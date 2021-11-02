Best Laura Mercier foundation

Laura Mercier is at the top of its class in foundations that give you smooth coverage, skin protection and flawless skin.

Which Laura Mercier foundation is best?

Laura Mercier is one of the most respected brands in cosmetics, carried in department stores nationwide. With its high-quality ingredients, upscale packaging and smooth texture, it’s easy to see why Laura Mercier foundation is a top choice of make-up artists and enthusiasts.

Founded in 1996, Laura Mercier makes several beloved items, but perhaps its most famous product is the creamy-smooth foundations that range from light to full cover and come in a range of shades that let most customers find a perfect match for their skin tones. The most versatile Laura Mercier foundation is Flawless Lumière Radiance-Perfecting Foundation.

What to know before you buy a Laura Mercier foundation

With their rigorous standards and unique formulations, all Laura Mercier foundations are at the top of their class. When considering which to buy, it’s all about your skin type and why you’re wearing it. Laura Mercier foundations start with light and breathable for oily or breakout-prone skin and range to a full-cover, ultra-long-wear base for your best “out on the town” face.

As with any decision about which foundation to purchase, the first step is getting clear on your unique needs.

What kind of skin do you have?

Oil-based foundations can last longer and give a dewy glow to dry or aging skin. However, they’re not a good choice for acne-prone or sensitive skin. Water-based foundations can feel lighter on the skin, but may not give you the kind of coverage you’re looking for, particularly for evening applications. The first step in deciding on a foundation is to determine if you have oily, combination or dry skin.

Do you want full coverage or a light daytime look?

Once you know whether an oil-based or water-based Laura Mercier foundation is best for you, the next question is how much coverage you want. All foundations should look like your own skin, just more flawless. For dramatic evening looks, apply a heavier foundation that will create a more even canvas for the rest of your makeup.

Do you like liquid foundations or powder?

It’s hard to beat the blendability of a liquid foundation, but for those who prefer powder foundation, Laura Mercier’s got great options there, too.

What to look for in a quality Laura Mercier foundation

Sun protection

If protecting your skin from the sun is high on your priority list, you’ll want to choose a Laura Mercier foundation that carries a number showing its sun protection factor, or SPF.

Length of wear

If you need your foundation to go the distance, choose a full-coverage, extended-wear product.

Matte or dewy

If you’re prone to oily skin, you’ll want a matte-finish foundation to help balance out your skin. If your skin tends to dryness or flakiness or has fine lines you’re looking to play down, a rich, dewy foundation can bring out its natural glow.

How much you can expect to spend on a Laura Mercier foundation

Laura Mercier foundations are top of the line in terms of quality, color match and feel. They don’t come cheap, especially if you usually choose drugstore-brand foundations. Expect to pay in the $48 range for a full-sized product.

Laura Mercier foundation FAQ

Do you need to set your Laura Mercier foundation with powder?

A. As with most foundations, if your skin is prone to oiliness or shine as the day wears on, setting the foundation with powder can help prevent it.

Do you need a primer when using Laura Mercier foundation?

A. Primer gives your foundation an even base and is recommended particularly for occasions when you want to be photo-ready. That said, most Laura Mercier foundations offer enough coverage that you can forego the primer if that’s your preference.

What’s the best Laura Mercier foundation to buy?

Top Laura Mercier foundation

Flawless Lumière Radiance-Perfecting Foundation

What you need to know: While different foundations solve different problems if you’re looking for a good all-around day-and-night foundation, you can’t go wrong with Flawless.

What you’ll love: This foundation is light enough for day, but layers nicely for evening. It comes in more than 30 shades formulated to match real skin, so a good match is practically guaranteed.

What you should consider: If you like a foundation with an SPF rating for one-stop protection from the sun, you’ll have to choose a different Laura Mercier foundation.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Laura Mercier foundation for the money

Mini Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 20

What you need to know: If you’re looking to try the Laura Mercier foundation experience but don’t want to spring for a full-sized container, this mini gives you the same great coverage for a lower price.

What you’ll love: The natural finish looks great on most skin tones. The coverage is light and lets the skin breathe.

What you should consider: The mini won’t last nearly as long as the full-sized product, so you’ll find yourself in the market for foundation again much sooner.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Smooth Finish Foundation Powder

What you need to know: If you haven’t given powder foundation a try, you may find the Smooth Finish Foundation Powder a revelation. Light and airy, with excellent blendability.

What you’ll love: This foundation can be applied wet or dry and layered on to meet most of your coverage needs.

What you should consider: This foundation gives you medium coverage, even when layered, so if you’re looking for a full-cover evening look, you’ll want to consider a different Laura Mercier foundation, like the Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

