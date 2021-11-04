Best NARS blush

NARS offers a series of go-to blushes that have developed a well-deserved following for their subtle, beautiful colors and consistency.

Which NARS blushes are best?

NARS Cosmetics was founded by photographer and makeup artist Francois NARS in 1994, and since then, has become a global phenomenon. While NARS offers a range of makeup products, the company is perhaps best known for its blushes, which have fun names, on-trend colors and a range of options that offers something for nearly every skin tone. While there are many great options in NARS blushes, the most versatile is The Multiple in the iconic shade of Orgasm.

What to know before you buy a NARS blush

NARS is a high-end cosmetic, so there’s no way you can go wrong when choosing a NARS blush. The materials are top-notch and NARS is easy on most skin types. The main considerations when choosing your NARS blush is shade and your preferred type of blush, be it stick or powder.

Shade

When choosing a NARS blush, it pays to know if you want a subtle accent to add color to your cheeks or a dramatic accent that gets you red-carpet ready. NARS offers a range of blush shades, from the subtle soft peach of the shade called Sex Appeal to the shimmery red brown of the shade called Savage.

Powder or stick

Getting good coverage with a powder blush is simple and doesn’t involve the precision of other applications, so it’s a good all-around option. NARS also sells a versatile stick face color called The Multiple (which doubles as lip and eye color), which comes in a range of shades. The color called Orgasm is reputed to suit any skin tone with its peachy, golden sheen.

Shimmer or matte

NARS blush powders come in shimmer and matte. Shimmer is best for catching the light while matte contours without adding sheen. There’s no hard-and-fast rule, although matte tends to be a safe bet for day, while shimmer can work both for day or night.

What to look for in a quality NARS blush

All NARS blushes offer the same high-quality ingredients and skin-friendly, lightweight finish. Choosing a NARS blush is more about knowing whether you want a blush for day or night and whether you want a subtle accent or a dramatic statement.

Cream blush

While NARS offers both powders and creams, a cream blush is the perfect choice when you want to create a soft, sheer glow.

Blush and bronzer combo

When you want to look sun-kissed with a healthy glow, you can’t go wrong with the iconic blush and bronzer shades from NARS. Look for a NARS blush and bronzer combo when you want to look beachy and warm or to dress up a night look with a glow.

Powder blush

Perhaps the type of blush most are familiar with, a powder blush adds soft color without heaviness. Opt for powder for most daytime applications and when you want subtle color.

How much you can expect to spend on a NARS blush

A full-sized powder NARS blush runs approximately $40, while a mini costs around $16. You’ll pay about $40 for a stick of The Multiple and around $30 for a small pot of cream blush.

NARS blush FAQ

Can you wear NARS blush over foundation?

A. Both powder and cream NARS blushes are easily blendable, and work well over most concealers and foundations.

Is NARS blush non-comedogenic?

A. While NARS blushes have been beloved by users around the world since 1994, they do contain ethylhexyl palmitate and laureth-4, which can cause breakouts in those with skins prone to blemishes. If you have had a reaction to either of these compounds before, take note when considering a NARS blush.

What are the best NARS blushes to buy?

Top NARS blush

NARS The Multiple

What you need to know: This iconic cream blush is what rocketed NARS to fame and it is easy to see why. The color is flattering and subtle and makes most skin types look fantastic.

What you’ll love: The color named Orgasm gets all the attention with its peachy warmth and subtle golden shimmer, but “radiant finish” Maui also is a great choice when you want color with a little less shimmer.

What you should consider: It can cause breakouts for acne-prone skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top NARS blush for the money

NARS Mini Orgasm Blush

What you need to know: If you’re ready to give NARS blush a shot but don’t want to invest in a full-sized product, give it a spin with a mini.

What you’ll love: Minis offer the same great color as the full-sized packaging at less than half the price.

What you should consider: While it’s great as a tester, if you use blush regularly, you’ll have to renew quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

NARS Air Matte Sheer Cream Blush

What you need to know: If you’ve always believed blush equals powder, this cream blush may make you a convert to the cream-blush camp.

What you’ll love: Light and sheer, cream blush adds that healthy flush without accentuating fine lines. Particularly great for older skin, cream blush adds warmth where you need it, without highlighting dryness or imperfections the way powder blush can.

What you should consider: Cream blush takes a bit of practice to get right.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

