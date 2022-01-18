Best dental floss

When flossing, use around 18 inches of floss, and gently clean between each tooth and along the gum line.

Which dental floss is best?

Most people know the importance of brushing their teeth, but only about 40 percent of Americans say that they floss on a daily basis. When you don’t floss, plaque can build up in between your teeth and other places that a toothbrush can’t reach, leading to an increased risk of tooth decay and periodontal disease.

Nowadays, there are many great dental floss brands that will leave your mouth feeling clean and healthy. The Treebird Pure Silk Eco Floss is the top pick because it is minty, biodegradable and packaged in a reusable glass container.

What to know before you buy dental floss

Benefits of flossing

Oral health isn’t just about having an attractive smile. Dentists, physicians and scientists have connected poor dental hygiene to an increased risk of tooth loss, heart disease and even cancer. In addition to brushing every day with a toothbrush, regular flossing gets rid of the plaque that can build up in between your teeth and around your gum line. When plaque buildup goes unchecked, it can release acids that wear down your tooth enamel, which could lead to decay. Insufficient flossing can also cause the gums to become inflamed, which could lead to gingivitis and gum disease.

When you eat, tiny particles of food can get lodged in between your teeth. If that food stays trapped long enough, bacteria could grow and lead to bad breath. Flossing can remove these food particles and keep your breath fresh.

Waxed vs. unwaxed

Just as the name suggests, waxed dental floss has a coating of lubricating wax that helps the floss move smoothly and easily between the teeth. However, some users find that waxed floss is too thick and that it becomes frayed quickly. You may also prefer the unwaxed variety if you don’t want your floss to have any added flavor.

Ultimately, the decision between waxed and unwaxed floss comes down to what feels best to you. Both are effective ways to clean between your teeth, and any floss is better than no floss at all.

What to look for in a quality dental floss

Flavors

Most floss comes with a mint flavor, but you can also find dental floss that has an added cinnamon, bubble gum or fruit flavor. These are particularly popular among kids who may not be eager to floss otherwise. You can also buy floss that has no flavor whatsoever.

Subscription

Like many other popular home products, you can now buy dental floss through a subscription service. These companies send you a certain amount of floss every month so you don’t unexpectedly run out. By paying a monthly or annual subscription fee, you can also save money on floss in the long run.

Materials

Traditional wax floss is often made from nylon strands with a coating of beeswax or topical petroleum. If you want an option that is biodegradable and much more environmentally friendly, you can also find dental floss that’s made from durable bamboo, silk or corn fiber.

Expanding

Expanding floss is a new type of dental floss that starts out thin and narrow to fit in between teeth, and then it grows in volume once it contacts saliva. Floss that expands could result in a much more thorough clean.

How much you can expect to spend on dental floss

The cost of dental floss usually varies depending on its quality and the amount you’re buying. You can typically expect to spend around $3-$8 per pack of floss with increased savings if you choose to buy in bulk.

Dental floss FAQ

Is it possible to floss too much?

A. Try to floss gently once every day, no more and no less. Excessive flossing or flossing too hard can actually cause your gums to become inflamed, which can lead to recession and other periodontal issues.

Should I floss before or after brushing?

A. Most experts recommend flossing first because brushing your teeth can help flush any lingering plaque that was dislodged by the flossing process. That being said, the differences are minor, and both methods can be used to improve your oral health.

Does floss expire?

A. Floss doesn’t usually come with an expiration date, but consider buying a new pack if it’s over a year old or it’s starting to fray easily.

What’s the best dental floss to buy?

Top dental floss

Treebird Pure Silk Eco Floss

What you need to know: This eco-friendly floss is made from cruelty-free silk and comes with a reusable glass container.

What you’ll love: The purchase comes with 33 yards of biodegradable floss that’s coated with natural candelilla wax. Once you run out, you can buy floss refills to cut down on packaging. The floss is soft and glides easily between teeth, and users enjoy the light mint flavor.

What you should consider: Although they agree that it’s soft, some users felt that the silk floss broke easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dental floss for the money

Oral-B Glide Pro Health Advanced Floss

What you need to know: This straightforward dental floss is affordable and great for people with tightly-spaced teeth.

What you’ll love: Supplied by one of the oldest manufacturers of dental hygiene products, this minty dental floss glides easily between tight teeth and has a ribbon-like design for a gentle yet comprehensive clean.

What you should consider: The added mint flavor may be too strong for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Burst Refillable Charcoal Dental Floss Starter Set

What you need to know: This unique-looking floss comes with a charcoal coating and a stylish reusable case.

What you’ll love: The textured charcoal coating on this vegan and cruelty-free floss provides a deep, absorbent clean that scrubs away plaque and stains. The floss contains natural ingredients like xylitol and real charcoal, and it expands to cover a wider surface area.

What you should consider: Strands of the floss may break off and get caught in between tight teeth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

