Best Versace cologne for men

Versace released its first fragrance for women in 1981 and did not officially start a men’s fragrance line until 2003.

Which Versace cologne for men is best?

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, it’s easy to recognize Versace as a well-established brand. The high-end Italian luxury company sells clothing, accessories and cologne. Picking out a scent for yourself, and especially for someone else, can be tricky. When it comes to cologne, tastes vary widely. Sometimes the easiest thing to do is to choose a brand you like or have trusted before and work from there. So, which Versace cologne is the best of the best? That depends on what you like in a scent and when you intend to use it. Don’t forget, if you’re gifting, you can pick a scent and get the four-piece gift set with matching cologne, deodorant, aftershave and travel spray.

Things to consider before buying cologne

The human body is sensitive, and different people are inclined to react differently to smells and fragrances on the skin. The length of time a cologne lasts depends on the user’s body, how often they sweat and so on. The same goes for opinions on a scent. What one person considers strong another might find to be mild. Always take perfume or cologne reviews with a grain of salt and perhaps test one out before committing to a large bottle. When storing cologne, make sure to leave it in a cool, dry place, as this will help to keep it well-preserved.

What are some of the ingredients?

While you might recognize a few of the ingredients incorporated into these colognes, like apple or cedar leaves, others might have you scratching your head. Here is a glossary of what some of the less familiar ingredients referenced in the scent profiles actually are.

This is a perennial herb from the sunflowers family, green in color with a fresh, somewhat sweet smell. Bergamot: This is a plant known for producing citrus fruit. Its smell is sweet and tart but also floral, and as an essential oil, it has been known to have a calming effect and relieve anxiety.

Best Versace cologne for men during the day

Versace Eau Fraiche Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: This one has a light, fresh scent with a musky base and notes of white lemon, rosewood, cedar leaves and tarragon.

What you’ll love: The scent is enjoyable without being overpowering, and just a little spray of it will last all day long. It’s also the best Versace cologne for men at this price, making it even more practical for daily use.

What you should consider: The scent is on the light side so someone looking for something stronger might not choose this cologne.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Versace Dylan Blue Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: This one has a fresh, clean scent that’s a little woodsy and a little sweet with notes of bergamot, grapefruit, violet leaves and mineral musk.

What you’ll love: The scent is very versatile, with an outstanding balance between floral and musk. It’s light but lasts all day long. Plus, the bottle looks great in a rich blue color with gold-toned accents.

What you should consider: The scent is pleasant, but some users think it’s a little generic considering the brand and the price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Ulta Beauty

Best Versace cologne for men at night

Versace Pour Homme Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: This one has a woodsy scent with a touch of citrus alongside notes of bergamot, geranium and oud wood.

What you’ll love: The scent is strong and crisp but not overpowering. There’s a distinct quality, and users have recommended this one as a good “date night” cologne.

What you should consider: The scent is strong initially but doesn’t last for a considerable length of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Ulta Beauty

Versace Eros Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: This one has a distinct, fresh woodsy scent with notes of mint oil, Tonka bean and vanilla.

What you’ll love: It’s got a heavier aroma, not too sweet, and especially suited for fall or winter evenings. It’s long-lasting and the blue bottle it comes in is ornate, refined and beautifully decorative with gold-toned accents.

What you should consider: The scent can be a little overpowering upon initial use but evens out over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Ulta Beauty

Best Versace cologne for men at night honorable mentions

Versace The Dreamer Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: The scent is warm with notes of juniper, mugwort, tarragon, orange, apple and black currant.

What you’ll love: There’s a nostalgic element to this one as it was a popular Versace fragrance for men during the 1990s. It’s got a distinct scent to it that is completely original.

What you should consider: Some users have complained that the scent reminds them too much of tobacco.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Versace Eros Flame Eau de Parfum

What you need to know: This scent has some heat to it with fruity top notes plus notes of black pepper, wild mountain rosemary, pepperwood and Texas cedar.

What you’ll love: Here is a sensual scent that’s both spicy and fruity. It’s unique, distinct and comes in a gorgeous bottle that matches the original Eros bottle only in red instead of blue.

What you should consider: The overall scent might be a bit strong for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Ulta Beauty

