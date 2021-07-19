Body Makeup

Skip to content
Top Stories
Major power plant at Lake Oroville could soon be forced offline amid worsening drought
Long Beach considers options for Queen Mary, including sinking the ship
Michael Avenatti faces embezzlement trial in California
California can expand insurance for homeowners in areas threatened by wildfires, judge rules
Customers asked to show proof of vaccination to enter some SoCal bars
Coronavirus hospitalizations hit highest point in months as Delta variant spreads across California
Clark County will require Vegas workers to wear masks indoors amid spike in virus cases
WHO leader says Tokyo Olympics should not be judged by tally of COVID-19 cases as risk is ‘inevitable’
L.A. County would be in most restrictive purple tier now if California were still using COVID reopening system
McConnell urges Americans: ‘Get vaccinated’ against COVID or risk shutdowns again
L.A. County would be in the purple tier now under California's COVID blueprint
South Carolina man stabbed 21-year-old student over 100 times after she mistook his car for an Uber, prosecutors say
Would-be victim shoots 2 men during ‘brazen’ robbery attempt in Fairfax district; suspects arrested
Couple charged with sparking El Dorado Fire during Yucaipa gender reveal party
Coronavirus hospitalizations hit highest point in months as Delta variant spreads across California
Long Beach considers options for Queen Mary, including sinking the ship
‘I thought he was dead’: Police seek hit-and-run driver caught on video striking pedestrian in North Hollywood
