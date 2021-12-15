Best magenta hair color

There are phone apps and filters that let you try out new hair colors before you commit to dyeing your hair.

Which magenta hair colors are best?

Magenta — a vibrant blend of red, pink and purple — is a stunning, unique hair color. You don’t need to go to a hair salon and shell out hundreds of dollars to sport an eccentric new hairdo; you can dye it from a box in the comfort of your home.

The Fuchsia-cha color in the L’Oreal Paris Feria Multi-Faceted Shimmering Permanent Hair Color collection is a rich magenta that shows up on all hair colors from blond to light brown. This set includes all the tools and ingredients you need to dye your hair and a sample of conditioner to give your locks a sleek, shiny finish.

What to know before you buy magenta hair color

Before you dye your hair magenta or any other shade, be aware of hair coloring basics. Consider bleaching beforehand, how many dye kits you need, allergens and whether you can keep up the fabulous color.

Bleaching

If your hair is darker than a dirty blond, you need hair bleach to achieve a vibrant shade of magenta. Using bleach to lighten your hair not only gives you a better color result but extends the lifespan of the dye job.

Wait at least a week after bleaching before dyeing your hair.

How much product you should buy

If your hair is past your shoulders and thick, play it safe by doubling up on containers of hair dye. One box of dye is perfect for dyeing patches of your hair or covering a short haircut, but it may not suffice for full coverage on long-haired people.

Apply the same logic to hair dyes sold in bottles. Do not cut costs with a 4-ounce bottle of dye if you have long hair. While the 4-ounce bottle is suitable for people with short or fine hair, 8-ounce bottles or larger guarantee you have enough to cover your entire head.

Don’t worry about not using all of the dye, — you can use the rest for touch-ups later. In this case, it is better to have too much than not enough.

Allergies

Even if you’ve colored your hair before, perform the allergy test as instructed by your purchased dye. There are allergens in dyes that are incredibly itchy and painful when applied to your entire head and left to sit for half an hour, and they can activate suddenly and without warning, even if you had no issues previously.

Both box and bottle dyes recommend placing a small amount on a patch of skin, then waiting 24 hours for a reaction. If there’s no reaction, you’re good to go.

Preserving the color

Magenta is a wild, fun color but its vibrancy does not hold forever. Invest in shampoo, conditioner and other hair products meant for color-treated hair unless you want to lose the color quickly. Limit washing your hair to two or three times a week; the fewer washings, the longer the magenta lasts.

Even if you follow these tips to preserve your hair color, be aware that re-dyeing is necessary every 4-6 weeks.

What to look for in a quality magenta hair color

The best results of magenta hair color are found in permanent dyes with honest color charts and aftercare products.

Permanence

Hair dyes typically come in permanent, semi-permanent or temporary forms. Although semi-permanent dyes are less harsh on your hair, they are not recommended if you intend on dyeing your hair regularly. Semi-permanent dyes fade quickly and must be re-applied more often than permanent dyes, making them more damaging in the long run.

Permanent dyes have the strongest hold on your hair and the best result. Of course, if you do not want to have brightly colored hair for an extended amount of time, a temporary dye is a better choice.

Color chart

Magenta hair dyes — whether permanent, temporary, bottled or boxed — have photo references showing different hair color results. Your natural shade plays a large role in how the dye turns out, which is why bleaching your hair is recommended. Always refer to the color chart to see how the dye should turn out and don’t assume your results will be like the model on the front of the box.

Color preservation

Aftercare products are as important as hair dye. Most hair dye box sets include oil serum and samples of color-safe shampoo and conditioner. If they don’t include them, the instruction manual often lists company products that are vital in preserving your bold new hair color.

How much you can expect to spend on magenta hair color

Box hair dyes generally cost $10 per box, though they may be discounted when sold in packs of two.

Magenta hair color FAQ

Do you need to bleach your hair before using magenta hair dye?

A. It is highly recommended to bleach your hair before going magenta, even if you are naturally a lighter brown. The shade is especially vibrant and you get the best and longest-lasting results if you bleach first.

How fast does magenta hair color fade?

A. Magenta hair color fades quicker than natural colors. The color lasts up to 4-6 weeks if you bleach beforehand, use color-safe products and minimally wash your hair.

What are the best magenta hair colors to buy?

Top magenta hair color

L’Oreal Paris Feria Multi-Faceted Shimmering Permanent Hair Color

What you need to know: This cream hair dye is the color “Fuchsia-cha” from the “Silver and Pinks” collection and is a rich magenta.

What you’ll love: There is a color chart showing the results of this dye on several different natural hairs. The kit includes color crème, developer crème and power shimmer conditioner.

What you should consider: It may take several washes before it rinses clear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top magenta hair color for the money

Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color Nourishing Permanent Hair Color Cream

What you need to know: This dual box set of “Sweet Grenadine” hair cream is a bold shade of magenta.

What you’ll love: There are two boxes sold at a discounted price with color developer, color crème, fruit oil ampoule and a sample conditioner. The kit includes all the tools you need to dye your hair and ensures full coverage.

What you should consider: The color continues to bleed for an extended time and stains your shower and pillows if you are not careful.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Got2b Metallic Permanent Hair Color

What you need to know: This “Dark Ruby” color from Got2b’s metallic collection gives you a vibrant magenta hair color.

What you’ll love: This box set of hair dye includes color cream, developer lotion and a bottle of color-after treatment. The color is very vibrant and this product does not smell as harsh as other box dyes.

What you should consider: It does not work on dark or salon-dyed hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Gwen Swanson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.