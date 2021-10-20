Best massage tool for every ache

With these creative and useful tools, you can easily manage a massage in the privacy of your home.

Which massage tools should you buy?

Dealing with aches and pains is no fun for anyone. Unfortunately, many people are plagued with sore muscles and often push through the discomfort. Whether it’s too expensive to schedule a massage or a matter of not having time, many individuals end up suffering as a result.

If you’re looking to bring the massage to you, it may be a lot easier than you think. There are a plethora of products that can help to ease those pesky sore spots that are hard to reach. Many massage tools are available for home use, so you can start melting away the tension in the privacy of your own home.

What to know about massage tools

Characteristics

Massage tools are designed to help alleviate unwanted muscular discomfort. Sometimes, the tenderness is situational while other times, it’s chronic. Having the appropriate apparatus available at your fingertips can be a great way to provide quick relief. Ranging from handheld items and pillows to vibrating devices and specialty canes, there is a wide selection of massage tools from which to choose.

Varieties

Most people are familiar with the idea of massage tools, and may even own a product designed to deliver relief into sore spots. What type of ache you have determines the most appropriate tool for your body. Keep in mind that many products serve multiple functions.

Back: The back is one of the more common areas that people tend to seek relief for.

Neck: A lot of individuals suffer from neck pain, whether it comes and goes or is simply a result of sleeping in a compromised position.

Full body or isolated areas: Sometimes it’s not one specific area that aches, especially if the pain is situational versus chronic.

Which massage tool is right for you?

If you are not trying to target a specific body part, you’ll want to select something that allows for some versatility. Shoulder pain may require something that offers a bit more intensity, whereas a back massager could come in the form of a mat or wand. Since many of these are multipurpose, it’s best to assess if the pain is acute or general and go from there.

Do massage tools really work?

Using massage tools is an excellent way to rub out sore muscles without making an appointment with a masseuse. How intense the pain is as well as how intense you like the therapy to determine how well the at-home product might work.

You can use many of these devices independently or in conjunction with another therapy. For example, you might use one item to help with sore legs, whereas another type of tool would be used for stimulating the scalp.

There are a variety of items to choose from that are made for specific aches and pain. With most products, you’ll be able to adjust the speed and intensity, working into those tight spaces with more ease and less effort.

How much are massage tools?

There is quite a large price range when it comes to massage tools. For a machine that sends shockwaves and provides heat, the cost could be upward of $1,500. For a Gua Sha scraping stone, you could spend as little as $1.00. For a percussion massager, like the popular massage gun, the cost can be from $150-$600.

The best massage tools for every type of ache

Best massage tools for backaches

Theragun Elite

Quiet and mighty, you can use this massage tool daily or as needed. Designed to fit nicely in the palm of your hand, it’s easy to maneuver. It has a variety of speed options and comes with five attachments for even more customization.

Comfier Shiatsu Back Massager

This one brings the heat. The deep-tissue massage seat cushion is perfect for an office chair. It offers a kneading action that will stimulate the entire back. It’s easy to transport from work to home with minimal effort.

Snailax Vibration Massage Seat Cushion

This cushion allows you to enjoy a massage with vibration in the comfort of your own space. It includes six vibrating motors with two levels of heat. With rubber grips on the bottom, it’s sure to stay in place.

Best massage tools for neck aches

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Neck stiffness can be gone in no time with this Shiatsu neck massager that changes direction every minute. This versatile tool provides deep kneading that helps overused muscles start to relax.

Aront Shiatsu Back & Neck Massager

Great for on-the-go, this massager is cordless and rechargeable. It feels like a hand massage and can get into those hard-to-reach areas. It comes with adjustable elastic straps and you can easily secure it to a chair back.

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager by InvoSpa

You can carry this portable massager around like a purse and charge it in the car. It uses infrared heat, promoting deep-tissue relaxation and blood circulation. With three speeds, you can select the pressure that’s best for you.

Massage Gun by Mebak

Created with the athlete in mind, this massage gun will easily melt tension away. If you suffer from tight knots in your neck, this tool does a great job of loosening them up. Whether you play sports or sit at a desk, you’ll find relief with this product.

Best massage tools for full body or isolated areas

Rolli-Fit Memory Foam Massage Mat

This comfy mat comes equipped with 12 vibration motors and multiple heating pads. It includes multiple massage modes and target zones, with varying intensity to target all the right places.

TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager

Tapping into the idea of reflexology, this wooden apparatus utilizes acupressure therapy to increase blood circulation, alleviate pain from plantar fasciitis and relieve aching arches.

USAGA Head Massager

This scalp massager will feel like there are 20 fingers rubbing your head. The prongs are made of easy-to-clean metal and have soft tips to eliminate scratching. Because the prongs are made with an elastic spring, they can simply be adjusted to suit the shape of the head.

