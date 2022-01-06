Best Nivea lip balm

When choosing a lip balm for dry, cracked or chapped lips, look for one that doesn’t include harsh ingredients such as salicylic acid or menthol.

Which Nivea lip balms are best?

Whether you have chapped or sunburned lips, Nivea offers several high-quality moisturizing lip balms that provide immediate, long-lasting relief. Nivea’s lip balms come in various flavors and colors (including neutral), making them ideal for daily use. And since they’re made with safe ingredients, they’re gentle enough for sensitive skin.

If you’re looking for a set of balms that includes an assortment of fun flavors and colors, check out this Nivea Lip Balm Variety Pack.

What to know before you buy Nivea lip balm

Benefits

Lip balms are formulated to help hydrate and prevent the common problem of chapped or dry lips. Many things can cause chapped lips: cold weather, a dry environment, dehydration or certain medications. Using a high-quality lip balm daily can soothe or prevent the problem.

Some Nivea lip balms do more than just moisturize dry lips. Many have ingredients that offer protection from the sun, or help with sores or extreme dryness. Some have vitamins that keep the lips looking and feeling healthy. A few even contain ingredients that help prevent aging.

Intended audience

Nivea’s colored or flavored balms are geared toward women or children, but there are also neutral, colorless lip balms that work well for anyone.

Shelf life

Most Nivea products, including the balms, expire around 2½ years after production. Some of the lip balms have an expiration date on the packaging. If the balm has a strange odor, is losing its form or has been in the drawer for a long time, get a new one.

What to look for in a quality Nivea lip balm

Ingredients

Nivea balms use a variety of ingredients. Common ones include shea butter, antioxidants, avocado oil, castor oil, jojoba oil and essential vitamins. Most Nivea balms are mineral-oil free, beneficial for those prone to breakouts or with oily skin.

Nivea formulates its balms with emollients, which soften and enrich the lips’ sensitive skin. Some Nivea products also include parabens, which have a preservative effect.

Typically, the best ingredients are natural and don’t clog the pores. This includes things such as cocoa butter, beeswax and healthy oils or extracts. For the specific ingredients in your balm, check the packaging.

Flavor and scent

Nivea offers lip balms in a variety of flavors and scents. Many of these are fruity, with popular options including watermelon, cherry, strawberry and blackberry. Keep in mind that some of the balms have a certain scent but are virtually flavorless.

Although it can be fun to get a flavored, scented lip balm, they have a few downsides. If the balm tastes pleasant, it may be tempting to lick it off, which can make your lips dry out or even start to crack. For people with more sensitive skin, it may also be better to get a neutral lip balm that won’t irritate the lips.

Color

Even the colored Nivea lip balms are usually subtle. They may add a tinge of hue to the lips, but it won’t be as noticeable as most lipsticks or colored lip glosses. Common colors include shades of purple, red and pink. If you prefer a non-colored option, go for an unscented original lip balm.

Sets

It’s possible to buy Nivea lip balm by itself, but you can also find packs of two to four. Depending on the set, each balm may have a flavor and color distinct from the others, or they may be identical. Variety packs are a good option for those who like to experiment or want to give a fun, useful gift. Single lip balms or identical sets are great for those who want to make sure they don’t run out.

How much you can expect to spend on Nivea lip balm

An individual balm costs only a few dollars. If you’re looking at a variety pack or a larger set, expect to spend between $8-$20.

Nivea lip balm FAQ

Does Nivea use parabens, and are they bad?

A. Parabens are a type of preservative found in many of Nivea’s skincare products. In small quantities, the FDA and EU consider them safe.

Is Nivea lip balm safe for all skin types?

A. For the most part. But if you have extremely sensitive skin or are prone to rashes or sores on your lips, you may want to look elsewhere for a specialty product.

What are some other Nivea skin care products?

A. Nivea also produces multi-purpose hand and face creams, body washes, roll-on deodorants and more.

What’s the best Nivea lip balm to buy?

Top Nivea lip balm

Nivea Lip Balm Variety Pack

What you need to know: This pack comes with four fruity flavors — blackberry, cherry, watermelon and strawberry — that add a splash of color to the lips while hydrating them.

What you’ll love: In moderately dry environments, they can provide hydration for up to 12 hours after application. They’re made with gentle ingredients such as jojoba and avocado oils and shea butter.

What you should consider: These balms value flavor and color over hydration; there are other lip balms that moisturize better.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nivea lip balm for the money

Nivea Moisture Lip Balm Care

What you need to know: This original-formula moisturizing set of balms is formulated with healthy ingredients that hydrate, prevent chapped lips and are safe for sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: Coming with a light fragrance, this balm is ideal for those who want something simple and effective. It includes various oils and shea butter to keep the lips from drying out or cracking.

What you should consider: It may require multiple applications throughout the day, especially in drier environments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nivea Sun Caring Lip Balm

What you need to know: For those who spend all day in the sun and have a problem with chapped or dry lips, this two-pack is a great option.

What you’ll love: Rated at SPF 30, this balm provides 30 minutes of sun protection and up to 24 hours of moisture. Its formula includes sunflower extract and vitamin E to prevent dryness as well.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have the best flavor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

