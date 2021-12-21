Best body makeup

When applying body makeup to areas of the body with hair, rub it in the direction of the hair growth. This will allow the hair to settle and give you a smooth finish.

Which body makeup is best?

Makeup has developed into a booming industry so powerful that products are constantly being produced not just for the face, but also the body. Body makeup is useful to cover tattoos, birthmarks and moles. It also helps blend your face makeup with the rest of your skin to get a natural look. If you are searching for a product that evens out your body’s skin tone while providing an extra glow, Vita Liberata Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish is the premier choice.

What to know before you buy body makeup

Skin tone

Before you buy body makeup, it is essential to know what kind of skin tone you have. In order to match and bring out the glow within your natural color, you’ll want to find the shade closest to your body. Some people have cooler skin tones while other people have warmer skin tones. Some people even have neutral skin tones. A good way to tell what your skin undertones are is to look at the veins in your arms. If they look blue, you have a cooler skin tone. If they look green, you have a warmer skin tone. If you have both, you have a neutral skin tone.

Skin type

If you have sensitive skin, checking out the ingredients is a good idea. It is best to choose skin products that are dermatologist-approved, fragrance-free and paraben-free. If you have oily skin, you may want to stay away from overly heavy formulas. If you dry skin, be sure to look for body makeup that is also moisturizing.

Difference between facial foundation and body makeup

The ingredients within body makeup are specifically centered around what the skin on your body needs, whereas facial foundation is designed for the needs of the face — which are quite different. Body makeup has a higher capability of covering scars, veins, spots and stretch marks as well as a wider range of coverage than facial foundation.

What to look for in a quality body makeup

Quality body makeup will not only leave your skin soft and glowing, but also even tone, match your shade, correct discoloration as well as camouflage bruises, scars and other imperfections.

Lightweight and natural looking

When you come across quality body makeup, you will most likely notice that it feels better on your skin and looks more natural than those that are not. Many formulas that are not quality will feel cakey and have an unnatural orange tone to it.

Dermatologist tested, fragrance free

Quality body makeup not only looks radiant but is safe to use on the skin. Search for brands and products that are dermatologist-tested and cruelty free. It is also important to look for fragrance-free body makeup for most people, because fragrance in skin products tend to cause breakouts and allergic reactions.

SPF

Whether you spend much time in the sun or not, having SPF included in your body makeup is essential. Not only does most body makeup give your skin a brilliant shine, if it has SPF it also protects it from harmful UV rays.

How much you can expect to spend on a body makeup

Prices on body makeup generally start around $10 for single sprays or lotions. Others are midrange in price, around $20, while some that contain deeper pigmentation and ingredients to give a smoother, glowing finish go up to around $40.

Body makeup FAQ

Does it smear in the summer?

A. Most body makeup will tend to smear or transfer to clothing when sweating. However, applying a setting powder will help it stay dry.

Does body makeup cover psoriasis?

A. Depending on the brand, most body makeup will cover areas of psoriasis. Just check the label to make sure it is dermatologist-approved and does not contain harsh ingredients.

What’s the best body makeup to buy?

Top body makeup

Vita Liberata Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish

What you need to know: This rich, moisturizing formula is a customer favorite for covering bruises and discoloration.

What you’ll love: Perfect for photoshoots, this formula leaves skin feeling soft and looking radiant. Unlike spray tans, it washes off with soap yet continues to provide a rich color. It is ideal to use as a moisturizer that can also be applied to the face.

What you should consider: The makeup must settle fully before putting on clothing or sitting on furniture. Otherwise, you risk rubbing some of it off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top body makeup for money

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Makeup

What you need to know: This spray provides a warm glow and is long-lasting.

What you’ll love: Great for outdoors or weekend events, it is water-resistant and lasts all day. It firms the skin by stimulating microcirculation. Applying is smooth and easy.

What you should consider: It may transfer to clothing on hot days when sweating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup

What you need to know: This is a great option for being outdoors because it contains SPF 25 while still providing coverage.

What you’ll love: When paired with set powder, this fast-drying, long-lasting body makeup stays flawless all day. It’s perfect for hiding birthmarks, veins, scars and freckles. It is dermatologist-recommended and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: Covering a tattoo may require applying multiple layers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Mary Hicks writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.