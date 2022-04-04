What are the top-rated false lashes on Sephora?

Whether you prefer soft, fluttery lashes or a bold, dramatic look that’s impossible to ignore, false lashes are usually the quickest, easiest way to get the look you want. And unlike with mascara, you don’t have to worry about smudging, flaking or running makeup during the day.

There’s definitely a learning curve when applying false lashes, particularly if you’re using traditional falsies requiring glue. Magnetic false lashes can be easier to use, but it all depends on finding a high-quality pair that can stay in place all day. No matter what type you decide on, though, you want to ensure that the lashes fit your eyes and are durable enough to hold up to repeated wear.

Looking for a beautiful pair of false lashes you can wear more than once? Check out these much-loved falsies you can find at Sephora to upgrade your lash game.

Most popular false lashes on Sephora for under $20

Sephora Collection Vegan False Eyelashes

These affordable vegan falsies don’t contain any animal hair but still provide volume, length and dimension for your lashes. They’re available in eight styles, so you can achieve the perfect look. They also have a flexible, lightweight design that makes them comfortable to wear.

Sold by Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina False Lashes

These high-quality lashes are easy to wear but still provide a bold look. You can choose from seven styles, ranging from fluffy and soft to dense and dramatic. Best of all, each set can be worn between five and 20 times.

Sold by Sephora

Huda Beauty Hoodie False Lashes

With their fluffy, high-volume look, these false lashes can finish off any eye look perfectly. They work for all eye shapes, adding both length and volume. The synthetic materials and cotton band are lightweight, too, so they’re highly comfortable.

Sold by Sephora

Tarte Tarteist Pro Cruelty-Free Lashes

Another vegan option, these synthetic false lashes have a clear, comfort-fit strip that makes them easy to wear. They come in nine style options, including several 3D lashes that offer extreme length and/or volume. The lash band is latex-free, too.

Sold by Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina False Bottom Lashes

Your top lashes don’t have to get all the attention with these bottom falsies that are available in two styles. They’re extremely lightweight, so they’re comfortable and won’t come loose during the day. They’re also easy to apply, adhering to your lash line in a matter of seconds.

Sold by Sephora

House of Lashes X Sephora Collection False Lash

These handcrafted lashes are 100% vegan and cruelty-free. They’re also incredibly lightweight, making all-day wear easy and comfortable. You can choose from four styles, with some offering multiple levels of fibers for maximum impact. Each pair can be worn up to 20 times, too.

Sold by Sephora

Most popular false lashes on Sephora for $20-$25

One/Size by Patrick Starrr Full-On Faux Lashes

If you’re looking for lashes that provide maximum glam, these cruelty-free falsies are for you. Featuring vegan materials, they come in two styles: a wispy, fluttery option for softer looks and a bold rockstar choice for major drama. You can wear each pair up to 15 times to really get your money’s worth.

Sold by Sephora

Huda Beauty Lottie Classic False Lashes

Consisting of super-soft silk fibers, these falsies are comfortable and easy to wear. They provide serious volume that adds drama without looking over the top. The discreet-looking band means you don’t need to wear eyeliner with them either.

Sold by Sephora

Lilly Lashes Lite Faux Mink Lashes

These vegan lashes offer a natural look while providing soft length, volume and curl. They have a lightweight design and a flexible band that makes them extremely comfortable to wear. They’re also easy to clean, so you can wear them multiple times.

Sold by Sephora

Huda Beauty Faux Mink Lash Collection

Designed to highlight your eye makeup, these falsies are handcrafted and triple stacked for bold volume. The tapered cut of the synthetic fibers mimics the look of real mink for a cruelty-free design. They’re highly durable, too, offering up to 15 uses per pair.

Sold by Sephora

Most popular false lashes for $25+

Velour Lashes Vegan Mink Luxe Lash

These luxurious vegan lashes are handmade with synthetic fibers that look just like mink. They’re perfectly curled to provide a beautifully wispy look. Best of all, each pair can be worn up to 25 times.

Sold by Sephora

Lilly Lashes 3D Faux Mink Lashes

These vegan lashes are bestsellers around the world because of the impressive length and volume they offer. They come in four styles that range from soft and fluttery to dramatically long and full. The lashes are light, too, so they’re comfortable to wear and stay in place all day.

Sold by Sephora

Velour Lashes Magnetic Effortless No Trim Natural Lash Collection

Stop struggling with messy lash glue with these award-winning magnetic false lashes. They feature a comfortable cotton band that contains eight lightweight magnets but is still flexible enough to be comfortable. They can be worn as many as 30 times, too.

Sold by Sephora

Glamnetic Magnetic False Lash

These trimmable, magnetic false lashes feature synthetic fibers that flatter all eye shapes. The magnetics in the band are lightweight and durable, providing a secure hold on the lashes. Best of all, they can be worn up to 60 times.

Sold by Sephora

Lilly Lashes x Sephora Collection Faux 3D Lashes

These 3D vegan faux mink falsies provide a dramatic multi-dimensional effect that’s sure to get you noticed. They come in four styles that can add length and volume while still being light enough for comfortable all-day wear.

Sold by Sephora

Velour Lashes Effortless No Trim Natural Lash Collection

Thanks to their black cotton thread construction, these lashes have an almost invisible band. They’re perfectly sized, so they don’t require any trimming to fit comfortably. Best of all, you can reuse them up to 20 times.

Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.