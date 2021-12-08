Best Macy’s cologne

Cologne includes several scent notes that react differently depending body chemistry and how it was applied to the skin. Test the product for about a week before deciding if you like how the cologne wears.

Which Macy’s cologne is best?

Colognes can help provide a touch of personality and sophistication during even the most mundane outing. Elevate an occasion with a cologne that works with your personal style and scent preference. Test a cologne during a week that’s free from special events with various levels of physical activity to see if the scent works for you.

If you’re looking for a quality cologne, consider Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Parfum Spray.

What to know before you buy a Macy’s cologne

Why wear cologne?

Cologne is a way to enhance and pull together an outfit in a way that can express your personal preferences and tastes before you even say a word. Scents add self-expression to an event while remaining in the expected dress code. Factors such as personal scent preference and individual body chemistry can change the cologne compared to what you originally smelled in the store. Take your time when testing colognes, and consult a doctor if you believe that you’re sensitive to certain scents.

Personal scent preference

Decide on a scent range that appeals to you before testing colognes. Even if a cologne is high-quality, that doesn’t mean it will fall in line with your personal preference. There are several categories of cologne, such as woodsy and clean, that appeal to different interests and tastes. Consider blending or overlapping from the scent wheel to work with certain seasons or events.

Wear time

The amount of time a cologne can remain on the skin depends on the quality of the cologne as well as your personal body chemistry and skin type. If you have more oily skin, the fragrance is likely to last longer than when it’s applied to dry skin. Your personal body chemistry can also work to enhance the scent of some colognes, but can potentially detract from others.

If a scent begins to fade, avoid generous reapplication and know that less is more. It’s much easier to reapply fragrance, but it’s a difficult task to remove from both skin and clothing when you’re in a pinch.

Test before purchasing

Test the cologne out for about a week when you’re doing different activities. Take note of how it smells after it’s recently applied, how it smells after a few hours and when you’re finished with the day. Test cologne on easily washable areas of the skin such as the wrist before purchasing one.

What to look for in a quality Macy’s cologne

Extended wear time

Cologne can be worn on the skin for 3 hours to 24 hours, depending on factors such as your skin type and how it was applied. Quality cologne tends to last for an extended amount of time without becoming overwhelming or suddenly fading, often lasting on the skin for more than two hours and only requiring two to three spritzes when applied at a general distance of about 6 inches away from the skin.

Scent quality

High-quality colognes often have a deeper scent that’s more complex and sophisticated than lower-quality colognes. Cheaper colognes tend to smell sweeter and more obvious due to the nature of their ingredients, while quality colognes tend to have deeper, more complex scent bouquets. High-end fragrances evolve on the skin over time and fade at a slower rate. The cologne you choose should work to bring a certain level of sophistication to an outfit without being overpowering or abrasive.

Interconnected key fragrance notes

Colognes are designed to have different scents layered upon one another. They often use multiple scents with top, middle and base notes. The top notes are the scents that first stand out when you’re smelling a cologne. The base notes tend to take a tad longer to appear on the skin but stay on the longest. Common cologne base notes include sandalwood and vanilla.

How much you can expect to spend on a Macy’s cologne

The price range for cologne depends on factors such as the size of the bottle and quality of the ingredients. Luxury fragrance brands tend to be more expensive but offer travel sizes that come in smaller bottles for a more affordable price range. Expect to spend around $18 or more for a travel spray and $100 or more for a larger, full-size bottle of luxury fragrance.

Macy’s cologne FAQ

Where should you apply cologne on your body?

A. Cologne should be applied to specific areas, such as the neck and wrists. These areas are called pulse points and help enhance and amplify the scents using both body heat and movement. Keep the bottle about 6 inches away from the skin when applying, and avoid direct contact with the bottle.

Is more expensive cologne always better?

A. Not always. One important factor when considering cologne is your own personal body chemistry. It’s possible that expensive colognes could smell the same or worse as an inexpensive cologne, depending on your personal taste and body chemistry. However, expensive colognes may include better-quality ingredients and are more likely to have richer and less sweet scent.

How long does cologne last?

A. Cologne can last over one year after the bottle is opened. However, each fragrance follows specific guidelines, so check with the manufacturer or packaging to find the recommended life of an individual cologne bottle.

What’s the best Macy’s cologne to buy?

Top Macy’s cologne

Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Parfum Spray

What you need to know: This fresh and woodsy cologne includes notes of geranium and sage combined to offer a seductive scent.

What you’ll love: This cologne comes in three different sizes, including 2 ounces and a little over 6 ounces, so it’s ideal for someone who has committed to the scent and would like to purchase more at a time.

What you should consider: Some reviewers found the scent was too strong.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top Macy’s cologne for the money

Clinique Happy for Men Cologne Spray

What you need to know: This Clinique cologne includes hints of bergamot and orange that leaves an overall clean scent.

What you’ll love: The product is allergy tested and has a citrus scent. It comes at a reasonable price point.

What you should consider: Some customers reported it didn’t last long once applied to the skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Dior Men’s Sauvage Eau de Toilette Spray

What you need to know: This Dior cologne includes notes of peppermint and bergamot that offers strong notes of amberwood in a more relaxed, streamlined bottle.

What you’ll love: The cologne comes in four different sizes that start at 1 ounce and go up to over 6 ounces, which is convenient for both travel and consistent use.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the scent was too light.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Camille Cabrera writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.