportation. It reclines to multiple positions and has a zip-extend canopy to keep your child out of the sun.

What you should consider: This is one of the more expensive models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Chicco stroller for the money

Chicco Liteway Stroller

What you need to know: This simple, quality stroller is available at a budget-friendly price point and great for families on the go.

What you’ll love: Compact and lightweight, it’s easy to fold up and carry, which makes traveling easy. The backrest can adjust to four different positions, while the canopy is easy to adjust or remove altogether. It’s safe, and you can easily lock the rear brakes with a simple toe tap.

What you should consider: Some customers have found the shoulder straps difficult to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Chicco Bravo For2 Double Stroller

What you need to know: If you have more than one child, this double stroller is a safe, convenient and affordable option.

What you’ll love: The front seat folds forward, includes a five-point harness, and is compatible with a Chicco car seat. The seat easily adjusts and the canopy detaches. The back seat allows a child to stand or sit with a three-point harness. It quickly compacts and is easy to fold with only one hand.

What you should consider: Some customers have had trouble reclining the front seat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

