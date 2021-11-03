12 most popular Black-owned makeup brands on Sephora

The first Black female millionaire, Madam C.J. Walker, earned her fortune by selling her homemade haircare products and revolutionized the beauty industry and business for people of color.

Which popular Black-owned makeup brands on Sephora are best?

In the U.S. alone, the beauty industry’s market size is over $40 billion dollars. However, when it comes to Black-owned brands, they only make up around 4% of that. Since 2020, companies across the nation have been signing the 15 Percent Pledge, dedicating at least 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned brands. Sephora among many other companies have now made the commitment toward more diversity, racial equity and inclusion as it makes room for representation through the products within its stores.

This list, ranging from skincare, haircare and makeup to Fenty Beauty products will help you choose which Black-owned brands at Sephora to try first.

Top Black-owned makeup brands on Sephora

Fashion Fair

Founded in 1973, Fashion Fair was created during a time when hardly anything was created with women of color in mind. This brand is currently considered the leader in Black beauty and continues to feature quality makeup designed by women of color to celebrate and reflect their own natural beauty. The brand is back with a re-launch of modern formulas for people of color today.

Sold by Sephora

Danessa Myricks Beauty

An established professional makeup artist herself, Danessa Myricks developed her brand on the idea that makeup is art. The brand includes foundation, powder, cream and oil for a wide range of skin types and tones. Danessa’s artistic makeup style shows within the soft color palettes and hues of gold throughout the products, which are 100% cruelty-free.

Sold by Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Half-owned by singer, fashion designer and businesswoman, Rihanna, Fenty Beauty offers an array of shades in foundation and powder, lipstick and gloss, as well as eyeshadow and highlighters. The brand also includes longwear eyeliner, brow pencil and mascara. These products are perfect if you’re going for a soft-yet-fierce look.

Sold by Sephora

LYS Beauty

A makeup artist prior to CEO, Tisha Thompson founded LYS Beauty to help develop the clean beauty industry. All products are vegan and 100% cruelty-free, as well as inclusive for all people to use. LYS beauty became the first Black-owned makeup brand to meet Retailer’s Clean at Sephora guidelines.

Sold by Sephora

Top Black-owned skincare brands on Sephora

Fenty Skin by Rihanna

Another branch of Fenty half-owned by Rihanna, this brand is created with inclusivity in mind. Designed for all skin textures, tones and types, Fenty Skin by Rihanna provides many products to choose from that will keep your skin moisturized and clear. Additionally, all products meet the Clean at Sephora guidelines to help keep your skin naturally healthy and glowing.

Sold by Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs

World-wide editorial and runway makeup artist, Pat McGrath reveals her expertise through this brand. Bold and unique color palettes, quality lipstick and gloss, lengthening mascara, as well as professional brushes, are included to provide a top-of-the line look. These products are ideal if you are looking to create a runway-ready style for a night out.

Sold by Sephora

Rose Ingleton MD

This brand made the Clean at Sephora cut, which means the products are free from harmful ingredients, such as parabens and formaldehyde. The brand focuses on hydration and anti-aging, as well as reducing redness and blemishes. Products include the signature moisturizer, blemish control serum, brightening booster, retexturing retinol and calming hydration booster serum.

Sold by Sephora

Topicals

Founded by two young but determined women of color in their early 20s, this brand is scientifically based, clinically tested and has the Clean at Sephora seal of approval. It offers products that treat chronic skin conditions, such as eczema, and provides relief for sensitivity, discoloration and dark spots. The Duo for Dry, Sensitive Skin & Discoloration consists of a serum and overnight mask that smooths texture and reduces dark spots and acne.

Sold by Sephora

Top Black-owned haircare brands on Sephora

Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross

Actress, director and daughter of singer Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross started her haircare line for curly and tight-textured hair. Everything from shampoo, conditioner, wide-tooth combs, picks, brushes, oil and scalp serum to treatment masks, styling gel and cream is available. This line also has many hair tools that other brands don’t carry, such as the edge tool along with edge control cream.

Sold by Sephora

Adwoa Beauty

This haircare brand is also a part of Clean at Sephora, because it provides effective yet gentle and natural products. All the products safely and effectively condition, repair and strengthen damaged or processed hair in a way that also provides styling with ease. Founder, Julian Addo was traditionally named Adwoa, which means a life with purpose and willpower. This purpose and willpower is reflected in the quality, care and mission behind her products.

Sold by Sephora

Bread Beauty Supply

Another Clean at Sephora line, this brand gives you what you need for not only a healthy head of hair, but a healthy scalp as well. The Scalp-Serum: Cooling Greens Exfoliating Scalp Treatment is a breath of fresh air for just about any scalp, as it is for all hair types and textures. Bread’s Hair Oil Everyday Gloss was awarded Best of Beauty by Allure in 2020.

Sold by Sephora

Briogeo

This Clean + Planet Positive line is full of naturally powerful products to revitalize the hair and scalp. From charcoal and coconut scalp exfoliating shampoo to deep conditioning masks, these products are strong but gentle enough for sensitive skin and all hair textures. This is an ideal brand for anyone looking to repair dry, damaged or chemically processed hair. It is also perfect for anyone who only supports brands that are environmentally and socially responsible.

Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Mary Hicks writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.