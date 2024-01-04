Available to all Sephora Beauty Insiders

Beauty lovers have even more reasons to have a happy birthday in 2024 — Sephora has all-new birthday gifts for members of its Beauty Insiders program, and this year’s picks are pretty amazing.

It’s easy to redeem free birthday gifts from Sephora — and since getting your free birthday item online requires a $25 purchase, check out some of Sephora’s December bestsellers, from makeup brushes to sunscreen and more.

How to join Beauty Insider and redeem Sephora’s free gifts

Free birthday gifts are only available to Beauty Insider members — that’s Sephora’s rewards membership. Luckily, it’s super easy (and free) to sign up. All you have to do is head to the Beauty Insider page on the Sephora website, click “Join Now,” and fill in your information.

Beauty Insiders get tons of perks besides a free birthday item — they also get free standard shipping on all their orders, access to special savings events, end-of-year discounts, events and exclusive products. If you spend more, you can unlock higher membership tiers that get you even more perks.

Once you’re a Beauty Insider member, you can redeem your free birthday gift any time during your birthday month. You can redeem it in-store at Sephora U.S. and Canada stores or Sephora in Kohl’s stores, or online at Sephora.com or Kohls.com. If you redeem it online, a purchase of $25 or more is required.

Here are the birthday gifts you can choose from:

Sephora’s December 2023 bestsellers

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand

This semi-matte contour wand has a sponge applicator, which gives you all the control you need to create perfectly sculpted cheekbones. It’s also lightweight and cushioned for easy blending, resulting in an effortlessly natural look to your contour.

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Hair Oil

Olaplex No. 7 is a weightless styling oil that gives hair more softness and shine while increasing the vibrancy of its color (whether it’s natural or color-treated). Like other Olaplex products, it also creates a natural protective barrier that prevents damage and frizz, keeping hair sleek and healthy.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting and Laminating Eyebrow Gel

This clear, waterproof brow gel is universal for all hair colors and styles. It shapes, lifts and sets brows in place — however you style them — without feeling sticky or crunchy.

Sephora Collection PRO Shadow Brush #15

This small, tapered brush is perfect for precise eyeshadow application — think in the smaller areas of your lids like along the lash line. Use it to intensify looks by adding details.

Supergoop! 100% Mineral Sheerscreen Sunscreen SPF 30

Supergoop’s 100% mineral sunscreen is lightweight and completely sheer for comfortable, everyday wear that protects skin from UV, blue light and fine lines and wrinkles.

