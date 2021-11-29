Try a dark blue lipstick with no-makeup makeup for a striking look, or add neon green eyeliner to your eyes for a more editorial vibe.

Which blue lipsticks are best?

Blue lipstick may be a more recent trend, but it’s almost certainly here to stay. It looks good on pretty much everyone and is sure to make you stand out. Although there are not as many options to choose from as other shades, there is still plenty of variety so that you can find the perfect blue lipstick for you. The top choice is Melt Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick in Circuit.

What to know before you buy a blue lipstick

Statement

Any non-natural lipstick color is going to make a statement. Everyone loves a bold red lip, and many people are big on burgundies. These shades can make for a dramatic look that still seems classic. But when it comes to colors like black, blue, purple or green, you get to be much bolder. A blue lipstick, in particular, can provide a fantastic contrast to your outfit, hair, skin, eyes or anything else. It’s lighter than black but still intense and great for fun styles.

Fading

If you have any experience wearing lipstick, you probably already know it’s going to fade or transfer eventually, especially when eating or drinking. With nudes or reds, this fading can look fine until you touch it up, or you can wipe it off entirely. However, with blue lipstick, the fading can look awkward, especially if the blue contrasts a lot with your skin or natural lip color. If you decide just to wipe it off, it can be really challenging to get it all without leaving any blue stains on your lips. Don’t let this stop you, though. Either be ready to touch up your lipstick whenever you need to or have makeup wipes handy if you decide to take it off.

Application

Dark lipsticks like blue or black need to be applied precisely because the margin of error is so slim. If you go too far outside your lip line or apply it unevenly, removing it will be more challenging than if it were a red or nude shade. Darker lipsticks are more likely to leave noticeable stains, and especially on lighter skin, uneven edges are more likely to stand out. If you aren’t confident with your application skills, just give yourself extra time to practice.

What to look for in a quality blue lipstick

Finish

You can find blue lipsticks that are matte, glossy, satin, or even metallic. If you have a certain preference for lipsticks, you could follow that when getting a blue one, or you could change it up and try something completely different. Blue lipstick is a statement look, so it can be extra fun to lean into it and go outside your comfort zone to play around with it.

Shade

Most blue lipsticks are pretty dark, more navy than cobalt. Some brands, however, will have a lighter blue shade in addition to or instead of a navy. Blue is one of those shades that tends to look great on just about everyone, but sometimes it can be challenging to decide whether you like a darker or a lighter shade on you.

Versatility

It can be a significant plus to apply more or less of it with any lipstick, depending on your mood and the occasion. However, blue lipstick can be tricky because you risk looking a bit ghostly if you try to wear it as a stain. If that’s not your goal, then factor that into your purchasing decisions. When possible, swatch different options and see how they look like a stain vs. at full power.

How much you can expect to spend on blue lipstick

It will cost about $4-$20, depending on the brand.

Blue lipstick FAQ

How do I know blue lipstick will look good on me?

A. If you can swatch it in person, try it on your hand to get an idea. Everyone looks good in blue, but you might find that a specific shade of blue lipstick isn’t to your taste. Compare different options and see which one makes you happiest.

Will a lip primer make my lipstick look better?

A. It will! It will also help it last longer and keep it from drying out your lips, especially if you get a very long-lasting formula.

What’s the best blue lipstick to buy?

Top blue lipstick

Melt Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick in Circuit

What you need to know: This vegan, cruelty-free liquid formula provides rich and lasting color.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to layer or mix with other shades. This blue is so deep it will look nearly black in certain lighting. It’s easy to apply and dries down well, minimizing the risk of transfer.

What you should consider: It can be too drying on some, even flaking off.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top blue lipstick for the money

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick Metallic in Blue Sky

What you need to know: This super affordable metallic blue lipstick from Revlon is fun and vibrant.

What you’ll love: Using a moisturizing formula, Blue Sky is also lightweight yet highly pigmented. Because it’s so affordable, it’s a great option if you want to experiment with blue lipstick but aren’t sure if you’re ready to commit to a higher-end option.

What you should consider: It transfers easily and may look more purple than blue on some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fenty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Ya Dig?!

What you need to know: This lighter blue is great for a more vivid pop of color and will easily match your denim!

What you’ll love: This lipstick comes in a solid, matte formula. It’s not too drying and is fairly light when worn. Even though it’s a lighter shade of blue, it still packs a punch.

What you should consider: Some find it drying and not long-lasting enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

