Best foundation for dry skin

Foundation is best applied with a primer underneath to give the skin a flawless, smooth appearance.

Which foundations for dry skin are best?

Many people wear foundation every day in the hopes that it’ll smooth and even out their skin. As a core component of the standard makeup routine, people need a foundation that suits their coloring and skin type. Looking for a foundation that doesn’t turn powdery or highlight wrinkles can be an uphill battle for those with dry skin. Thankfully, plenty of fantastic foundation options hydrate and moisturize dry skin while still providing full coverage. A top pick for a foundation for dry skin is the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Oil-Free Foundation, a luxury foundation with a luminous finish.

What to know before you buy a foundation for dry skin

Hydrating vs. moisturizing

Hydration and moisturization are actually different processes. Hydration is the process of providing skin with the water it needs, while moisturization seals in water that’s already present. These similar but different aspects of skincare are critical parts of any beauty routine for dry skin. Look for products that contain both of these aspects to help protect dry skin.

Ingredients

Foundation comes in many forms, many with added ingredients for healthier skin. Modern foundations use various components to keep skin from drying out, from options like retinol and hyaluronic acids to oils and natural botanical supplements. Keep an eye out for these ingredients, as they can give skin prone to dryness a much-needed moisture boost. Many foundations also include some amount of sun protection, preventing damage and premature aging.

What to look for in a quality foundation for dry skin

Foundation styles

Liquid

Liquid foundation is one of the most popular foundation styles and comes in many different coverage levels and finishes. Liquid foundations often dry to a matte finish and can easily settle into fine lines if incorrectly formulated.

Powder

Powder foundations are perfect for a completely dry, matte finish, making them a good choice for those with oily skin. They’re usually either loose or pressed powder and come in a compact, from which they’re brushed onto the skin.

Stick

Stick foundations are usually quite thick in texture and come in tube form like lipstick. They’re either brushed on or applied from the tube and blended out. These are often extremely moisturizing, though they can be too heavy if applied incorrectly.

Cream

Cream foundations have a texture in between a stick and a liquid foundation. They usually come in a compact, from which they’re then brushed and blended onto the skin. Cream foundations are another more hydrating option.

Finish

Natural

A natural finish foundation will closely mimic the texture of the skin. It’s neither completely matte nor is it shiny. Natural foundations usually have sheerer, less full coverage. They’re a good choice for a simple makeup look.

Matte

Matte finish foundations will rid the skin of shininess, ideally leaving it a perfect surface. Most liquid foundations fall into this category. Matte foundations also tend to be fuller coverage. They’re the most common option for a classic full face of makeup.

Radiant

Radiant finish, also called glowy or luminous, will dry to a dewy texture. It’ll make the skin appear fresh and healthy. These foundations often have strong moisturizing properties and are a good choice for those with dry skin.

How much you can expect to spend on a foundation for dry skin

The cost of foundation suited for dry skin can range from under $10 for drugstore brands to over $60 for high-end designer brands.

Foundation for dry skin FAQ

Will wearing foundation damage my skin?

A. Wearing any makeup on the face can make it more difficult for the skin to breathe. Still, a high-quality foundation applied correctly and hygienically and then removed entirely at the end of the night shouldn’t damage the skin.

The most hygienic way to apply any foundation is by using some kind of applicator, like a brush or sponge, rather than using the fingers or the makeup itself. Whatever applicator you choose to use, make sure to wash it frequently to prevent bacterial buildup and never share makeup tools.

Does foundation go bad?

A. All makeup is marked with an expiration date, but foundation is one of the longer-lasting products. Power foundations are the longest-lasting, usually up to two to three years, while liquid and cream foundations might last closer to a year. Always check the product expiration dates on any makeup products before buying.

What are the best foundations for dry skin to buy?

Top foundation for dry skin

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation

What you need to know: This super high-end designer foundation is a cult favorite for perfect-looking skin with a luminous finish.

What you’ll love: It has a natural look and is moisturizing and glowy without a heavy or greasy feeling. It won’t settle into fine lines or crack on dry skin. Reviewers called it their holy grail foundation.

What you should consider: It’s quite expensive and isn’t super heavy coverage.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top foundation for dry skin for the money

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation

What you need to know: This foundation manages to be hydrating and long-lasting, with grapeseed oil for extra glow and Instagram-ready skin.

What you’ll love: It’s less expensive than many other brand-name foundations.

What you should consider: It doesn’t dry to a fully matte finish.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra 24H Long Wear Foundation

What you need to know: This buildable, oil-free foundation is long-wearing and comfortable.

What you’ll love: It blends well and doesn’t cake. It’s true full coverage foundation, only requiring a small amount for the whole face.

What you should consider: It’s best used with a moisturizing primer underneath, as it is very matte.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta

