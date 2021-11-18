Best Urban Decay setting spray

Which Urban Decay setting sprays are best?

Urban Decay offers a range of setting spray options. There are a lot of factors to consider in choosing the right one for you, including ingredients, your skin type and whether you prefer a glossy, natural or matte finish. If you’re looking for a high-quality and long-lasting Urban Decay setting spray, the All Nighter Setting Spray is a top choice. It uses a patented Temperature Control Technology to cool your makeup so that it sets for up to 16 hours. The formula sets your makeup to stop it from smudging, running or transferring onto clothes.

What to know before you buy an Urban Decay setting spray

As with all makeup products, buying a setting spray can involve considering a lot of different factors. These are some things that you should take into account before selecting which Urban Decay setting spray is right for you.

Ingredients

If you are concerned about sensitive skin or having a reaction to your setting spray, checking the ingredients is a great place to start. If your skin is particularly sensitive, synthetic fragrances, parabens, sulfates and high concentrations of alcohol can all cause allergies and should be avoided. In addition to being both vegan and cruelty-free, all Urban Decay setting sprays are free of sulfates, parabens and phthalates.

Skin type

Do you have oily, dry or combination skin? You should choose a setting spray designed for your skin type in order to get the best effects from the product. If you have oily skin, selecting an Urban Decay setting spray with oil control qualities will help ensure your makeup stays on while keeping unwanted oils at bay. If you have dry skin, a setting spray with hydrating properties is a good choice. Oily and dry skin types have very different needs when it comes to keeping your makeup in place, so choosing a setting spray to match your skin type is essential.

Size

Urban Decay’s setting sprays are available in a range of sizes, including the standard 4 ounces, mini 1 ounce and jumbo 8 ounces. If you are looking for a setting spray to only use at home when you’re doing your makeup, the regular or jumbo sizes are the best way to get value for your money. If you want to be able to carry your setting spray with you for touch-ups throughout the day, the mini size is a great choice.

What to look for in a quality Urban Decay setting spray

Long-lasting

Urban Decay’s range of setting sprays can help to keep your makeup looking fresh for anywhere from eight to 16 hours after application. If you’re looking for a spray to hold your makeup in place all day and into the night, an option with long-lasting benefits will be a great choice.

Finish

Most setting sprays have a natural or matte finish, which means that they do not add shine or gloss to your makeup. If you are looking to add a dewy or glossy finish to your look, you should select an Urban Decay setting spray that works to add that particular shine.

How much you can expect to spend on Urban Decay setting spray

All of Urban Decay’s regular-sized 4-ounce setting sprays are $33 per bottle, though there are often sales available. Urban Decay gift packs are also often available around the holidays, which can be a great way to save on setting sprays.

Urban Decay setting spray FAQ

How should I apply setting spray?

A. After applying your makeup, shake your bottle of setting spray well, and then hold the bottle at least 8 inches from your face while you spray. Spray across your entire face two to three times in an x and t formation. If you find that your setting spray is too wet or is causing your makeup to run before it dries, try holding the spray bottle further from your face. You may also be applying too much.

Are setting sprays bad for your skin?

A. Most people should not have any reaction or issue using a setting spray, though, like with all makeup and skincare products, finding the right setting spray for your skin will help avoid any unwanted breakouts or irritation. If you have particularly sensitive skin, one of Urban Decay’s fragrance-free options may be a good choice.

What’s the best Urban Decay setting spray to buy?

Top Urban Decay setting spray

All Nighter Setting Spray

What you need to know: This setting spray won the Allure Best of Beauty award for its long-lasting formula. It uses a patented Temperature Control Technology to cool your makeup so that it sets for up to 16 hours.

What you’ll love: It sets your makeup to stop it smudging or transferring onto your outfit. The setting sprays dries with a natural finish and is recommended for all skin types.

What you should consider: Some users noticed that the setting spray did not work as well on oily skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top Urban Decay setting spray for the money

All Nighter Summer Setting Spray – Regular + Travel Size

What you need to know: This pack includes both a regular 4-ounce spray and a mini 1-ounce spray. The All Nighter Summer setting spray has all the features and benefits of the original All Nighter spray with an added tropical fragrance.

What you’ll love: The travel size is perfect to fit into your purse for makeup touch-ups throughout the day.

What you should consider: Both bottles are of the same formula, so you don’t get to try two different products in this value pack. It includes a tropical fragrance that some users with particularly sensitive skin may wish to avoid.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

De-Slick Oil-Control Setting Spray

What you need to know: This formula sets your makeup and provides oil control. It works to deshine your skin for a matte finish.

What you’ll love: It lowers the temperature of your makeup to stop it from smudging or moving, even if you have oily skin.

What you should consider: Some users stated that they found the smell to be too harsh.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Rachael Millanta writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.