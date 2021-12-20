Best mouthwash for dry mouth

In addition to increasing saliva production to combat dry mouth, quality mouthwashes can also fight cavities, prevent plaque buildup and improve overall tooth and gum health if used consistently and properly.

Which mouthwashes for dry mouths are best?

Dry mouth is an uncomfortable condition that can be caused by medication, diet, or other health and lifestyle factors. In many cases, however, dry mouth can be significantly improved with the right mouthwash.

Mouthwash is known for freshening breath and improving oral health, but mouthwash designed specifically to combat dry mouth increases saliva production and can provide some much-needed and soothing relief. Our top pick is Biotene Oral Rinse Mouthwash for Dry Mouth , which users love for its alcohol- and sugar-free formula.

What to know before you buy mouthwash for dry mouth

Dry mouth treatment

Dry mouth isn’t just an uncomfortable condition. If severe enough and left untreated, dry mouth can lead to other chronic conditions, such as bad breath, mouth irritation, infection and teeth and gum damage.

Often snoring and lifestyle choices, such as tobacco and alcohol use, contribute to dry mouth. Eliminating these potential causes can be the best form of treatment. If there are no outside contributing factors, it’s often the lack of natural saliva production that causes dry mouth. The ingredients in mouthwash are formulated to simulate saliva to moisten the mouth and help fight bacteria.

Ingredients

The one thing that mouthwashes specifically for dry mouth don’t have that many others do is alcohol because this can exacerbate the issue. For some, simply switching to alcohol-free mouthwash can alleviate some of the dry mouth symptoms.

One of the most common ingredients used to combat dry mouth is xylitol, which is a refined sweetener or sugar alcohol, which helps kill harmful bacteria and produce saliva.

Types of mouthwash

When selecting the type of mouthwash, you typically have three choices:

Liquid: This is the most common and the most popular type. It's also the most effective at covering, moisturizing and soothing the entire mouth.

Tablet: Chewable tablets are a good temporary solution when on the go to relieve dry mouth symptoms.

Spray: Similar to tablets, sprays are good to use throughout the day but are not as thorough or effective as a liquid mouthwash.

What to look for in a quality mouthwash for dry mouth

Flavor

Mouthwashes come in a variety of flavors to both make them pleasant to use, and to leave your breath smelling fresh. However, since mouthwashes designed for dry mouth don’t contain alcohol, they often include natural ingredients to help trigger saliva production. This can impact the consistency and taste. So, if flavor is going to be an issue for you, be sure to check the reviews before purchasing.

All-natural

Some mouthwashes for dry mouth rely on natural enzymes and extracts instead of dyes or artificial flavors. Some of these natural ingredients can create a chunky texture.

How much you can expect to spend on a mouthwash for dry mouth

On the low-end, you can find mouthwash for dry mouth for as low as $5, and you can spend over $30 for some of the best products. But most quality products can be found for between $20-$30.

Keep in mind that if you find a product that you like and feel is effective, you might be able to take advantage of buying packs of two or more to cut down on the cost of individual products.

Mouthwash for dry mouth FAQ

What if I try mouthwash for dry mouth and it doesn’t work?

A. If you’ve ruled out other causes, such as lifestyle choices and medication that could be causing dry mouth, it’s a good idea to speak with a doctor who can prescribe you treatment. Aside from potentially leading to tooth decay in some more extreme cases, dry mouth might be an indication of a more serious condition, such as diabetes or an autoimmune disorder.

Can mouthwash for dry mouth damage my teeth or dental work?

A. Often the most harmful ingredient in mouthwash is alcohol, which can have a negative effect on oral health after extended use. Mouthwashes for dry mouth don’t contain alcohol, and are designed to increase saliva production, which can improve your overall oral health.

What’s the best mouthwash for dry mouth to buy?

Top mouthwash for dry mouth

Biotene Oral Rinse Mouthwash for Dry Mouth

What you need to know: This alcohol and sugar-free oral rinse moisturizes, soothes and lubricates your mouth, while leaving breath smelling minty fresh.

What you’ll love: This mouthwash acts immediately to moisturize your mouth and will give you up to 4 hours of dry-mouth relief after every use. It freshens breath and balances the pH in the mouth.

What you should consider: Some customers preferred the old formula.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top mouthwash for dry mouth for the money

ACT Total Care Dry Soothing Mouthwash

What you need to know: Not only does this mouthwash help to soothe dry mouth, but it also moisturizes, prevents cavities, strengthens teeth and freshens breath all for a price lower than other popular brands.

What you’ll love: ACT is the number-one dentist recommended fluoride brand. It contains zero alcohol, so it won’t burn, and is made with xylitol to help relieve dry mouth.

What you should consider: Some customers have not liked the taste, claiming that it was too sweet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

TheraBreath Dentist Formulated Dry Mouth Oral Rinse

What you need to know: Made with natural enzymes and flower extract, this oral rinse stimulates saliva production to relieve and soothe dry mouth symptoms, while also helping to fight tooth decay and kill bacteria.

What you’ll love: A trusted brand since 1994, this product was also designed to help prevent cavities, halitosis and gum disease. It comes in a crisp, tingling, mint flavor.

What you should consider: Some customers don’t care for the taste or texture of this unique mouthwash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

