Best Korean sheet mask

Which Korean sheet mask is best?

Korean-style sheet masks initially saw their popularity boom in the U.S. with the K-beauty boom, and they easily took hold due to their quality and ease of use. Though many Western brands have since hopped into the sheet mask game, Korean brands still manufacture some of the best sheet masks available.

A top Korean sheet mask is the Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Facial Barrier Mask, a clinically tested, high-quality mask that uses ingredients including 5-cera complex and peptides to help achieve smooth, soft skin.

What to know before you buy a Korean sheet mask

Sheet masks

Sheet masks are essentially a serum-soaked piece of cloth or paper with holes punched in it for the eyes, nose and mouth. They come in all varieties and stand out for their convenience. There’s no messy washing when it comes to sheet masks, and the masks can simply be disposed of when they’re finished.

Serums and bulk masks

Many masks are available to be purchased in bulk, particularly those that come in a variety of styles or with different active ingredients. Many, particularly those from well-known brands, are also available to be purchased as full sized serums.

What to look for in a quality Korean sheet mask

Material

Korean sheet masks are typically made of either paper, fabric or gel. It’s usually a thin, soft and absorbent material that retains moisture long enough once it’s on the face to do its job. Most of these are biodegradable materials, which are often cellulose-based. Gel-style sheet masks are similar, though rather than being a piece of material soaked in serum, gel masks are made of the serum. These are often drier in texture, but they still get the job done.

Skin

Many sheet masks are aimed directly at dry skin, as the format lends itself to hydration. Serums are highly effective at treating dry skin and the fact that they’re not meant to be washed off means they have plenty of time to absorb. Sheet masks are available for all concerns and skin types, though.

How much you can expect to spend on a Korean sheet mask

Due to the huge number of sheet masks out there, the price can vary immensely, from as low as 50 cents per mask for lower-end or bulk masks, to as high as $25 or more per mask for extremely high-end masks with rare ingredients.

Korean sheet mask FAQ

Where can you purchase Korean sheet masks?

A. Mainstream beauty chains, includign Ulta and Sephora, carry a large selection of K-beauty products. If you’re looking for a specific brand or product, some can only be found at specialty Asian beauty stores or from online-only retailers such as Amazon. Be wary when purchasing beauty products from Amazon as they’re not always carefully vetted and fakes abound. The safest option is to buy from a specialty beauty store. Although the prices may be higher, you can be more assured of a quality product.

How can you find the ingredients of a mask?

A. It can be difficult to discern the exact ingredients of masks, especially when they’re purchased in bulk or the packaging is in a language you can’t read. Most masks have the ingredients listed on the label. If they aren’t, or if they’re difficult to read, the ingredients in a given mask can usually be found online. Doing research online before purchasing a mask can be useful for understanding the specific ingredients in each mask.

Are Korean sheet masks eco-friendly?

A. Sheet masks are a disposable product, so they’re not as eco-friendly as other types of face masks. Many sheet masks are made of biodegradable ingredients such as paper, fabric or gel, but the packaging almost never is. Because the masks are soaked in a serum, they must remain moist, and are usually packaged in foil or plastic.

What’s the best Korean sheet mask to buy?

Top Korean sheet mask

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Facial Barrier Mask

What you need to know: Dr. Jart+ is known for its quality ingredients and this highly moisturizing, healing mask is no exception, using peptides and ectoin for an ultra-hydrating experience.

What you’ll love: In clinical studies, 100% of users reported a decrease in skin dryness after two weeks of use. It’s free of many common skin damaging ingredients and the mask is biodegradable.

What you should consider: Some consumers didn’t see the dramatic results they were expecting.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top Korean sheet mask for the money

Entel Premium Korean Essence sheet Mask 100 Pack

What you need to know: You’d be hard pressed to find a better deal than this bulk set of 100 masks in 10 varieties.

What you’ll love: Reviewers loved the way the masks fit and the number of options available, from aloe to black pearl to pine mushroom.

What you should consider: Some varieties may not work for all skin types, and the labeling on the packages is predominately in Korean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Benton Snail Bee High Content Mask Pack

What you need to know: Snail secretion and bee venom are two of the most feared ingredients in Korean skin care by many Americans, but they’re also highly effective at hydrating, smoothing and improving skin tone.

What you’ll love: These masks are highly effective due to their more unusual ingredients, and they don’t contain any artificial fragrance or other potentially harmful ingredients.

What you should consider: These masks are not vegan because they feature animal products as the main ingredients.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

