Artists aren’t all that’s causing a buzz in anticipation of the Grammys

It’s been over 2 months since the 2023 Grammy nominations were announced. We’ve had plenty of time to read reactions, scrutinize snubs and wager on winners. All that’s left is waiting and watching to see who will take home an award on Sunday, Feb. 5.

But the artists aren’t the only buzzworthy topic at this year’s event. Celebrity swag has made the headlines. People want to know what kind of gifts are in those legendary Presenter and Performer Gift Bags. Is it makeup, snacks, toys or something else? If you want to know how to treat yourself like a celebrity, we’ve got the rundown of gifts you’ll want to consider for a Grammy-level self-pampering session.

What is Distinctive Assets?

As much as we’d like to believe that celebrities stumble upon products and brands randomly, then embrace them publicly, that’s not usually the way it works. It takes a great deal of insight, knowledge and know-how to catapult products into pop culture stardom. The Los Angeles-based niche marketing company responsible for the official Grammy Gift Lounge and the Presenter and Performer Gift Bags is Distinctive Assets.

“We are excited to be back in Los Angeles and to once again be creating amazing Grammy gift magic,” Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary stated in a press release. “While our gifts are known far and wide for being fun, fabulous, useful and unique, they also serve a grander purpose. Many of the brands we include are from a diverse and inclusive array of small businesses who meaningfully benefit from the worldwide exposure that being associated with Music’s Biggest Night affords them. This is celebrity marketing with a mission.”

What is the Grammy Gift Lounge?

The Grammy Gift Lounge is a designated location that’s open to presenters and performers during 3 full days of rehearsals. It’s stocked with unique, attention-worthy items that are ready for a national spotlight. This year’s host venue is Tom’s Watch Bar in Los Angeles, a premier sports bar that features a central oversized stadium screen paired with hundreds of screens to provide a 360-degree viewing experience, ensuring every seat is the best seat in the house.

The presenting sponsor is ReFa, a company that believes the best beauty regimen begins with the inner glow of happiness. Spotlighted products from the company include the ReFa Heart Brush, which detangles and adds sheen with one swipe and ReFa Fine Bubbles, a revolutionary beauty shower head that gently cleanses the skin with ultrafine bubbles and micro-bubbles.

Other products that celebrities will find in the Lounge include Miage Skincare products, the Aiper Seagull Plus (a robotic pool cleaner), The Bugaboo Fox 3 (the company’s signature luxury stroller), Frontera Wines, Grosse jewelry (worn by Marlene Dietrich and Greta Garbo), Havaianas flip-flops and sandals, Da Brat Hair Products, Marei1998 products (sustainable, PETA-friendly fashion), m cacao (chocolate with a customized video message), skinny sbu socks, TurboFlex Eyewear and WowWee’s Dog-E (a robot dog).

What’s in the Grammy Gift Bag?

There are 65 companies involved with filling the Presenter and Performer Gift Bags at this year’s Grammy Awards. Products range from yummy Red Vines licorice to the Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Full Auto Blaster.

Grammy gift bag swag you can get right now

ReFa Fine Bubble S

This luxury shower head uses ultrafine bubbles to cleanse and warm your skin with an at-home spa treatment. While the ReFa Heart Brush makes an ideal partner to this self-care shower head, it’s a high-demand product, so the best way to get it is to drop it in your cart so you’re ready to purchase the instant it comes back in stock. Sold by Amazon

Havaianas Women’s Top Flip-Flop Sandals

Trendsetting beachgoers will love these stylish Brazilian flip-flops. They’re lightweight, waterproof and durable, yet extra soft. Sold by Amazon

Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Full Auto Blaster

This Nerf blaster is recommended for ages 14 and up. It comes with 10,000 rounds of dehydrated projectiles — just add water and you’re all set. The full-automatic mode gives you a definite advantage in blaster battles. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Miage Bloom La Milpa Overnight Lip Mask

If you want lips that are rose petal-soft, give this restoring moisturizer a try. The overnight nourishing treatment helps restore lips to peak health and beauty. Sold by Amazon

Bugaboo Fox 3 Complete Full-Size Stroller

This luxury stroller is an all-terrain option that lets you go anywhere. It has exceptional control — you can push it with a single finger — and advanced suspension. If you want another reason to consider this brand, according to the company, “for every stroller gifted in the Grammy Lounge, a full-sized stroller or gear item will be sent to Baby2Baby for distribution to those without access to baby gear.” Sold by Amazon

Red Vines Licorice

Everyone loves Red Vines, the classic movie theater snacks. No wonder it’s such a popular item in the Grammy Gift Bags. You don’t have to be a pop star to snack like one. Sold by Amazon

Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

The only thing worse than vacuuming your home is vacuuming your pool. With this cordless robotic pool cleaner, however, there’s no more frustration. Just put it in your pool (after charging) and it does all the hard work for you. Sold by Amazon

Beekeeper’s Naturals Propolis Throat Spray

Bee propolis can soothe scratchy throats and support your immune system. It’s naturally rich in antioxidants and has no refined sugars, artificial ingredients or additives. Sold by Amazon

Clif Bar Clif Thins

Two Clif Thins are just 100 calories. They’re formulated to give your day an energetic boost. This three-pack features chocolate chip, chocolate peanut brownie and white chocolate macadamia nut flavors. Sold by Amazon

Fashion Fidgets Sensory Toy Dolls

These adorable dolls double as fidget toys. There are 18 different dolls, each with at least three fidget features. Some dolls pop, some twist, some pull and some spin. You never know what you’ll get until you open the box. Sold by Amazon

Toasted Coconut Cashews by Karma Nuts

Karma Nuts are non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free nuts that offer simple goodness. You can choose from a variety of flavors, ranging from toasted coconut to golden turmeric. Sold by Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Surprise-O-Matic Dolls

The popular surprise toy has partnered with iconic candy brands to give you a whole new experience. Each doll comes with accessories that are inspired by popular candy, and the included Surprise-O-Matic capsule doubles as a vending machine. Note: candy is not included. Sold by Amazon

