9 most popular hair masks at Sephora

If you find you need help finding the right hair mask for your hair, consider asking your stylist or hairdresser. They can identify what type of hair mask you need to nourish your hair.

Which popular hair masks at Sephora are best?

Between brushing, blow-drying, flat ironing, and more, we tend to put our hair through a lot. But this often comes at a cost. Even if you don’t alter your hair regularly, there’s a good chance your locks have had some natural damage over the years. Thankfully, there are plenty of at-home reparative hair masks out there. These can help you get your mane back to its natural medium.

What are hair masks?

You’ve probably heard of face masks, but you may not know about hair masks. Hair masks work to strengthen, nourish and moisturize your hair. They can help lessen any damage you might have accumulated due to heat, dyes, and too many products. By protecting your hair from harm, hair masks restore and strengthen your hair’s volume, color, and glossy sheen.

What are hair masks made of?

Hair masks consist of many different kinds of ingredients, from avocado oil and coconut milk to vitamins and amino acids. But the specific ingredient list varies on what kind of damage the treatment targets. For instance, hair masks that contain a plethora of vitamins and fatty acids revitalize hair with health and volume. Moisturizing masks promote hydration with proteins like biotin and keratin. Plenty of other ingredients like tea tree oil are especially popular for their smoothing properties. These work to restore your hair in the most natural way possible.

What kind of hair mask do I need?

As with most beauty products, it depends on your needs. This includes the type and texture of your hair, how often you alter it and how much damage there is. Just about every hair mask on the market works to restore, replenish and revive your damaged locks, but you should purchase one that best suits your hair. These are some of the most popular hair masks you can find at your closest Sephora.

Most popular hair masks at Sephora for dry hair

Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

Infused with patented OLAPLEX Bond Building Technology, this hair mask provides intense moisture for dry and damaged hair. It also adds shine, smoothness, and body.

Sold by Sephora

Oribe Signature Moisture Mask

This ultra-moisturizing mask is clinically proven to hydrate and strengthen your hair, restoring bounce and shine. Massage the reparative treatment into clean hair and let it sit for five to ten minutes. Apply weekly or as needed to achieve healthy, hydrated locks.

Sold by Sephora

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

This reparative hair mask works as an intensive weekly treatment to bring life and moisture back to dry, damaged hair. It utilizes B-vitamins, algae extract, and natural oils to target dryness, frizziness, and split ends. Try this mask to improve the overall texture and appearance of your hair.

Sold by Sephora

Most popular hair masks at Sephora for volume

Amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask

Packed full of powerful antioxidants and rich vitamins, this ever-popular hair mask deeply conditions and hydrates hair, bringing life and volume back to your thinning strands. The reparative formula also works to seal split ends, improving your hair’s shine and elasticity and restoring its natural vibrancy.

Sold by Sephora

Ouai Treatment Mask for Fine and Medium Hair

This hair mask increases volume with a blend of shea butter, panthenol, keratin, and protein. On top of providing hydration, the protein-rich formula prevents breakage. It’s also safe to use on colored or chemically-treated hair.

Sold by Sephora

Most popular hair masks at Sephora for colored-treated hair

Christopher Robin Regenerating Hair Mask with Prickly Pear Seed Oil

If you treat your hair on a regular basis, consider this intensive nourishing mask, which works to smooth, soften and revamp dull hair from root to tip, without hurting your lightened or dyed look.

Sold by Sephora

Kerastase Reflection Mask for Color-Treated Hair

Unlike other hair masks out there, the Kerastase Reflection Mask uses a multi-protecting formula that is specifically designed to preserve sensitive color-treated hair and prevent fading, all while nourishing those brittle locks and eliminating dryness. The anti-deposit effect it leaves on your hair’s surface ensures lasting vibrancy and shine and is safe to use on recent touch-ups and highlights.

Sold by Sephora

Most popular hair masks at Sephora for repairing hair

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfecter Repairing Treatment

This mask works on a molecular level to repair all types of hair damage, whether it be from excessive heat, color treatment, or harmful products. Featuring Olaplex’s patented Bond-Building Technology, this mask strengthens your strands from within. Use once a week or more for visibly stronger, healthier hair.

Sold by Sephora

Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask

Infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil and other nutrients, this hair mask hydrates and conditions hair in just five minutes. It works best on medium to thick hair and improves texture while reducing static. You can apply this hair mask to all hair types.

Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Shannon Donnelly writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.