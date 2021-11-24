12 most popular nail polishes at Sephora

In Ancient Egypt, people that were considered lower class would wear lighter shades, while the upper echelon preferred deep red hues that denoted their royal status.

Which popular nail polishes at Sephora are best?

Whether you’re making your way to the salon or applying an at-home mani-pedi, you’ve most likely already noticed there are all kinds of nail colors, patterns, designs, and types to choose from. When you’re on the lookout for a unique kind of polish, it can be tempting to just go with your go-to shade without exploring the plethora of other options that different brands offer.

But if you’re willing to take some time to step out of your comfort zone, you will be rewarded with a new formula and application technique that better suits your style and needs. Regardless, if you’re on the hunt for a topcoat, fast-drying gel, or tried-and-true staple, you’ll be prepared for any upcoming nail care session thanks to the guide below.

Different types of nail polish to consider

Outside of the traditional nail polish formulas, you’re familiar with from your childhood, there are about six different types available that are absolutely worth knowing so that you’re up-to-date with all the latest nail trends.

Basic: Also known as nail varnish, regular nail polish was once considered to be the most common and widely accessible nail product which allowed DIY manicurists to do their nails at home without any fuss up until the market changed in 2010. Offered in a variety of finishes, each hue can range from natural to holographic in design. Chipped polish is usually more common with this kind due to its formula not being long-lasting or drying quickly.

Also known as nail varnish, regular nail polish was once considered to be the most common and widely accessible nail product which allowed DIY manicurists to do their nails at home without any fuss up until the market changed in 2010. Offered in a variety of finishes, each hue can range from natural to holographic in design. Chipped polish is usually more common with this kind due to its formula not being long-lasting or drying quickly. Gel: The second most popular variety is gel nail polish, which you may have seen your nail technician applies on top of your bare nail without the use of a base coat. A UV light set is used to cure each gel swipe on your nails for faster drying times. Nails will usually last for around two weeks and can grow longer and stronger thanks to the gel’s protective properties.

The second most popular variety is gel nail polish, which you may have seen your nail technician applies on top of your bare nail without the use of a base coat. A UV light set is used to cure each gel swipe on your nails for faster drying times. Nails will usually last for around two weeks and can grow longer and stronger thanks to the gel’s protective properties. Acrylic: Acrylic nails are another super common polish type you’ll see on people’s fingertips. After being made from a mixture of liquid and powder, the polish is applied to your bare nails. Polish enthusiasts can then file their nails down to their desired shape after waiting a few moments for the wet polish to dry. Acrylics normally only last around two weeks at a time.

Acrylic nails are another super common polish type you’ll see on people’s fingertips. After being made from a mixture of liquid and powder, the polish is applied to your bare nails. Polish enthusiasts can then file their nails down to their desired shape after waiting a few moments for the wet polish to dry. Acrylics normally only last around two weeks at a time. Breathable: If you’re unfamiliar, breathable polish allows oxygen and water to reach your actual nails after it passes through the polish’s topcoat layer, which is ideal if you don’t want to create a barrier between your nails and the elements. This formula is water-permeable and allows you to give your nails the opportunity to breathe, especially if you routinely find yourself painting your nails often. Breathable polish’s wearability lasts up to one week.

If you’re unfamiliar, breathable polish allows oxygen and water to reach your actual nails after it passes through the polish’s topcoat layer, which is ideal if you don’t want to create a barrier between your nails and the elements. This formula is water-permeable and allows you to give your nails the opportunity to breathe, especially if you routinely find yourself painting your nails often. Breathable polish’s wearability lasts up to one week. PolyGel : Considered as more of a hybrid between acrylic and gel nail polish, PolyGel is great to use if you desire picture-perfect manicures or pedicures. You apply its gel-like formula on top of your bare nails with an acrylic brush, before being shaped to your liking. This technique also needs to be cured with an LED or UV light for the best flawless results. PolyGel nail polish can last up to 21 days if maintained properly.

: Considered as more of a hybrid between acrylic and gel nail polish, PolyGel is great to use if you desire picture-perfect manicures or pedicures. You apply its gel-like formula on top of your bare nails with an acrylic brush, before being shaped to your liking. This technique also needs to be cured with an LED or UV light for the best flawless results. PolyGel nail polish can last up to 21 days if maintained properly. Dip Powder: Dip powder nail polish lasts much longer than others thanks to its pigment powder being added as a finish each time the nail is passed over with the applicator; a layer of clear powder and a sealant is then applied as a topcoat. Typically, dip-powder nails can last about three weeks to a month and are notorious for not chipping easily.

Shellac: Another hybrid between gel and acrylic, similar to PolyGel, Shellac nail polish is a combination of each formula. Once applied to nails and cured with UV light, you can expect your polish to last around two weeks.

What are the popular nail polishes at Sephora to buy?

Top popular high shine polish

Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish in Goldie Red

Add a pop of vibrant color to your fingertips and completely smooth out any imperfections and ridges on your nails in just one coat with this ultra-high shine gloss from Gucci. The polish’s formula offers full coverage and will create intense bold rich varnishes that are reminiscent of colors from yesteryear.

Sold by Sephora

Top popular creme formula

SEPHORA COLLECTION Color Hit Mini Nail Polish in Rose Bouquet

Shop the cream of the crop in creme nail polishes when you explore Sephora’s very own rosy hue that’s bound to give your fingertips a classy look and feel. Fall in love with this delicate and sophisticated shade that offers more shine and longer wear than other leading nail care brands.

Sold by Sephora

Top popular shimmer formula

INC.redible Cosmic Blur Set

Add a stunning iridescence to your next nail look that will have you glowing. The blur duo is a nail polish and highlighter in one that is made with a silky-smooth formula and eye-catching ultraviolet tint.

Sold by Sephora

Top popular satin formula

SEPHORA COLLECTION Color Hit Mini Nail Polish in Yellow Car

Add a beautifully bright hue to your mani-pedi lineup that offers both a cheery option to your nail care routine and a nice pop of color to your nails. The Yellow Car is a long-lasting nail polish that is suitable for wear-anywhere regardless if you are at a sunny beach or summer BBQ with friends and family.

Sold by Sephora

Top popular glitter formula

Deborah Lipmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Mermaids Dream

Feel the salt in the air and sand beneath your feet when you try on this glitzy seafoam color from a well-known and trusted nail polish brand. The bottle features an advanced, 320-bristle contour brush with a rounded tip that prevents application slip-ups along your cuticle and edges of your nail bed.

Sold by Sephora

Top popular metallic formula

NAILS INC. Nail Polish in Get Out of My Space

If you’re just recently experimenting with metallic shaded nails, then this highly pigmented lilac purple is a great starting point for anyone new to the trend. Offering full-coverage and long-lasting wear, Get Out of My Space will suit a variety of your needs whether you want to use it as a glitter finish or as a base coat alone.

Sold by Sephora

Top popular gel formula

NAILS INC. Gel Nail Polish

Choose from four different fashionable colors and give your at-home mani or pedi a pro-finish with this brand’s top long-lasting gel nail polish collection. Each formula features a rare flower extract that helps strengthen and condition your nails.

Sold by Sephora

Top popular sheer formula

Deborah Lipmann Iconic Treatment Nail Polish in Baby Love

Discover your next polish passion and try out this season’s “it” sheer nail color. Infused with natural ingredients like biotin, green tea extract, and aucoumea, its formula is known to have long wearability and to dry quickly.

Sold by Sephora

Top popular natural formula

NAILS INC. It’s Only Neutral Nail Polish Quad

Don’t just pick one, wear all four colors — these cool-toned shades are perfect for wearing whether you’re at a casual event or more special occasion thanks to being complementary with other primary colors. From a baby blue to a rosy blush, this set’s individual colors are all 21-free, fast-drying, and will last for about three weeks of wear time.

Sold by Sephora

Top popular universal formula

Dior Nail Glow

Whether or not your skin is fair or medium-toned, this beautiful and bright sheer lacquer from Dior is bound to complement your complexion regardless. Considered to be the ultimate universal color, this exclusive nail shade will improve the look and feel of your natural nails and give them a shiny finish with a healthy glow. Your pink nail color will become brighter and whiter thanks to the formula’s nourishing ingredients.

Sold by Sephora

Top popular classic formula

Christian Louboutin Rouge Louboutin Nail Polish

Red will always be a go-to shade thanks to its timeless qualities, so why not try this vibrant shade that is also inspired by the iconic sole of Christian Louboutin shoes. Its formula has a high color payoff, is chip-proof, and mimics the reflection of patent leather. The applicator’s custom design features a triangle-bristle construction that allows for the application of a smooth and flawless swipe of color on nails.

Sold by Sephora

Top popular neon formula

INC.redible Gen Yellow Jelly Lip Balm + Nail Polish Duo

Give yourself a sunshine-inspired mani with this vibrant polish that is free of parabens, vegan, and cruelty-free. The lacquer is made from a 10-free formulation with kale extract that provides support for the natural production of keratin, while this set’s juicy jelly lip balm comes in a striking yellow that works well with your natural lip color and deeply nourishes and hydrates your lips.

Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ashton Hughes writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.