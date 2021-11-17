Cake domes provide a dramatic flourish when presenting an elaborately decorated cake. They can also keep other baked goods fresh for days.

Which cake domes are best?

If you admire the dramatic cake displays of your local bakery, bring a little bit of that flair home with a cake dome of your own. Cake domes not only beautifully present elaborate cakes, they also preserve the frosting and the decorations and keep the cake fresh.

If your style leans toward elegant simplicity, the Anchor Hocking Presence Cake Plate with Dome is the best choice. Its design has not changed in nearly five decades, and it makes the cake within really stand out.

What to know before you buy a cake dome

Some people confuse cake stands with cake domes. Cake stands can be either stationary, flat plates on a stand that elevates a cake for display, or they can be a turntable used for decoration. A cake dome sits on top of a cake plate and is stationary. But that’s not all you need to know before you buy the best cake dome for you.

Height from the table to the cake plate

Some cake domes sit on a plate that is flat on the table, while others are perched on a pedestal. Which you choose really depends on your purpose. If your main purpose is to keep your cakes fresh, then a cake stand that is lower might be the best choice. Want to display a beautifully decorated cake? Opt instead for an elevated stand.

Size of the dome and plate

Your cake dome needs to accommodate the height of your cake, and the stand needs to be wide enough for the width. If you have the storage space, opt for the largest stand you can find. You can always fit a small cake in a large stand, but the opposite is not true.

Glass vs. plastic

A glass cake dome is classic. These cake domes are perfect for highlighting the beauty of your cake, but they have a significant downside: weight. There is also always the possibility of the cake dome chipping or cracking, too.

Plastic cake domes are another option. These are generally made from crystal-clear acrylic, which is much lighter. Acrylic can scratch, though, and it is generally less substantial than glass.

The plate the dome rests on can also be glass or plastic, but some cake domes come with wood, metal or slate cake plates. This is a nice way to inject some interest and personal style in the cake dome itself.

What to look for in a quality cake dome

Flat edges

The cake plate should have flat edges. Although a slightly upturned edge is good for catching crumbs or sauces, it makes it very hard to cut a clean slice of cake without damaging your knives.

Sturdy cake dome topper

The cake dome topper functions as the handle for lifting the dome and should be well-attached and easy to grip. The classic design is a simple rounded knob, but some cake domes feature handles or funky designs.

Flat cake plate handles

A flat cake plate underneath your cake dome needs to have handles that make it easy to lift the cake plate. Even if you won’t move it frequently, you’ll need a way to pick up your cake without tilting the plate.

How much you can expect to spend on a cake dome

Expect to spend between $30-$50 on a high-quality cake dome. There are certainly more extravagant options, but this is a solid middle ground.

Cake dome FAQ

Can you wash a cake dome in the dishwasher?

A. Cake domes can be washed in the dishwasher, but they are very bulky and may not fit. There is also a chance that metal utensils clanking around can chip or crack the dome. Hand-wash with hot, soapy water and use a lint-free cloth to polish it instead.

It’s also worth noting that a wooden cake plate should never go in the dishwasher. Instead, wipe clean with a damp cloth and allow to dry completely before storing.

How long does a cake stay fresh under a cake dome?

A. A cake dome can keep your cake fresh for around three days. To prolong this time, place a piece of plastic wrap over the cut edges of the cake. This will prevent the cake from drying out.

What’s the best cake dome to buy?

Top cake dome

Anchor Hocking Presence Cake Plate with Dome

What you need to know: This is a timeless cake plate and dome, with clean lines that highlight the cake inside.

What you’ll love: Anchor Hocking has made this beautiful cake plate and dome in virtually the same style for decades. The large cake plate and tall dome are great for big cakes, and the stand can function as a punchbowl, too.

What you should consider: Some users didn’t like how heavy the cake stand and dome were. Its large size takes up a lot of storage space, too.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cake dome for the money

Homeries Acrylic Cake Stand with Dome Cover

What you need to know: This budget-friendly cake dome actually performs six functions.

What you’ll love: No more unitasking, space-hogging cake domes in your kitchen. This cake stand is large enough for a three or four-layer cake, plus it serves as a salad bowl, punch bowl and three other serving platters.

What you should consider: It’s a plastic cake stand and dome, which means it feels less substantial. It may also move around as you slice, and the acrylic can become scratched by the cake knife.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Libbey Acaciawood Round Wood Cake Stand with Glass Dome

What you need to know: The warmth of acacia wood really sets off both the cake and the beautiful dome that covers it.

What you’ll love: The round, flat wood cake plate sits directly on the table — not on a pedestal — and has a groove where the cake dome sits securely. Subtle engraved handles help you carry the cake securely. It’s a little smaller than others, with a plate at just under 12 inches wide and the dome just under 11 inches.

What you should consider: This set is best hand-washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed, Bath & Beyond

