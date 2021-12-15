Estée Lauder Companies acquired the entities that own the Too Faced brand for about $1.45 billion.

Which Too Faced gift set is best?

Make-up enthusiasts and the everyday person wanting to put their best faces forward can expect consistent quality in makeup by Too Faced. The brand caters to people with all skin types and skin colors, making foundation, eye shadow, lipstick and more. As a bonus, products are vegan, meaning no animal product or byproduct is used, and no testing is done on animals.

You can purchase Too Faced products separately or in popular sets during the gift-giving season. The best gift set is the Too Faced Dream Queen Limited-Edition Makeup Collection.

What to know before you buy a Too Faced gift set

Skin type

Skin can be normal, dry, oily, combination or sensitive, and understanding the type of skin you have will influence which Too Faced gift set you choose. Imbalance could cause your skin to have acne outbreaks or excessive dryness.

Skin tone

Skin tone can be warm, cool or neutral, and the color makeup you choose depends on your skin tone. It is recommended you check your skin in normal light to see what color the veins beneath the surface appear. If your veins look blue or purple, you have cool skin; green or greenish-blue and your tone is warm; if you can’t tell, your skin is likely a normal tone.

Palette color

Once you have determined your skin type and skin tone, consider the colors you like for eye shadow and lipstick, and which look best on your skin.

What to look for in a quality Too Faced gift set

Variety

High-quality Too Faced gift sets pull together the best of the brand’s eye shadow, lipstick or gloss, blush, mascara and other top-selling products in the line into one box.

Detail

The best Too Faced gift sets are made for one particular feature. If your eyes, lips or cheekbones are the features you want to enhance, a kit that incorporates all the best of the Too Faced brand’s makeups for that specific body part could be a top choice.

Packaging

For the best Too Faced gift sets, the packaging is considered as much as content. Some sets come in gift boxes with scenes of London or Paris, some with cute or suggestive sayings, and others in tin containers such as one shaped like lips.

Preview

Gift sets by Too Faced can be previewed by the recipient before you purchase them. Pick what you think your friend or family member will love and Too Faced will send them an email of the product. If they love it, you buy it. If not, they can select what they like and you decide if it’s theirs.

How much you can expect to spend on a Too Faced gift set

The price depends on the type of product and the number of items in the set. Novelty sets designed for the holiday season typically run from $15-$40. Larger gift sets that include multiple eye shadows, lipsticks and contouring blushes can run from around $80-$150.

Too Faced gift set FAQ

What sets Too Faced gift sets apart?

A. Two Faced gift sets are best known for their flirty and playful packaging, pleasant smells and for effective vegan formula.

Who invented Too Faced makeup and why?

A. Too Faced was founded by Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson, who started their careers behind the makeup counter. Co-founders Blandino and Johnson felt the industry had become too rigid and decided to create the brand to bring fun back to the industry.

What’s the best Too Faced gift set to buy?

Top Too Faced gift set

Too Faced Dream Queen Limited-Edition Makeup Collection

What you need to know: The package includes contour, blush, highlight, eye shadows, a great-smelling primer, mascara and a full-sized lip gloss.

What you’ll love: The variety of sample items in the kit gives you the chance to try out Too Faced’s top-selling products.

What you should consider: Mailing the gift sets could damage the beautiful packaging that makes Too Faced products different and fun, and jostling can loosen the shadows and blushes during shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Too Faced gift set for the money

Too Faced Christmas in London Makeup Set

What you need to know: This Too Faced gift set includes 11 matte and nine metallic eye shadows, four blush shades and the company’s top-selling mascara.

What you’ll love: The Christmas In London Face & Eye Palette smells like English toffee.

What you should consider: This gift set developed for the holiday season is at a discounted price and is not eligible for additional discounts.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Worth checking out

Christmas Around The World Makeup Set

What you need to know: This Too Faced Christmas Around The World makeup set features three boxes, each containing eight multi-finish eye shadows, blush or highlighter and a travel-sized mascara.

What you’ll love: The variety of products in the three sets provide multiple finishes, high-pigment and high performance. The boxes are city themed. Christmas in Rio de Janeiro contains warm neutral colors and smells like papaya. Christmas in Sydney’s palette pops with color and smells like fairy bread. Christmas in New York includes a palette of soft romantic pinks and smells like cheesecake.

What you should consider: This product is only available for a limited time, so order early.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

