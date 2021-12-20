Best Mac lip gloss

Mac Cosmetics got its big break when Madonna wore its “intense matte red lipstick” for a photo shoot in the late 1980s.

Which Mac lip glosses are best?

There are a lot of Mac lip glosses to choose from, and finding the right one for you can be quite a task. Things to consider include texture, ingredients, pigment, application and whether the formula will have moisturizing benefits.

If you are looking for a high-quality Mac lip gloss, the Mac Lipglass Lipgloss is a top choice. This long-lasting lip gloss is available in 18 shades and can be layered to create any coverage from a subtle sheen to a glass-like finish. It contains jojoba oil to soften lips and is free from fragrance.

What to know before you buy a Mac lip gloss

Mac lip glosses come in a range of different colors and formulas, so there are a few things worth knowing before you make your choice.

Application

Most lip glosses are sold in either a hard tube that includes a wand or a soft tube that requires you to squeeze the product onto your finger or a separate brush. This is different from lipstick, which is generally a cream formula that is twisted up and applied directly onto the lips. If you are looking for a lip gloss that is easy to apply and touch up throughout the day, one in a hard tube with an included wand is a great choice. If you don’t mind using a separate brush or your fingers to apply the product, a lip gloss in a soft tube often wastes less product than the hard tube option.

Ingredients

Are you concerned about skin sensitivity or allergens? Since lip gloss is applied on and around your mouth, it is essential to ensure it contains no ingredients that could cause a reaction. Many lip glosses are formulated with petroleum to give them a glossy look, but this can irritate if you have sensitive skin or lips. Other ingredients to avoid include parabens, silicone, synthetic fragrances and mineral oil.

What to look for in a quality Mac lip gloss

Color and pigment

Mac Cosmetics offers a variety of lip glosses with different levels of pigmentation and color. Highly pigmented lip glosses will offer a bright color when applied, so if you are looking for a lip gloss to wear by itself, these are a great choice. Clear or lightly pigmented glosses will be far more subtle if worn alone and are great options if you want to layer the gloss on top of a lipstick or liner.

Texture and moisturizing

Choosing a lip gloss with a comfortable texture is essential to wear it all day. Lip glosses have a thicker texture than typical lipsticks, and everyone will have a unique feel when worn. Selecting a lip gloss with a non-sticky and smooth texture is a great way to ensure it will be comfortable to wear. You should also look for a lip gloss that contains moisturizing ingredients, as this is a great way to hydrate your lips while you wear your makeup. Wearing lip gloss regularly can dry out your lips, so if you are looking for a product to wear every day, choose one with a hydrating formula.

How much you can expect to spend on Mac lip gloss

Mac lip glosses vary in price according to the product line, finish and added benefits of each item. You can generally expect to pay $19-$24 per lip gloss.

Mac lip gloss FAQ

How is lip gloss different from lipstick?

A. Lipsticks are generally a lot more pigmented and long-lasting than lip glosses, which are typically intended just to add a radiant shine to your lips. Even though they don’t last as long without touch-ups, lip glosses generally require less maintenance than most lipsticks, as lipsticks offer a more striking color that can be obvious when smudged or cracked.

How should you apply lip gloss?

A. Use the included wand, your finger or a separate small makeup brush to apply a dab of lip gloss to the center of your bottom lip. Gently rub your lips together to evenly distribute it without making a mess. If you want a more pigmented look, apply your lip gloss sparingly across both of your lips, but avoid your lip line or the corners of your mouth so the product won’t spread to your face or teeth.

What’s the best Mac lip gloss to buy?

Top Mac lip gloss

Mac Lipglass Lipgloss

What you need to know: This lip gloss is long-lasting, available in 18 shades and can be layered to create any coverage from a subtle sheen to a glass-like finish.

What you’ll love: The formula contains jojoba oil to soften lips. It is free from fragrance, oil, formaldehyde, triclosan and coal tar.

What you should consider: Some users found the formula to be quite sticky.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Macy’s

Top Mac lip gloss for the money

Mac Tiny Tricks Mini Lipglass Trio

What you need to know: The long-lasting lip glosses are highly pigmented, non-sticky and contain jojoba oil to soften and condition your lips.

What you’ll love: This 3-piece set comes in either cool or warm shades. The glosses have a glass-like finish when layered or a subtle sheen for a more natural look. You can wear them alone or on top of lipstick.

What you should consider: The lip glosses are mini-sized, so they will not each contain as much product as a standard lip gloss.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Mac Powerglass Plumping Lip Gloss

What you need to know: This lip gloss is available in 12 shades with a shine that lasts up to 4 hours. The formula works to plump and smooth lips while also hydrating.

What you’ll love: It has a high-gloss finish and is free from parabens, silicone, phthalate, mineral oil and formaldehyde.

What you should consider: Some users did not notice a lasting plumping effect.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Macy’s

