Best makeup brush holder

The perfect makeup brush holder keeps your brushes safe and ready for use while adding visual appeal to your makeup vanity.

Which makeup brush holders are best?

You’ve invested in the perfect combination of makeup brushes, but where to keep them? Whether you like a rollup makeup brush holder you can grab on the go, or a display unit so you can easily see your collection and pick the perfect one, you’ve got plenty of options. If you’re looking for a low-cost, versatile holder, the Foocorddy Covered Makeup Brush Holder with Dustproof Lid is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a makeup brush holder

Portable or countertop?

Whether you choose a portable holder or one that sits on your bathroom vanity or makeup counter depends on your lifestyle. Are you always on the go, taking your brushes to friends’ houses to make them up, or traveling for work? Invest in a good rollup holder you can pop in your carry-on. If you’ve got a big collection and do your makeup mostly at home, a full-sized countertop holder will protect your brushes and display them for easy reach.

To cover or not?

It may be tempting to buy that cute open-top holder you see at the store. And if you live in a low-dust environment, that’s fine. But if you find that you have to dust windowsills and other surfaces on a weekly basis, you’re better off investing in a makeup brush holder with a cover. You don’t want your brushes collecting dust you’ll then apply to your face.

Size

Makeup brushes do best when stored not touching other brushes. You want air to circulate freely around the full head of the brush, particularly for brushes you use to apply liquid eyeshadows, foundation, blushes, bronzers and highlighters. So make sure the makeup brush holder you invest in can easily hold all your brushes with a bit of room around them.

What to look for in a quality makeup brush holder

Compartments

When you’re putting on a full face of makeup, you’ll save time by finding the brush you want easily. Compartments make it simple to separate your brushes into a system that makes sense to you. Common categories include foundation, blush, all-over eye brushes and precision brushes. You may also want to keep brushes used for liquid applications separate from those you use for powder products.

Space-saving

If you’ve got limited counter space, a tiered holder that maximizes its use of surface area is a good investment. A rollup holder that can go in a drawer is also a good alternative. Just be sure to air your brushes out, wash them regularly and never put them away wet.

Easy-to-clean material

While a beautiful, fabric-covered makeup brush holder can look great, it will be tough to clean any makeup spills. An acrylic holder washes right up with soap and water so you can always keep it sparkling clean.

How much you can expect to spend on a makeup brush holder

You can get a great makeup brush holder for $15-$30.

Makeup brush holder FAQ

How do you store two-sided makeup brushes, such as an eyebrow brush?

A. Makeup brushes with two sides present a quandary, particularly if you opt for a holder in which you stand your brushes up. One option is to wrap a bit of cotton around the end you place facing down. This is only advisable on a brush you wash at least once a week or use infrequently, as the lack of air circulation can cause bacteria to build up. The other alternative is to attach two small hooks (suction hook cups work well) to the outside of your holder, creating a makeshift spot to hang your two-sided brush with neither head touching anything.

Can I store my makeup brushes in the bathroom?

A. You should store your makeup in a cool, low-light, low-humidity spot, so the bathroom is not ideal. If that’s your only available place, be sure to store your brushes in a holder with a cover.

What are the best makeup brush holders to buy?

Top makeup brush holder

Foocorddy Covered Makeup Brush Holder with Dustproof Lid

What you need to know: The three compartments offer plenty of room for the average makeup brush collection, and the cover keeps dust off your brushes.

What you’ll love: The pearl-like beads help keep the brushes separate and add visual interest to the display.

What you should consider: Some users report the pearls have a strong chemical smell when you first unpack them, so if that’s the case for yours, air them out for a day or two before placing them in a small space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top makeup brush holder for the money

Mdesign Plastic Makeup Brush Storage Organizer With 15 Slots

What you need to know: An open top means you can store your tallest brushes with ease.

What you’ll love: Beautiful and easy to clean, this affordable option offers enough slots for a makeup brush collection on the small to medium side.

What you should consider: The lack of a cover means no protection from dust or humidity, so this is not an ideal holder for brushes stored in the bathroom.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Emocci Makeup Brush Holder With Lid

What you need to know: This sleek, elegant makeup brush holder can double for use at home and travel.

What you’ll love: Attractive and long enough for most of your brushes, this keeps brushes out of sight when not in use.

What you should consider: At 3 inches across, if you want to store blush brushes along with eyeshadow brushes, this holder may not be roomy enough for you. Pay attention to dimensions when ordering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

