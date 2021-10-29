Best cream blush

Cream blush isn’t new, but the sheer variety of options is! Enjoy trying different shades and seeing the effects they create.

Which cream blush is best?

Going back at least as far as the ancient Egyptians, blush has always been a staple of makeup. It adds a fresh, natural glow to your face that looks great even with little to no other products. Cream blushes especially are great for when you want to add a subtle, dewy flush. Some can even be built up for a more dramatic look depending on the formula. The top choice for a cream blush is Fenty Beauty’s Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush.

What to know before you buy a cream blush

Cream vs. Powder

When considering a cream blush rather than a powder blush, consider why a cream blush would work better for you. Cream blushes tend to be less pigmented, meaning it’s easy to achieve a natural, glowy look. They don’t always travel well, however, because you can apply them easily with your fingers, they’re very convenient to apply on the go. If you prefer a more natural makeup look, you’ll probably enjoy using a cream blush. It’s also friendlier on mature skin.

Other Makeup

Cream blushes can work well on a variety of people, but it might interact differently on your face depending on what other products you use. Because they’re a cream product, they won’t always behave with powder products for instance. When swatching in person, go in with your normal makeup on and swatch the product on top of it to check.

What to look for in a quality cream blush

Sheerness vs. buildability

Cream blushes are usually meant to be more sheer to provide that natural, glowy look. Some, though, can be built up for more dramatic looks. This can be a great bonus if you want a cream blush to use for both casual and more glam looks. If you can swatch a product in person, see how it works when you build up the layers to gauge whether it will be very sheer or easy to build up.

Volume

Check the volume of cream blushes to see how much product you’ll actually get. Often a product may seem more affordable, but the cost per ounce will actually be much higher than it is for another product. If you love the product and use it every day then this doesn’t matter as much, but for folks on a budget or just looking to experiment, it can add up.

Shade Range

If you’re looking at cream blush, you probably want something a bit more sheer and natural. That doesn’t mean you can’t also play around with other shades too. Don’t just look at the shade you know will suit you, try something different and see what kind of effect it has.

Cruelty-free/vegan

Consider buying a cream blush that is labeled as cruelty-free and/or vegan. Cruelty-free means it was not tested on animals, while vegan means it contains no animal byproducts. Buying products that are cruelty-free and vegan are a great way to be a conscientious consumer. However, if you have sensitive skin and can only buy certain products that happen to not be cruelty-free or vegan, don’t feel bad.

How much you can expect to spend on a cream blush

A nice cream blush will cost about $15-$30. However, be sure to check the weight of the product itself and compare prices by volume, as the cost per ounce can often be more expensive.

Cream blush FAQ

How do I apply cream blush?

A. If using your fingers, just dab a little on the apples of your cheeks and blend it out. You can also use a sponge if you find that easier. For a sheer look, start with very little and add more as needed. Check how it looks in both natural and artificial light to make sure it’s been blended out enough.

How do I know what shade to choose?

A. Swatching different shades in the store is the best way to find out. You may be surprised what shades suit you, so don’t be shy about swatching a lot of different ones. If you’re shopping online, look at makeup you already own and use it as a guide.

What’s the best cream blush to buy?

Top cream blush

Fenty Beauty’s Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush

What you need to know: Fenty Beauty’s cream blush comes in an impressive variety of shades to suit any skin tone or personality.

What you’ll love: This blush is easy to build up, so whether you want a natural look or subtle hint of color, or you want to make a statement, this could be all you need. With a smooth texture, it blends in well and has good staying power.

What you should consider: There is not a lot of product for the price — only 0.1oz for $20, which is $200 per ounce.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Kohl’s

Top cream blush for the money

Revlon Photo Ready Cream Blush

What you need to know: Revlon’s cream blush applies smoothly and evenly for a natural, satiny finish.

What you’ll love: This product works well on dry skin. It looks intense in the pot but sheers out for a much more subtle effect. If you do the math, it works out to a very affordable $34 per ounce.

What you should consider: This cream blush only comes in two shades.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush

What you need to know: This cream blush provides a straightforward natural look.

What you’ll love: Merit’s blush is super easy to apply and can be built up for a more dramatic look. For those who want the appearance of a natural flush, it goes on easily and is comfortable to wear. It works out to $90 per ounce.

What you should consider: Some people report that it doesn’t last very long.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

