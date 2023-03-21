6 Korean skin care brands that you’ll fall in love with

With multistep skin care routines and ingredients that are unfamiliar to Western shoppers, Korean beauty can be intimidating to explore. However, the fusion of high-tech formulas and time-honored ingredients makes K-beauty brands worth trying out. No matter your skin type or budget, the world of Korean skin care includes cleansers, toners, serums, treatments and more that deserve a place in your regimen.

In this article: Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color-Correcting Treatment SPF 30, Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil Makeup Remover and Innisfree Dewy Glow Jelly Cream with Jeju Cherry Blossom.

Top Peach & Lily product

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum

What you need to know: This cult-favorite serum helped put Peach & Lily and glass skin on the map.

What you’ll love: Peach extract, hyaluronic acid and peptides hydrate skin and help it look smoother and firmer. Niacinamide helps brighten the complexion to achieve the coveted glass-skin look.

What you should consider: Some users wished it was more effective for its price point.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top Peach & Lily product for the money

Peach & Lily Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser

What you need to know: This gentle cleanser is packed with botanical extracts to help soothe and calm skin.

What you’ll love: Formulated to protect the skin barrier, this cleanser helps skin achieve balance and stay healthy. Anti-inflammatory chamomile calms skin and minimizes redness while cucumber and peach extracts hydrate skin and improve tone and texture.

What you should consider: A few users who struggle with acne found that this cleanser irritated their skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top Cosrx product

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

What you need to know: Newcomers may raise their eyebrows at using skin care containing snail mucin, but K-beauty aficionados know that Cosrx’s concentrated serum can transform skin.

What you’ll love: Snail mucin is a time-tested and scientifically supported secret to skin cell turnover and collagen production. It deeply hydrates skin, helping to improve skin texture and reduce hyperpigmentation.

What you should consider: Some users found this essence drying.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top Cosrx product for the money

Cosrx Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser

What you need to know: This gentle cleanser is specially formulated for sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: The low-pH cleanser won’t irritate sensitive skin. It’s made with tea tree oil for soothing oily or acne-prone skin, along with anti-inflammatory evening primrose and antibacterial Japanese snowbell.

What you should consider: Thanks to its acne-fighting ingredients, it’s not ideal for dry skin.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top Dr. Jart+ product

Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Masks

What you need to know: These two-step sheet masks create a spa facial experience at home.

What you’ll love: These masks treat skin first with an ampoule, then a rubbery two-piece mask that boosts absorption. The four different masks treat dryness, dullness, irritation and uneven tone and texture.

What you should consider: It’s pricey for a single mask and the serum takes a long time to absorb.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top Dr. Jart+ product for the money

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30

What you need to know: This unique CC cream uses popular K-beauty ingredient tiger grass to correct redness and minimize the appearance of blemishes.

What you’ll love: It looks green in the jar, but applies beige. Along with neutralizing redness and concealing blemishes, it gives skin SPF 30 mineral sunscreen protection.

What you should consider: It’s best suited to fair skin tones.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top Sulwhasoo product

Sulwhasoo Anti-Aging First Care Activating Serum

What you need to know: One of the luxury brand’s most popular products, this serum helps your skin absorb key ingredients from the rest of your skin care routine.

What you’ll love: A proprietary blend of five traditional Korean herbs nourish skin and support the skin barrier. It absorbs quickly, making it a great first step after cleansing before using other serums or moisturizer.

What you should consider: Along with a noticeable herbal scent, this serum has added fragrance, which can irritate sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Sulwhasoo product for the money

Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil Makeup Remover

What you need to know: An Allure Best of Beauty winner, this cleansing oil is a luxurious first step in a double-cleansing routine.

What you’ll love: This lightweight oil cleanser easily washes away all makeup, leaving skin feeling silky, not greasy. Apricot kernel oil nourishes skin while tangerine peel extract delivers antioxidants.

What you should consider: Users had mixed opinions on the scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top Laneige product

Laneige Cream Skin Mist

What you need to know: This lightweight, refreshing mist gives skin a glowy finish whether you’re wearing makeup or not.

What you’ll love: The formula includes white leaf tea water to support the skin barrier and deliver hydration for up to 12 hours. The mist is light enough to spray on throughout the day without disrupting makeup.

What you should consider: Those with oily skin may find this mist leaves their skin feeling too sticky.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Laneige product for the money

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

What you need to know: A modern cult favorite, this lip mask works overnight to nurture dry lips.

What you’ll love: The leave-on treatment softens and repairs the delicate skin on lips thanks to shea butter and antioxidants from berries. Plus, it smells delicious.

What you should consider: If you need a lip mask as more than an occasional lip treatment, there are more affordable options.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Inissfree product

Innisfree Dewy Glow Jelly Cream with Jeju Cherry Blossom

What you need to know: Along with the cherry blossoms in this moisturizer, the majority of this affordable brand’s ingredients are organically grown on the Korean island of Jeju.

What you’ll love: This water-gel formula is brightening over time thanks to niacinamide. Glycerin and cherry blossom extracts soothe skin and give it a glowing appearance.

What you should consider: Some users found this formula didn’t absorb well and left their skin feeling sticky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Top Innisfree product for the money

Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask

What you need to know: One of Innisfree’s most popular products, this creamy clay mask clears pores and gently exfoliates.

What you’ll love: Those with oily or acne-prone skin will love degunking their pores with this once-weekly mask. The finely ground volcanic lava from Jeju works with AHA to exfoliate away dead skin cells and absorb excess oil.

What you should consider: While it leaves skin feeling fresh and clean, it may not be strong enough to deep-clean clogged pores.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

