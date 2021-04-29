Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Politics
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Traffic
Video game news
Podcasts
Get breaking news alerts
News tips
Top Stories
Dozens reported killed in stampede at Israeli festival
Top Stories
Driver in Fresno County crash that killed 9 was drunk: NTSB report
Jury finds Anaheim police used unreasonable force in man’s death that drew comparisons to George Floyd
Video
Couple arrested after allegedly stealing car, kidnapping owner in Irvine
Stratolaunch aircraft makes 2nd test flight over SoCal desert
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
L.A. County health officials say fully vaccinated residents don’t need to wear masks outside, except in crowded settings
Top Stories
Appointments for 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine drop by 50% in L.A. County, alarming public health officials
Top Stories
California is allowing water parks to reopen with safety restrictions in place
As cases keep falling, California to get 90,000 J&J vaccine doses next week
Rams coach, GM do final draft prep from home after contact with person who tested positive for coronavirus
Businesses across U.S. offering creative freebies to support COVID-19 vaccine push
Shows
Morning News
LA Unscripted
5 Live
Podcasts
Frank Buckley Interviews
California Cooking
Inside California Politics
Friends with Friends
Community
Watch KTLA live
Watch on mobile apps
Watch on smart TVs
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Contests
News tips
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
About
News team
Community
Community calendar
News tips
Contact us
Contests
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
iOS, Android apps
Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV
KTLA+ FAQ
Search
Search
Search
Oral Care
The best bamboo toothbrush
Most Popular
Josh Duggar, star of TLC’s ’19 Kids and Counting,’ arrested by U.S. marshals in Arkansas
Jury finds Anaheim police used unreasonable force in man’s death that drew comparisons to George Floyd
Video
Evacuations lifted in 28-acre Country Fire threatening homes in Thousand Oaks
5 charged in shooting and robbery of Lady Gaga’s dog walker, including 1 who returned her 2 stolen dogs: LAPD
‘We lost count after 800’: Video shows Torrance home overrun by migrating birds
Video
Husband of young Santa Ana mother who vanished in 2016 accused of kidnapping that caused her death
Couple arrested after allegedly stealing car, kidnapping owner in Irvine