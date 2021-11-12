Best red hair color

In a Catholic treatise on witchcraft written in 1486, it was claimed that people with red hair were “unmistakably vampire.” Nowadays, red hair is always trending, no matter which hue you choose.

Which red hair colors are best?

​​Whoever coined the phrase “Blondes have more fun” must have overlooked the most vivid hair color of them all. Red hair is always trending, whether it be strawberry blond, copper, cherry, auburn or burgundy. It never goes out of style, and there is always a new shade of red being talked about.

L’Oreal Paris Feria Multi-Faceted Shimmering Permanent Hair Color has a color called “Cherry Crush,” which is a radiant choice if you want to liven up your hair with a new color. This box of dye is simple to use, with step-by-step instructions that can guide any blonde or brunette through the hair-dying process.

What to know before you buy red hair color

Bleaching

Brunettes should consider using hair bleach before applying red hair dye. Bleaching beforehand ensures going red is a success, and lightening hair can increase the longevity of the hair dye, especially when paired with proper maintenance procedures.

Allergy warning

If hair coloring is a new frontier, be aware of the allergens in dye ingredients. A red hair color box comes with instructions to take an allergy test before using. It is recommended to place a small amount of product on your skin and wait 24 hours to be sure no rash or blisters develop.

Multiple boxes (or larger size bottles)

Depending on the length and thickness of a person’s hair, they may need more than one box of hair dye to fully cover their head. Anyone with medium-length hair or longer should buy at least two boxes.

The same approach should be used when purchasing hair dyes that come in bottles. People with long hair should not try to cut costs with a 4-ounce bottle of dye. While the 4-ounce bottle is suitable for people with short or fine hair, 8-ounce bottles and more are recommended for longer-haired individuals. Regardless of hair length, purchasing a second bottle is a safe precaution.

Even if you do not use all of the dye, it can be utilized for touch-ups later. It is better to have too much product than not enough.

Upkeep

Red is the most vibrant of natural hair colors. The deeper the red, the more upkeep it takes to preserve that color. Invest in shampoo, conditioner and other hair products meant for color-treated hair.

Without the right shampoo and conditioner, hair color runs the risk of being washed out. With that in mind, try to limit washing red hair to two or three times a week. The fewer washings, the longer the hair color lasts. Remember that even if a color-conscious shampoo is used and hair washings are kept minimal, the color will only keep its luminous shade for four to six weeks.

What to look for in a quality red hair color

Every quality hair dye company will show the results of their product, and there are always testimonials from real-life people to back up those results. Most red dyes also come with hair maintenance products and instructions for preserving their vivid shade.

Color reference photos

All boxes of red hair color should have photo references of different shades of hair. A person’s natural shade will affect the vibrancy and shine of the dye. What may turn out bright scarlet on one person might be dark mahogany on another. Always use the color reference photos when determining what color hair is desired, not the photo on the front of the box.

Aftercare

Most hair-dye boxes have added value in the form of aftercare. Whether it is a nourishing oil serum or a color-safe shampoo and conditioner set, most hair-dye packages have samples of products that can assist in the long-term upkeep of red hair.

Testimonials

There is no best red hair color for everyone. Natural hair texture and color, even when dyed by the same type of box, can have varying results. The best way to scope out a hair color brand is to review testimonials from people with a similar hair type to your own.

How much you can expect to spend on red hair color

Most red hair colors cost $5-$10 per box. People with thick or long hair should expect to spend twice as much.

Red hair color FAQ

What skin tones look good with red hair?

A. There is a shade of red to suit all skin tones. Pale-skinned people should opt for lighter reds such as strawberry blond and light copper. People with darker skin should opt for a darker red, closer to a mahogany shade. However, every skin tone can rock any color they choose with the right confidence.

What red hair colors are trending?

A. Red hair color is always trending in one shade or another. Currently, rose-gold hair is a popular pick. This color is close to strawberry blond and is more suited for darker skin tones.

What are the best red hair colors to buy?

Top red hair color

L’Oreal Paris Feria Multi-Faceted Shimmering Permanent Hair Color

What you need to know: This box of red hair color cream is for dying your hair in variations of cherry, copper, mahogany and auburn.

What you’ll love: The bright color will show in light blond to dark-brown hair and there is a color chart for reference. Inside the kit is color gel, developer crème, shimmer serum, color booster, shampoo and conditioner to provide a thorough hair-coloring experience.

What you should consider: The color may not show on very dark hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top red hair color for the money

Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color Nourishing Permanent Hair Color Cream

What you need to know: This set contains two packs of permanent hair-color cream in shades of auburn and burgundy.

What you’ll love: The two boxes include the hair-cream color, an applicator, fruit oil ampoule and a nourishing conditioner. The bright shade of red works on almost all hair colors, from light blond to dark brunette.

What you should consider: You may need to bleach your hair to get the exact shade desired. The color takes several washes before it stops bleeding from the hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Dye

What you need to know: This semi-permanent hair cream does not aim for a natural look and comes in several shades of scarlet.

What you’ll love: The dye is bright enough to show up on most natural hair colors. It is made entirely of vegan products and has no animal byproducts. This item was not tested on animals. The dye is made with ingredients that do not cause damage and it avoids products such as peroxide, ammonia and ethyl alcohol.

What you should consider: This dye avoids harsher ingredients because it is a semi-permanent dye. It does not come with an applicator or other tools for dying hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Gwen Swanson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.