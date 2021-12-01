Best Neutrogena hand cream

If you want to get the most out of your hand cream, apply it to the backs of your hands and rub them together. Then spread the remaining lotion to your palms to finish.

Neutrogena hand cream is trusted and recommended

Keeping your hands healthy is an essential part of any skincare routine. Hand creams lock in moisture, hydrate your skin and keep your hands from getting rough and dry. When it comes to affordable hand creams, Neutrogena is a reliable brand trusted by many consumers, with most of its products recommended and tested by dermatologists.

Why you should use hand creams

Hand creams help nourish the skin, retain moisture and keep your hands feeling soft. The moisture-locking formula in hand cream helps skin fight against dehydration, pigmentation and premature wrinkles. Hand cream improves your skin’s elasticity and moisture level and keeps it from drying out and aging prematurely.

Hydrated, healthy hands are better-protected against infection. Cracked, dry skin is more susceptible to pathogens that lead to viral and bacterial infections.

What causes dry hands?

Many factors can lead to dry, rough hands, but the number one cause is the weather. Low humidity during cold months can leave your hands feeling dry. Hands also become dry and damaged from over-exposure to sun, pollution and wind.

Another factor is the products you may use at home or work. If you often use chemical products such as cleansers, they may irritate the skin on your hands. To avoid irritation, wear rubber gloves when dealing with chemical products.

Frequent hand washing can also dry out your skin, especially if you live in an area with water that has a high concentration of minerals, or hard water. Try using a moisturizing hand soap to help combat skin dryness and use warm water to rinse.

What’s in Neutrogena hand cream?

Neutrogena hand creams rely on several ingredients to ensure your hands are protected and healthy.

Glycerin

Most Neutrogena hand creams use glycerin, a common moisturizing agent that helps boost your skin’s ability to lock in moisture. It also smoothes dry, rough skin.

Hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid is a fluid-like substance naturally found in your skin and connective tissue. Although you may think an acid would dry out the skin, this ingredient helps your skin retain moisture.

Other ingredients

Neutrogena formulates its hand creams to include a variety of essential fatty oils, which help to rebuild the skin’s natural barrier and address issues with chronic dry skin. You’ll likely see other moisture-rich ingredients, including shea butter and beeswax. These hydrating agents keep hands healthy and soft.

Tips for using Neutrogena hand cream

When it comes to hand cream, a little bit goes a long way. Most people find that a dime-sized amount is enough to nourish their hands.

Before you apply hand cream, take time to wash your hands. Then, gently pat them dry. Applying hand cream to slightly damp hands will help lock in additional moisture.

After applying hand cream, gently blot your hands with a towel to remove any excess cream.

Neutrogena hand cream FAQ

Is Neutrogena hand cream good for dry skin?

A. Neutrogena hand cream helps lock in moisture, quickly healing dry hands. You can speed up the healing process by applying the hand cream at night and putting on a pair of exfoliation gloves to encourage absorption.

Is Neutrogena hand cream good for sensitive skin?

A. If you have sensitive skin, use fragrance-free hand cream. Some hand creams have additional scents, which can irritate sensitive skin.

How often do you apply hand cream?

A. For maximum hydration, always apply hand cream after you wash your hands. Keep a bottle near the sink so you remember to apply it. And remember that a small amount goes a long way.

What is the difference between cream and lotion?

A. Lotion has a higher water content, which means it has a thinner consistency. Cream, being thicker, is better at creating a protective barrier for your skin, locking in moisture to keep hands soft and healthy. Use cream for your hands as hands are prone to drying out and becoming damaged.

Can you use hand cream on your face?

A. You should not use hand cream on your face. While moisturizing, the high oil content in hand cream can clog pores and leave your face looking shiny.

What are the best Neutrogena hand creams to buy?

Top Neutrogena hand cream

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream

What you need to know: Considered the best of the best, this hand cream uses glycerin to hydrate dry hands.

What you’ll love: It has a concentrated formula, so a little goes a long way.

What you should consider: It takes a little time to absorb into the skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top Neutrogena hand cream for the money

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hand Gel Cream

What you need to know: The Hydro Boost formula is sure to moisturize your hands. It contains hyaluronic acid, which encourages your skin to retain moisture.

What you’ll love: This hand gel cream is fast-absorbing, so your skin won’t feel greasy. It’s also dermatologist-tested for sensitive skin.

What you should consider: It’s less effective at treating extremely dry hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Top Neutrogena hand cream for sensitive skin

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream Fragrance-Free

What you need to know: This fragrance-free option has the same benefits as the original formula, making it perfect for those with sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: It has a highly concentrated formula and is incredibly effective at treating dry skin.

What you should consider: It does not absorb into the skin very quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

