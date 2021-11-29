Best rice dispenser

For anyone who likes rice, consider upgrading your kitchen with a rice dispenser. You can also use it for storing other kinds of dry goods as well.

Which rice dispensers are best?

When it comes to rice and other types of dry grains, keeping them dry is very important. Damp rice is prone to mold and mildew and is no longer edible. It’s so much easier to keep your rice safe with a dispenser. Save yourself some time and money by investing in a good rice dispenser. The top-rated one is the Flour and Cereal Container, Rice Dispenser 5L/8L from Aprilhp.

What to know before you buy a rice dispenser

Benefits

If you keep your rice in the bag you bought it in or you just put it in a Tupperware container, it might be hard to imagine why a special dispenser would be worth the money. The benefits of a dispenser are manifold. A dispenser is much better at protecting your rice from damp and mold, so it will keep your rice safe. It’s also a more attractive way to store rice, especially if you keep it out on the counter. Not to mention it makes it easier to get the exact amount of rice you need since you dispense it directly into a measuring cup.

Rice consumption

For anyone who consumes rice on a regular basis, like at least a few times a week, a dispenser is a good idea. However, it’s also a good idea if you eat rice much less frequently since it preserves the rice much better by keeping it dry and safe from mold. If you eat rice once a week or once a month, you should probably get a dispenser. It’s cheaper over time to buy rice in large quantities and then store it in a safely sealed rice container than to only buy small bags to eat once in a while. Plus, if you have a better way to store your rice, you might end up eating it more often because of the convenience.

Space

It’s not always possible to keep enough rice to justify a rice dispenser, particularly if you don’t have the space. Have a measuring tape on hand so you can verify whether you have room for this device before you buy one.

What to look for in a quality rice dispenser

Capacity

Once you’ve considered the amount of space you have and how much rice you tend to go through, you can use that to factor into what size rice dispenser you’ll need. Different models come with different capacities. If you don’t expect to go through a lot of rice in a short amount of time, get a smaller dispenser. If you consume rice frequently, get a larger dispenser to save yourself the trouble of refilling it all the time.

Design

While not always the most important factor, if you plan to keep your rice dispenser on your counter, it’s worth making sure you like the design. You’ll be looking at this thing every day, so it should be something you enjoy looking at. You may prefer straightforward, utilitarian designs, or you might want something more stylish.

Features

Most rice dispensers will have the same basics, like a button to release the rice and a measuring cup to pour it into. But see if there are more specific features you like about different models. Some might be more airtight than others, which is pretty important if you don’t go through rice very quickly and especially if you live in a very humid or damp area.

How much you can expect to spend on a rice dispenser

A rice dispenser could cost anywhere from $40-$130.

Rice dispenser FAQ

How do I know what size to get?

A. If you eat a lot of rice, get a larger dispenser. Or, if you can only buy a large bag of rice once a year but don’t go through it very quickly, still get a larger dispenser. If you don’t have much space, get something smaller.

How do I clean a rice dispenser?

A. First, check for maintenance instructions on your specific model. Ideally, you should clean it every time you go through a full dispenser’s worth of rice. Take it apart carefully and clean all the parts separately. If you use soap and water to clean it, make sure every part is fully dry before you put it back together, otherwise you risk mold and mildew.

What’s the best rice dispenser to buy?

Top rice dispenser

Flour and Cereal Container, Rice Dispenser 5L/8L

What you need to know: This attractive rice dispenser will look great in any kitchen and keep your rice safe and dry.

What you’ll love: With two size options to choose from, this dispenser is sleek and minimal in design, with a simple lever mechanism. It takes up very little space and is easy to take apart and clean.

What you should consider: Its maximum capacity is far less than the competitors, especially for the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rice dispenser for the money

BBG 22.5-Pound Rice Dispenser

What you need to know: This cute dispenser is simple and easy to use.

What you’ll love: For the price, this model has everything you need. It can take over 20 pounds of rice and you dispense as much as you need with the click of a button. The measuring cup also makes it easy to rinse your rice.

What you should consider: The flow of rice can be challenging to control if you’re not used to it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Letusto Rice Dispenser

What you need to know: This larger capacity rice dispenser is well designed and practical.

What you’ll love: The interior design easily moves older rice down first. This model has measurements on the window, so you can easily see how much rice you have left. The release button is very responsive.

What you should consider: Some have reported that it does not hold as much rice as advertised.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

