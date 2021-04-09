Skin Treatments

Skip to content
Dodgers
Urías dominates as Dodgers pull out 1-0 win over Mariners, split 2-game series
Seattle Mariners use 2 home runs, terrific defensive play to top Dodgers 4-3
Dodgers, Padres complete intense weekend series in San Diego, will meet again in L.A. beginning Thursday
Dodgers star Cody Bellinger has hairline fracture in left leg ahead of series against Padres
Muncy blasts 3-run homer, Price earns 1st regular-season save as Dodgers top Rockies 7-5
Dodgers pay tribute to baseball legend on Jackie Robinson Day
Lakers
Jordan Clarkson, Jazz avenge loss with 111-97 win over Lakers in rematch
Lakers roll in OT to beat NBA-leading Jazz 127-115
Celtics beat Lakers 121-113 in 1st game since fans returned to Staples Center
Staples Center welcomes back Lakers fans after more than a year of closure
Video
Kuzma nets 24, lifts Lakers past Hornets in 101-93 win
Jimmy Butler scores 28 as Heat beat depleted Lakers in Miami 110-104
Most Popular
Police shoot, kill Black teenage girl holding knife in Columbus, Ohio
Video
Justice Department to open sweeping investigation into Minneapolis police practices
Kristin Smart’s body was once buried in yard of Arroyo Grande home owned by suspect’s dad: Court docs
Derek Chauvin’s sentencing: How much prison time could he face?
Video
L.A. ordered by judge to provide shelter for entire homeless population on Skid Row by fall
Video
Apple unveils $29 AirTag tracker to help you locate keys, backpacks and more
Video
With Newsom recall election looking likely, hard work begins for GOP