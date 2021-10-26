If you don’t use cologne often, buying a smaller-sized fragrance might be a better option for you, as fragrances usually begin losing potency a year after being opened.

Which Armani colognes are best?

Selecting a signature scent or scents for yourself isn’t always easy, especially when there are so many options. Armani is a designer that elegantly creates scents that have long been considered the gold standard. It may just be a fragrance, but it’s also a status symbol. Whether you’re buying it for yourself or buying it as a gift, Armani cologne remains a popular choice for its exquisite quality and classic yet dominating fragrance. For the best Armani cologne, the Acqua di Giò Profondo is sublime.

What to know before you buy an Armani cologne

Fragrance notes and families

Every fragrance that is well made will have top, middle and base notes that combine to make one particular fragrance. Though the different notes may not all last for the same amount of time, the blend of notes makes the unique scent of your fragrance.

In the same sense, fragrances are grouped into families that are mixed and matched for specific scents. Some of the most common fragrance families are floral or fruit, citrus scents, herbal, dry and woody, and Oriental scents.

Fragrance types

Not all fragrances are the same. In general, perfumes are made of water, alcohol and oil and the concentration of these ingredients is what determines the type of fragrance. Parfums usually have the highest concentration and tend to last the longest when applied. Other scents such as eau de parfum, eau de toilette (EDT) and eau de cologne (EDC) have lesser concentrations and will not last as long as parfums.

However, keep in mind that in America, cologne is often referred to as any fragrance that is typically marketed to men or has a heavier, masculine scent. This is not related to gender but is more of a marketing term in the perfume industry. For users looking for scents specifically for men, checking out the best men’s cologne will be a great guide to start with.

Body chemistry

Testing out new fragrances is very important for a happy purchase. Because everyone is unique and has their own body chemistry, the same cologne might smell different on different people. To test a new cologne, slightly dab the fragrance onto your flesh (not your clothes) and let it sit for a few minutes before smelling the area to get a sense of how well the scent has reacted to your body.

When testing out colognes, less is more. You don’t want to overdo it and miss out on what it would naturally smell like on you on a regular basis.

What to look for in a quality Armani cologne

Sizes

Most Armani colognes are available in different sizes. You can find a size that suits your needs whether that is small, regular, or large. Sizes typically range anywhere from 1-6 ounces and you can select a size based on portability or how often you’ll want to use the fragrance.

Signature designer scent

As a classic designer, Armani has a wide range of fragrances that are all unique. However, many of Armani’s scents are either fresh, marine, oriental or light. They have an elegant quality that has sustained the brand and has upheld it as one of the gold standards for designer fragrances. It is common to see that users of the Armani fragrance tend to stand out in light, yet intoxicating and suave scents.

Occasion

While you may opt for any type of fragrance at any time of day based on how you feel or simple preference, certain scents that are light, fresh and zesty tend to be more ideal in the daytime. On the other hand, scents that are heavier and have more musk or oriental notes are ideal for nighttime.

How much you can expect to spend on an Armani cologne

Depending on the size and fragrance, Armani colognes range from about $30-$150.

Armani cologne FAQ

How do I wear cologne so it lasts?

A. Moisturizing and dabbing cologne on your pulse points is the best way to keep it lasting for a longer period.

Where can I buy Armani cologne?

A. You can usually buy Armani cologne at any Giorgio Armani Boutique, the Armani website and in select department stores. There is a store locator on their website to help you find where Armani beauty products are sold.

What’s the best Armani cologne to buy?

Top Armani cologne

Acqua di Giò Profondo

What you need to know: A fresh and gentle scent with a hint of musk, inspired by the sea.

What you’ll love: It comes in an iconic phosphorescent bottle and highlights a marine fragrance that is also filled with the freshness of lavender and rosemary among other herbs. This scent is light, refreshing and perfect to wear in the daytime.

What you should consider: There are mixed reviews about this scent either being too light or too strong.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s, Amazon and Ulta Beauty.

Top Armani cologne for the money

Armani Acqua di Giò

What you need to know: A classic cologne that perfectly captures a blend of warmth and freshness.

What you’ll love: This scent is sure to draw many compliments with its fresh and slightly fruity and woody fragrance. While it can be worn for special occasions, it is light and natural enough to use every day as well.

What you should consider: Some users have noted that the scent does not hold for long.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty.

Worth checking out

Armani Beauty Acqua di Gio Absolu

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a sensual, earthy scent, this is the cologne for you.

What you’ll love: While this cologne maintains the clean scent that Armani is known for, this is deeper and more intense because of the natural woody and earthy fragrance. It is enticing, long-lasting, clean and slightly sweet. For many, it is the perfect balance of being strong without being overwhelming.

What you should consider: There are mixed reviews about this fragrance being either too overpowering or too sweet.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Ulta Beauty.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nentapmun Gomwalk writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.